2025 DAYTONA SX RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Daytona Bike Week, the beginnings of spring break and the Daytona Supercross made western Florida an epicenter of activity this week and provided Ken Roczen a chance to shine in front of a massive crowd. Kickstart Kenny won both his heat and the main in the 450 class after skirmishes with Jason Anderson and Aaron Plessinger. Chase Sexton had another rough weekend with a high-speed crash in heat two, but managed to salvage a fifth overall. In the 250 East division, RJ Hampshire was clearly the class of the field after a big crash took out Levi Kitchen and forced a restart. For extended coverage of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season click here.

450 MAIN

1. Ken Roczen

2. Cooper Webb

3. Aaron Plessinger

4. Justin Cooper

5. Chase Sexton

6. Malcolm Stewart

7. Justin Hill

8. Jason Anderson (HS)

9. Joey Savatgy

10. Justin Barcia

11. Shane McElrath

12. Dylan Ferrandis

13. Mitchell Oldenburg

14. Coty Schock

15. Colt Nichols

16. Benny Bloss

17. Mitchell Harrison

18. Jerry Robin

19. Kyle Chisholm

20. Justin Starling

21. Kevin Moranz

22. Freddie Noren

250E MAIN

1. R.J. Hampshire

2. Tom Vialle (HS)

3. Seth Hammaker

4. Chance Hymas

5. Maximus Vohland

6. Max Anstie

7. Daxton Bennick

8. Nate Thrasher

9. Cullin Park

10. Hardy Munoz

11. Carson Mumford

12. Henry Miller

13. Jack Chambers

14. Chandler Baker

15. Izaih Clark

16. Trevor Colip

17. Austin Forkner

18. Chase Marquier

19. Michael Hicks

20. Gage Linville

21. Levi Kitchen

22. Cameron Mcadoo

450 HEAT ONE

1. Ken Roczen

2. Shane McElrath (HS)

3. Joey Savatgy

4. Justin Hill

5. Justin Cooper

6. Dylan Ferrandis

7. Colt Nichols

8. Kyle Chisholm

9. Mitchell Harrison

10. Ryan Breece

11. Justin Starling

12. Jeremy Hand

13. Anton Nordstrom

14. Scott Meshey

15. Zack Williams

16. Hunter Schlosser

17. Cheyenne Harmon

18. Logan Leitzel

19. Lucas Moraes Dunka

20. Anthony Rodriguez

450 HEAT TWO

1. Malcolm Stewart

2. Aaron Plessinger

3. Jason Anderson

4. Cooper Webb

5. Coty Schock

6. Mitchell Oldenburg

7. Kevin Moranz

8. Justin Barcia

9. Benny Bloss

10. Jerry Robin

11. Grant Harlan

12. Freddie Noren

13. Tristan Lane

14. Brandon Ray

15. Tj Albright

16. Ronnie Stewart

17. Justin Rodbell

18. Logan Karnow

19. Jared Lesher

20. Chase Sexton (HS)

250E HEAT ONE

1. Tom Vialle

2. Max Anstie

3. Levi Kitchen

4. Maximus Vohland

5. Daxton Bennick

6. Hardy Munoz

7. Michael Hicks

8. Chase Marquier

9. Nate Thrasher (HS)

10. Lorenzo Locurcio

11. Bryton Carroll

12. Crockett Myers

13. Luca Marsalisi

14. Marcus Phelps

15. Jack Rogers

16. Collin Allen

17. Blake Gardner

18. Preston Taylor

19. Bryce Shelly

20. Ryder Floyd

250E HEAT TWO

1. R.J. Hampshire (HS)

2. Seth Hammaker

3. Chance Hymas

4. Austin Forkner

5. Carson Mumford

6. Cullin Park

7. Cameron Mcadoo

8. Gage Linville

9. Henry Miller

10. Izaih Clark

11. Mark Fineis

12. Chandler Baker

13. Jack Chambers

14. Trevor Colip

15. Hamden Hudson

16. Luke Neese

17. Ayden Shive

18. Jaxen Driskell

19. Preston Boespﬂug

20. Lance Kobusch

450 STANDINGS

1. Cooper Webb 168

2. Chase Sexton 158

3. Ken Roczen 152

4. Jason Anderson 125

5. Malcolm Stewart 124

6. Justin Cooper 122

7. Justin Barcia 111

8. Justin Hill 101

9. Aaron Plessinger 88

10. Eli Tomac 80

11. Joey Savatgy 80

12. Jett Lawrence 71

13. Shane McElrath 70

14. Dylan Ferrandis 68

15. Hunter Lawrence 62

16. Mitchell Oldenburg 61

17. Colt Nichols 53

18. Benny Bloss 39

19. Mitchell Harrison 28

20. Kyle Chisholm 25

21. Jerry Robin 23

22. Jorge Prado 18

23. Anthony Rodriguez 16

24. Vince Friese 14

25. Kevin Moranz 11

250E STANDINGS

1. Max Anstie 63

2. Tom Vialle 57

3. Chance Hymas 50

4. R.J. Hampshire 49

5. Nate Thrasher 45

6. Seth Hammaker 43

7. Levi Kitchen 39

8. Cullin Park 39

9. Carson Mumford 37

10. Henry Miller 33

11. Daxton Bennick 32 -5

12. Hardy Munoz 31

13. Maximus Vohland 28 -3

14. Austin Forkner 25

15. Trevor Colip 21

16. Cameron Mcadoo 20

17. Gage Linville 20

18. Jack Chambers 19

19. Lance Kobusch 8

20. Chandler Baker 8

21. Izaih Clark 8

22. Luke Neese 7

23. Lorenzo Locurcio 6

24. Mark Fineis 4

25. Chase Marquier 4