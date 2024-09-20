2025 FLY RACING LIMITED EDITION EVO ABYSS RIDING GEAR

Fly Racing has released another Limited Edition gear set ! The 2025 LE EVO ABYSS will be on sponsored riders this weekend at the final round of SMX Playoffs in Las Vegas. GET YOUR SET OF LIMITED EDITION GEAR HERE!
See it in action and scroll down for all the technical details below.
Evolution DST LE Abyss Jersey
$64.95
- Laser-cut perforations for advanced ventilation
- Full mesh back and integrated mesh in key areas
- Zero-cuff arm openings provide unrestrictive mobility
- Multi-directional Lycra® neck and shoulder panels
- Low profile multi-panel construction for maximum performance and a comfortable fit
Evolution DST LE Abyss Pants
$199.95
- DST (Durable Stretch Technology) constructed of four-way HEX-Stretch fabric provides excellent mobility with heavy-duty durability
- Strategically placed stretch-mesh ventilation and laser-cut perforations in key areas for advanced airflow
- Leather heat shield panels fastened with high-tension, heat resistant Aramid stitching
- Seat panel sewn to breathable light mesh reduces pulling
- Advanced Lycra® liner adds increased comfort and performance
Lite Abyss Gloves (2025)
$24.95
- Ultra-lightweight minimalist race glove with a soft hand feel
- Touch screen compatible single-layer Clarino® palm, perforated for improved airflow and a lightweight feel
- Spandex mesh finger sidewall and gusset for improved air flow and lightweight feel
- Reinforced double layer thumb
- Silicone finger grippers
Formula S Carbon LE Abyss Helmet
$799.95
- Quin® Race Sensor – 5 scientific grade sensors constantly evaluate data during use and will auto detect a crash event
- Crash Detection – In the event a crash occurs, the Fly Smart App will record impact data and contact your emergency contacts. 5-diamond level monitoring center will dispatch local emergency services for APEX subscribers
- SOS Beacon – In need of assistance, but still on the move? Notify your emergency contacts and emergency services (APEX subscribers) by tapping the helmet 5 times
- Ride analytics – Live GPS tracking, speed, accelerations, Q-Score and more.
- Wireless updates ensure the device receives the latest developments from Fly Racing and Quin®
