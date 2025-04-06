2025 FOXBOROUGH SUPERCROSS, RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Aaron Plessinger scored his second career 450 win in the Monster Energy Supercross series this weekend under pouring rain at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough MA. The open air stadium was a quagmire after days of rain, but that’s the condition that Plessinger says he likes best. He took the lead from Shane McElrath and rode a steady race, finishing with over 20 seconds of cushion. The weekend further benefitted Cooper Webb in the points race. He overcame a number of crashes to pass rival Chase Sexton and finish third on the podium. In the 250 class, Chance Hymas took the win while most of the championship contenders struggled. For extended coverage of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season click here.

450 MAIN

1. Aaron Plessinger

2. Shane McElrath

3. Cooper Webb

4. Ken Roczen

5. Justin Barcia

6. Chase Sexton

7. Benny Bloss

8. Colt Nichols

9. Logan Leitzel

10. Dylan Ferrandis

11. Justin Cooper (HS)

12. Tristan Lane

13. Malcolm Stewart

14. Justin Starling

15. Kevin Moranz

16. Bubba Pauli

17. Christian Craig

18. Grant Harlan

19. Jeremy Hand

20. Mitchell Oldenburg

21. Kyle Chisholm

22. Anthony Rodriguez

250 E MAIN

1. Chance Hymas

2. Cullin Park

3. Gage Linville

4. Justin Rodbell

5. Daxton Bennick

6. Lance Kobusch

7. Jack Chambers

8. Mark Fineis

9. Seth Hammaker

10. Preston Taylor

11. Trevor Colip

12. Ricci Randanella

13. Henry Miller

14. R.J. Hampshire

15. Vinny Luhovey

16. Crockett Myers

17. Dayton Briggs (HS)

18. Maximus Vohland

19. Nate Thrasher

20. Hamden Hudson

21. Ayden Shive

22. Tom Vialle

450 HEAT ONE

1. Cooper Webb

2. Malcolm Stewart

3. Chase Sexton (HS)

4. Mitchell Oldenburg

5. Colt Nichols

6. Grant Harlan

7. Justin Starling

8. Kevin Moranz

9. Tristan Lane

10. Joey Savatgy

11. Bobby Piazza

12. Freddie Noren

13. Anthony Rodriguez

14. Scott Meshey

15. Nick Laurie

16. Cory Carsten

17. Kyle Chisholm

18. Slade Varola

19. Marshal Weltin

20. Josh Greco

450 HEAT TWO

1. Shane McElrath (HS)

2. Aaron Plessinger

3. Dylan Ferrandis

4. Benny Bloss

5. Ken Roczen

6. Christian Craig

7. Logan Leitzel

8. Justin Barcia

9. Justin Cooper

10. Jeremy Hand

11. Bubba Pauli

12. Mitchell Harrison

13. Kyle Bitterman

14. Logan Karnow

15. Justin Hill

16. Jerry Robin

17. Jared Lesher

18. Tj Albright

19. Cheyenne Harmon

20. Hunter Schlosser

250 HEAT ONE

1. Maximus Vohland (HS)

2. Henry Miller

3. Dayton Briggs

4. R.J. Hampshire

5. Justin Rodbell

6. Jack Chambers

7. Hamden Hudson

8. Preston Taylor

9. Daxton Bennick

10. Bryce Shelly

11. Nicholas Romano

12. Gerhard Matamoros

13. Bryton Carroll

14. Marcus Phelps

15. Crockett Myers

16. Charles Tolleson IV

17. Luke Dickey

18. Thomas Welch

19. Lane Shaw

20. Gage Stine

250 HEAT TWO

1. Tom Vialle (HS)

2. Seth Hammaker

3. Chance Hymas

4. Mark Fineis

5. Lance Kobusch

6. Gage Linville

7. Cullin Park

8. Ricci Randanella

9. Trevor Colip

10. Jack Rogers

11. Ryder Floyd

12. Austin Forkner

13. Ronnie Orres

14. James Harrington Mr

15. Luke Neese

16. Aidan Dickens

17. Ayden Shive

18. Vinny Luhovey

19. Nate Thrasher

20. Cole Bradford

450 STANDINGS

1. Cooper Webb 256

2. Chase Sexton 241

3. Ken Roczen 220

4. Justin Cooper 187

5. Malcolm Stewart 186

6. Justin Barcia 173

7. Aaron Plessinger 170

8. Jason Anderson 151

9. Justin Hill 137

10. Shane McElrath 126

11. Dylan Ferrandis 120

12. Mitchell Oldenburg 92

13. Benny Bloss 88

14. Colt Nichols 84 -5

15. Eli Tomac 80

16. Joey Savatgy 80

17. Jett Lawrence 71

18. Hunter Lawrence 62

19. Kyle Chisholm 48

20. Mitchell Harrison 41

21. Jerry Robin 39

22. Kevin Moranz 27

23. Christian Craig 22

24. Justin Starling 19

25. Jorge Prado 18

250 EAST STANDINGS

1. Seth Hammaker 99

2. Tom Vialle 99

3. R.J. Hampshire 97

4. Chance Hymas 91

5. Cullin Park 84

6. Nate Thrasher 81

7. Max Anstie 78

8. Daxton Bennick 77 -5

9. Maximus Vohland 60 -3

10. Henry Miller 52

11. Carson Mumford 51

12. Austin Forkner 47

13. Hardy Munoz 44

14. Gage Linville 42

15. Levi Kitchen 39

16. Jack Chambers 34

17. Trevor Colip 32

18. Lance Kobusch 31

19. Cameron Mcadoo 20

20. Justin Rodbell 18

21. Mark Fineis 18

22. Lorenzo Locurcio 14

23. Luke Neese 13

24. Preston Taylor 12

25. Michael Hicks 12