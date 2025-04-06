2025 FOXBOROUGH SUPERCROSS, RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Aaron Plessinger scored his second career 450 win in the Monster Energy Supercross series this weekend under pouring rain at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough MA. The open air stadium was a quagmire after days of rain, but that’s the condition that Plessinger says he likes best. He took the lead from Shane McElrath and rode a steady race, finishing with over 20 seconds of cushion. The weekend further benefitted Cooper Webb in the points race. He overcame a number of crashes to pass rival Chase Sexton and finish third on the podium. In the 250 class, Chance Hymas took the win while most of the championship contenders struggled. For extended coverage of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season click here.
450 MAIN
1. Aaron Plessinger
2. Shane McElrath
3. Cooper Webb
4. Ken Roczen
5. Justin Barcia
6. Chase Sexton
7. Benny Bloss
8. Colt Nichols
9. Logan Leitzel
10. Dylan Ferrandis
11. Justin Cooper (HS)
12. Tristan Lane
13. Malcolm Stewart
14. Justin Starling
15. Kevin Moranz
16. Bubba Pauli
17. Christian Craig
18. Grant Harlan
19. Jeremy Hand
20. Mitchell Oldenburg
21. Kyle Chisholm
22. Anthony Rodriguez
250 E MAIN
1. Chance Hymas
2. Cullin Park
3. Gage Linville
4. Justin Rodbell
5. Daxton Bennick
6. Lance Kobusch
7. Jack Chambers
8. Mark Fineis
9. Seth Hammaker
10. Preston Taylor
11. Trevor Colip
12. Ricci Randanella
13. Henry Miller
14. R.J. Hampshire
15. Vinny Luhovey
16. Crockett Myers
17. Dayton Briggs (HS)
18. Maximus Vohland
19. Nate Thrasher
20. Hamden Hudson
21. Ayden Shive
22. Tom Vialle
450 HEAT ONE
1. Cooper Webb
2. Malcolm Stewart
3. Chase Sexton (HS)
4. Mitchell Oldenburg
5. Colt Nichols
6. Grant Harlan
7. Justin Starling
8. Kevin Moranz
9. Tristan Lane
10. Joey Savatgy
11. Bobby Piazza
12. Freddie Noren
13. Anthony Rodriguez
14. Scott Meshey
15. Nick Laurie
16. Cory Carsten
17. Kyle Chisholm
18. Slade Varola
19. Marshal Weltin
20. Josh Greco
450 HEAT TWO
1. Shane McElrath (HS)
2. Aaron Plessinger
3. Dylan Ferrandis
4. Benny Bloss
5. Ken Roczen
6. Christian Craig
7. Logan Leitzel
8. Justin Barcia
9. Justin Cooper
10. Jeremy Hand
11. Bubba Pauli
12. Mitchell Harrison
13. Kyle Bitterman
14. Logan Karnow
15. Justin Hill
16. Jerry Robin
17. Jared Lesher
18. Tj Albright
19. Cheyenne Harmon
20. Hunter Schlosser
250 HEAT ONE
1. Maximus Vohland (HS)
2. Henry Miller
3. Dayton Briggs
4. R.J. Hampshire
5. Justin Rodbell
6. Jack Chambers
7. Hamden Hudson
8. Preston Taylor
9. Daxton Bennick
10. Bryce Shelly
11. Nicholas Romano
12. Gerhard Matamoros
13. Bryton Carroll
14. Marcus Phelps
15. Crockett Myers
16. Charles Tolleson IV
17. Luke Dickey
18. Thomas Welch
19. Lane Shaw
20. Gage Stine
250 HEAT TWO
1. Tom Vialle (HS)
2. Seth Hammaker
3. Chance Hymas
4. Mark Fineis
5. Lance Kobusch
6. Gage Linville
7. Cullin Park
8. Ricci Randanella
9. Trevor Colip
10. Jack Rogers
11. Ryder Floyd
12. Austin Forkner
13. Ronnie Orres
14. James Harrington Mr
15. Luke Neese
16. Aidan Dickens
17. Ayden Shive
18. Vinny Luhovey
19. Nate Thrasher
20. Cole Bradford
450 STANDINGS
1. Cooper Webb 256
2. Chase Sexton 241
3. Ken Roczen 220
4. Justin Cooper 187
5. Malcolm Stewart 186
6. Justin Barcia 173
7. Aaron Plessinger 170
8. Jason Anderson 151
9. Justin Hill 137
10. Shane McElrath 126
11. Dylan Ferrandis 120
12. Mitchell Oldenburg 92
13. Benny Bloss 88
14. Colt Nichols 84 -5
15. Eli Tomac 80
16. Joey Savatgy 80
17. Jett Lawrence 71
18. Hunter Lawrence 62
19. Kyle Chisholm 48
20. Mitchell Harrison 41
21. Jerry Robin 39
22. Kevin Moranz 27
23. Christian Craig 22
24. Justin Starling 19
25. Jorge Prado 18
250 EAST STANDINGS
1. Seth Hammaker 99
2. Tom Vialle 99
3. R.J. Hampshire 97
4. Chance Hymas 91
5. Cullin Park 84
6. Nate Thrasher 81
7. Max Anstie 78
8. Daxton Bennick 77 -5
9. Maximus Vohland 60 -3
10. Henry Miller 52
11. Carson Mumford 51
12. Austin Forkner 47
13. Hardy Munoz 44
14. Gage Linville 42
15. Levi Kitchen 39
16. Jack Chambers 34
17. Trevor Colip 32
18. Lance Kobusch 31
19. Cameron Mcadoo 20
20. Justin Rodbell 18
21. Mark Fineis 18
22. Lorenzo Locurcio 14
23. Luke Neese 13
24. Preston Taylor 12
25. Michael Hicks 12
Comments are closed.