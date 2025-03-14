2025 ENDUROCROSS SCHEDULE

PRESS RELEASE: Cycle City Promotions announced today the 2025 schedule for the AMA EnduroCross Championship, sanctioned by American Motorcyclist Association. The indoor off-road motorcycle racing series will consist of six rounds of racing in five different cities.

The six-round EnduroCross schedule begins the 2025 season in Arizona, with Prescott Valley playing host to the first round. The opening round of the 2025 AMA EnduroCross Championship will kick off on Saturday, October 18 at the Findlay Toyota Center.

For the third year in a row, EnduroCross will host back-to-back rounds in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the end of October at the Mountain America Center. From Idaho Falls, the series will return to Redmond, Oregon for the fourth round of the series.

The series will make its way back to Reno, Nevada for the fifth round of the season. The Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center was left off the 2024 schedule, and Cycle City Promotions is excited about the addition back on the schedule in 2025.

The EnduroCross season will head to Everett, Washington for the championship finale on Saturday, November 22. This will be the third year at the Angel of the Winds Arena, and the second as the finale, which hosted a packed-house and exciting night of racing in 2024, making it the perfect destination again for the final round of the 2025 season.

EnduroCross ticket sales for all races will begin Thursday, May 1 at 10 a.m. CST.

Cycle City Promotions, and EnduroCross are excited to broadcast all six rounds of the 2025 series live worldwide. Details regarding how to watch, broadcast schedule and crew will be released this summer.

2025 EnduroCross Season Schedule

Round 1: October 18, Prescott Valley, Arizona (Findlay Toyota Center)

Round 2: October 24, Idaho Falls, Idaho (Mountain America Center)

Round 3: October 25, Idaho Falls, Idaho (Mountain America Center)

Round 4: November 8, Redmond, Oregon (First Interstate Bank Center)

Round 5: November 15, Reno Nevada (Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center)

Round 6: November 22, Everett, Washington (Angel of the Winds Arena)