2025 DETROIT SUPERCROSS, RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Round six of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season saw Cooper Webb become the fifth winner in what is shaping up to be a record-breaking year for the 450 class. Webb stalked Ken Roczen throughout the main as they pulled away from the pack, then pounced as the race came into its final stages. Chase Sexton might well have been the fastest rider on the track, but he got stuck in the gate and then compounded his troubles by going down on the first lap. In the end, however, Sexton caught up to third place which meant he will share the red plate going into the next round at Arlington, Texas. The 250 class held excitement as well. Max Anstie held a decent lead late in the main when a red flag came out. That forced a staggered restart and a very short race. Levi Kitchen passed Anstie in the sprint to take the win. For extended coverage of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season click here.
450 MAIN
1. Cooper Webb
2. Ken Roczen
3. Chase Sexton
4. Malcolm Stewart
5. Justin Cooper
6. Jason Anderson
7. Justin Barcia
8. Dylan Ferrandis
9. Aaron Plessinger (HS)
10. Justin Hill
11. Colt Nichols
12. Shane McElrath
13. Joey Savatgy
14. Mitchell Oldenburg
15. Jerry Robin
16. Mitchell Harrison
17. Kyle Chisholm
18. Kevin Moranz
19. Grant Harlan
20. Anthony Rodriguez
21. Justin Starling
22. Benny Bloss
250E MAIN
1. Levi Kitchen
2. Max Anstie
3. R.J. Hampshire
4. Tom Vialle
5. Nate Thrasher
6. Chance Hymas
7. Austin Forkner
8. Carson Mumford (HS)
9. Maximus Vohland
10. Henry Miller
11. Cullin Park
12. Hardy Munoz
13. Trevor Colip
14. Gage Linville
15. Jack Chambers
16. Lorenzo Locurcio
17. Seth Hammaker
18. Mark Fineis
19. Preston Boespﬂug
20. Ayden Shive
21. Izaih Clark
22. Cameron Mcadoo
450 HEAT 1
1. Jason Anderson
2. Ken Roczen
3. Justin Cooper (HS)
4. Dylan Ferrandis
5. Justin Hill
6. Benny Bloss
7. Mitchell Oldenburg
8. Kyle Chisholm
9. Jerry Robin
10. Grant Harlan
11. Jeremy Hand
12. Kevin Moranz
13. Logan Karnow
14. Logan Leitzel
15. Alex Nagy
16. Bubba Pauli
17. Austin Cozadd
18. Chad Saultz
19. Zack Williams
20. Cory Carsten
450 HEAT 2
1. Chase Sexton
2. Malcolm Stewart
3. Cooper Webb
4. Aaron Plessinger (HS)
5. Justin Barcia
6. Joey Savatgy
7. Shane McElrath
8. Colt Nichols
9. Anthony Rodriguez
10. Tristan Lane
11. Justin Starling
12. Justin Rodbell
13. Mitchell Harrison
14. Jared Lesher
15. Scott Meshey
16. Colby Copp
17. Kile Epperson
18. Hunter Schlosser
19. Dylan Wood
20. Josh Greco
250 HEAT 1
1. Nate Thrasher (HS)
2. Chance Hymas
3. Seth Hammaker
4. Cameron Mcadoo
5. Tom Vialle
6. Lorenzo Locurcio
7. Jack Chambers
8. Preston Boespﬂug
9. Ayden Shive
10. Austin Forkner
11. Mark Fineis
12. Hamden Hudson
13. Jack Rogers
14. Luke Neese
15. Jackson Gray
16. Crockett Myers
17. Mitchell Zaremba
18. Trevor Colip
19. Gerhard Matamoros
20. Patrick Murphy
250 HEAT 2
1. Levi Kitchen
2. Max Anstie (HS)
3. R.J. Hampshire
4. Carson Mumford
5. Cullin Park
6. Henry Miller
7. Gage Linville
8. Hardy Munoz
9. Izaih Clark
10. Nicholas Romano
11. Lance Kobusch
12. Bryce Shelly
13. Jaxen Driskell
14. Vinny Luhovey
15. Chandler Baker
16. Ryder Floyd
17. Luca Marsalisi
18. Thomas Welch
19. Blake Gardner
20. Maximus Vohland
450 STANDINGS
1. Chase Sexton 121
2. Cooper Webb 121
3. Ken Roczen 105
4. Jason Anderson 100
5. Malcolm Stewart 95
6. Justin Cooper 86
7. Justin Barcia 83
8. Eli Tomac 80
9. Jett Lawrence 71
10. Justin Hill 69
11. Hunter Lawrence 62
12. Joey Savatgy 55
13. Aaron Plessinger 53
14. Shane McElrath 50
15. Dylan Ferrandis 44
16. Mitchell Oldenburg 42
17. Colt Nichols 39
18. Benny Bloss 28
19. Kyle Chisholm 20
20. Jorge Prado 18
21. Mitchell Harrison 17
22. Vince Friese 14
23. Anthony Rodriguez 12
24. Jerry Robin 11
25. Kevin Moranz 10
250 E STANDINGS
1. Max Anstie 47
2. Levi Kitchen 38
3. Tom Vialle 35
4. Chance Hymas 32
5. Nate Thrasher 31
6. Cullin Park 26
7. Carson Mumford 26
8. R.J. Hampshire 24
9. Seth Hammaker 23
10. Henry Miller 23
11. Cameron Mcadoo 20
12. Austin Forkner 20
13. Hardy Munoz 19
14. Gage Linville 18
15. Daxton Bennick 17 -5
16. Trevor Colip 15
17. Maximus Vohland 14
18. Jack Chambers 10
19. Lance Kobusch 8
20. Luke Neese 7
21. Lorenzo Locurcio 6
22. Mark Fineis 4
23. Preston Boespflug 3
24. Ayden Shive 2
25. Pierce Brown 2
