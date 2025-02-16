2025 DETROIT SUPERCROSS, RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Round six of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season saw Cooper Webb become the fifth winner in what is shaping up to be a record-breaking year for the 450 class. Webb stalked Ken Roczen throughout the main as they pulled away from the pack, then pounced as the race came into its final stages. Chase Sexton might well have been the fastest rider on the track, but he got stuck in the gate and then compounded his troubles by going down on the first lap. In the end, however, Sexton caught up to third place which meant he will share the red plate going into the next round at Arlington, Texas. The 250 class held excitement as well. Max Anstie held a decent lead late in the main when a red flag came out. That forced a staggered restart and a very short race. Levi Kitchen passed Anstie in the sprint to take the win. For extended coverage of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season click here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

450 MAIN

1. Cooper Webb

2. Ken Roczen

3. Chase Sexton

4. Malcolm Stewart

5. Justin Cooper

6. Jason Anderson

7. Justin Barcia

8. Dylan Ferrandis

9. Aaron Plessinger (HS)

10. Justin Hill

11. Colt Nichols

12. Shane McElrath

13. Joey Savatgy

14. Mitchell Oldenburg

15. Jerry Robin

16. Mitchell Harrison

17. Kyle Chisholm

18. Kevin Moranz

19. Grant Harlan

20. Anthony Rodriguez

21. Justin Starling

22. Benny Bloss

250E MAIN

1. Levi Kitchen

2. Max Anstie

3. R.J. Hampshire

4. Tom Vialle

5. Nate Thrasher

6. Chance Hymas

7. Austin Forkner

8. Carson Mumford (HS)

9. Maximus Vohland

10. Henry Miller

11. Cullin Park

12. Hardy Munoz

13. Trevor Colip

14. Gage Linville

15. Jack Chambers

16. Lorenzo Locurcio

17. Seth Hammaker

18. Mark Fineis

19. Preston Boespﬂug

20. Ayden Shive

21. Izaih Clark

22. Cameron Mcadoo

450 HEAT 1

1. Jason Anderson

2. Ken Roczen

3. Justin Cooper (HS)

4. Dylan Ferrandis

5. Justin Hill

6. Benny Bloss

7. Mitchell Oldenburg

8. Kyle Chisholm

9. Jerry Robin

10. Grant Harlan

11. Jeremy Hand

12. Kevin Moranz

13. Logan Karnow

14. Logan Leitzel

15. Alex Nagy

16. Bubba Pauli

17. Austin Cozadd

18. Chad Saultz

19. Zack Williams

20. Cory Carsten

450 HEAT 2

1. Chase Sexton

2. Malcolm Stewart

3. Cooper Webb

4. Aaron Plessinger (HS)

5. Justin Barcia

6. Joey Savatgy

7. Shane McElrath

8. Colt Nichols

9. Anthony Rodriguez

10. Tristan Lane

11. Justin Starling

12. Justin Rodbell

13. Mitchell Harrison

14. Jared Lesher

15. Scott Meshey

16. Colby Copp

17. Kile Epperson

18. Hunter Schlosser

19. Dylan Wood

20. Josh Greco

250 HEAT 1

1. Nate Thrasher (HS)

2. Chance Hymas

3. Seth Hammaker

4. Cameron Mcadoo

5. Tom Vialle

6. Lorenzo Locurcio

7. Jack Chambers

8. Preston Boespﬂug

9. Ayden Shive

10. Austin Forkner

11. Mark Fineis

12. Hamden Hudson

13. Jack Rogers

14. Luke Neese

15. Jackson Gray

16. Crockett Myers

17. Mitchell Zaremba

18. Trevor Colip

19. Gerhard Matamoros

20. Patrick Murphy

250 HEAT 2

1. Levi Kitchen

2. Max Anstie (HS)

3. R.J. Hampshire

4. Carson Mumford

5. Cullin Park

6. Henry Miller

7. Gage Linville

8. Hardy Munoz

9. Izaih Clark

10. Nicholas Romano

11. Lance Kobusch

12. Bryce Shelly

13. Jaxen Driskell

14. Vinny Luhovey

15. Chandler Baker

16. Ryder Floyd

17. Luca Marsalisi

18. Thomas Welch

19. Blake Gardner

20. Maximus Vohland

450 STANDINGS

1. Chase Sexton 121

2. Cooper Webb 121

3. Ken Roczen 105

4. Jason Anderson 100

5. Malcolm Stewart 95

6. Justin Cooper 86

7. Justin Barcia 83

8. Eli Tomac 80

9. Jett Lawrence 71

10. Justin Hill 69

11. Hunter Lawrence 62

12. Joey Savatgy 55

13. Aaron Plessinger 53

14. Shane McElrath 50

15. Dylan Ferrandis 44

16. Mitchell Oldenburg 42

17. Colt Nichols 39

18. Benny Bloss 28

19. Kyle Chisholm 20

20. Jorge Prado 18

21. Mitchell Harrison 17

22. Vince Friese 14

23. Anthony Rodriguez 12

24. Jerry Robin 11

25. Kevin Moranz 10

250 E STANDINGS

1. Max Anstie 47

2. Levi Kitchen 38

3. Tom Vialle 35

4. Chance Hymas 32

5. Nate Thrasher 31

6. Cullin Park 26

7. Carson Mumford 26

8. R.J. Hampshire 24

9. Seth Hammaker 23

10. Henry Miller 23

11. Cameron Mcadoo 20

12. Austin Forkner 20

13. Hardy Munoz 19

14. Gage Linville 18

15. Daxton Bennick 17 -5

16. Trevor Colip 15

17. Maximus Vohland 14

18. Jack Chambers 10

19. Lance Kobusch 8

20. Luke Neese 7

21. Lorenzo Locurcio 6

22. Mark Fineis 4

23. Preston Boespflug 3

24. Ayden Shive 2

25. Pierce Brown 2