2025 DAYTONA SX RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Daytona Bike Week, the beginnings of spring break and the Daytona Supercross made western Florida an epicenter of activity this week and provided Ken Roczen a chance to shine in front of a massive crowd. Kickstart Kenny won both his heat and the main in the 450 class after skirmishes with Jason Anderson and Aaron Plessinger. Chase Sexton had another rough weekend with a high-speed crash in heat two, but managed to salvage a fifth overall. In the 250 East division, RJ Hampshire was clearly the class of the field after a big crash took out Levi Kitchen and forced a restart. For extended coverage of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season click here.
450 MAIN
1. Ken Roczen
2. Cooper Webb
3. Aaron Plessinger
4. Justin Cooper
5. Chase Sexton
6. Malcolm Stewart
7. Justin Hill
8. Jason Anderson (HS)
9. Joey Savatgy
10. Justin Barcia
11. Shane McElrath
12. Dylan Ferrandis
13. Mitchell Oldenburg
14. Coty Schock
15. Colt Nichols
16. Benny Bloss
17. Mitchell Harrison
18. Jerry Robin
19. Kyle Chisholm
20. Justin Starling
21. Kevin Moranz
22. Freddie Noren
250E MAIN
1. R.J. Hampshire
2. Tom Vialle (HS)
3. Seth Hammaker
4. Chance Hymas
5. Maximus Vohland
6. Max Anstie
7. Daxton Bennick
8. Nate Thrasher
9. Cullin Park
10. Hardy Munoz
11. Carson Mumford
12. Henry Miller
13. Jack Chambers
14. Chandler Baker
15. Izaih Clark
16. Trevor Colip
17. Austin Forkner
18. Chase Marquier
19. Michael Hicks
20. Gage Linville
21. Levi Kitchen
22. Cameron Mcadoo
450 HEAT ONE
1. Ken Roczen
2. Shane McElrath (HS)
3. Joey Savatgy
4. Justin Hill
5. Justin Cooper
6. Dylan Ferrandis
7. Colt Nichols
8. Kyle Chisholm
9. Mitchell Harrison
10. Ryan Breece
11. Justin Starling
12. Jeremy Hand
13. Anton Nordstrom
14. Scott Meshey
15. Zack Williams
16. Hunter Schlosser
17. Cheyenne Harmon
18. Logan Leitzel
19. Lucas Moraes Dunka
20. Anthony Rodriguez
450 HEAT TWO
1. Malcolm Stewart
2. Aaron Plessinger
3. Jason Anderson
4. Cooper Webb
5. Coty Schock
6. Mitchell Oldenburg
7. Kevin Moranz
8. Justin Barcia
9. Benny Bloss
10. Jerry Robin
11. Grant Harlan
12. Freddie Noren
13. Tristan Lane
14. Brandon Ray
15. Tj Albright
16. Ronnie Stewart
17. Justin Rodbell
18. Logan Karnow
19. Jared Lesher
20. Chase Sexton (HS)
250E HEAT ONE
1. Tom Vialle
2. Max Anstie
3. Levi Kitchen
4. Maximus Vohland
5. Daxton Bennick
6. Hardy Munoz
7. Michael Hicks
8. Chase Marquier
9. Nate Thrasher (HS)
10. Lorenzo Locurcio
11. Bryton Carroll
12. Crockett Myers
13. Luca Marsalisi
14. Marcus Phelps
15. Jack Rogers
16. Collin Allen
17. Blake Gardner
18. Preston Taylor
19. Bryce Shelly
20. Ryder Floyd
250E HEAT TWO
1. R.J. Hampshire (HS)
2. Seth Hammaker
3. Chance Hymas
4. Austin Forkner
5. Carson Mumford
6. Cullin Park
7. Cameron Mcadoo
8. Gage Linville
9. Henry Miller
10. Izaih Clark
11. Mark Fineis
12. Chandler Baker
13. Jack Chambers
14. Trevor Colip
15. Hamden Hudson
16. Luke Neese
17. Ayden Shive
18. Jaxen Driskell
19. Preston Boespﬂug
20. Lance Kobusch
450 STANDINGS
1. Cooper Webb 168
2. Chase Sexton 158
3. Ken Roczen 152
4. Jason Anderson 125
5. Malcolm Stewart 124
6. Justin Cooper 122
7. Justin Barcia 111
8. Justin Hill 101
9. Aaron Plessinger 88
10. Eli Tomac 80
11. Joey Savatgy 80
12. Jett Lawrence 71
13. Shane McElrath 70
14. Dylan Ferrandis 68
15. Hunter Lawrence 62
16. Mitchell Oldenburg 61
17. Colt Nichols 53
18. Benny Bloss 39
19. Mitchell Harrison 28
20. Kyle Chisholm 25
21. Jerry Robin 23
22. Jorge Prado 18
23. Anthony Rodriguez 16
24. Vince Friese 14
25. Kevin Moranz 11
250E STANDINGS
1. Max Anstie 63
2. Tom Vialle 57
3. Chance Hymas 50
4. R.J. Hampshire 49
5. Nate Thrasher 45
6. Seth Hammaker 43
7. Levi Kitchen 39
8. Cullin Park 39
9. Carson Mumford 37
10. Henry Miller 33
11. Daxton Bennick 32 -5
12. Hardy Munoz 31
13. Maximus Vohland 28 -3
14. Austin Forkner 25
15. Trevor Colip 21
16. Cameron Mcadoo 20
17. Gage Linville 20
18. Jack Chambers 19
19. Lance Kobusch 8
20. Chandler Baker 8
21. Izaih Clark 8
22. Luke Neese 7
23. Lorenzo Locurcio 6
24. Mark Fineis 4
25. Chase Marquier 4
