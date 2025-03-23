2025 BIRMINGHAM SUPERCROSS, RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Chase Sexton shook off the criticism that he’s faced in recent weeks to reestablish himself as the fastest man in the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross series. He took a convincing win at Protective Stadium in Birmingham this week and now sits just 8 points out of the series points lead. It was a Triple Crown event with three races in each class, and Sexton’s 1-1-2 score was unbeatable. Malcolm Stewart had the second best score of the night despite a bad crash in practice that put him in visible discomfort. The 250 East Division was less decisive. Nate Thrasher took the win, although it’s possible that many of the fans left the stadium without knowing who won that class. Seth Hammaker was the fastest rider, but a first lap crash in race one gave him a 9-1-1 score for fourth overall. RH Hampshire won that first race, but couldn’t back it up so it was Nate Thrasher’s 3-3-2 ride that took the win. For extended coverage of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season click here.

450 OVERALL

1. Chase Sexton 1 / 1 / 2

2. Malcolm Stewart 3 / 2 / 3

3. Aaron Plessinger 2 / 3 / 5

4. Cooper Webb 7 / 4 / 1

5. Ken Roczen 4 / 6 / 4

6. Justin Cooper 6 / 7 / 6

7. Jason Anderson 5 / 8 / 12

8. Shane McElrath 8 / 12 / 9

9. Justin Barcia 18 / 5 / 7

10. Benny Bloss 10 / 10 / 11

11. Justin Hill 17 / 9 / 8

12. Christian Craig 11 / 15 / 13

13. Dylan Ferrandis 9 / 22 / 10

14. Mitchell Oldenburg 16 / 11 / 14

15. Jerry Robin 12 / 13 / 19

16. Kyle Chisholm 14 / 14 / 17

17. Grant Harlan 15 / 16 / 18

18. Colt Nichols 13 / 21 / 16

19. Mitchell Harrison 21 / 17 / 15

20. Tristan Lane 19 / 18 / 20

21. Kevin Moranz 20 / 19 / 22

22. Justin Starling 22 / 20 / 21

250E OVERALL

1. Nate Thrasher 3 / 3 / 2

2. R.J. Hampshire 1 / 2 / 5

3. Tom Vialle 2 / 5 / 3

4. Seth Hammaker 9 / 1 / 1

5. Daxton Bennick 8 / 7 / 4

6. Maximus Vohland 4 / 6 / 10

7. Chance Hymas 6 / 10 / 6

8. Cullin Park 1 0 / 9 / 7

9. Hardy Munoz 7 / 11 / 8

10. Austin Forkner 11 / 8 / 9

11. Carson Mumford 5 / 4 / 21

12. Henry Miller 12 / 14 / 11

13. Michael Hicks 15 / 12 / 12

14. Lorenzo Locurcio 16 / 13 / 14

15. Lance Kobusch 14 / 18 / 13

16. Luke Neese 13 / 17 / 18

17. Hamden Hudson 18 / 16 / 15

18. Crockett Myers 19 / 19 / 16

19. Nicholas Romano 17 / 21 / 17

20. Gage Linville 20 / 15 / 20

21. Lane Shaw 22 / 20 / 19

22. Trevor Colip 21 / 22 / 22

450 STANDINGS

1. Cooper Webb 211

2. Chase Sexton 203

3. Ken Roczen 184

4. Malcolm Stewart 162

5. Justin Cooper 160

6. Jason Anderson 151

7. Justin Barcia 142

8. Aaron Plessinger 125

9. Justin Hill 125

10. Shane McElrath 96

11. Dylan Ferrandis 91

12. Eli Tomac 80

13. Joey Savatgy 80

14. Mitchell Oldenburg 79

15. Jett Lawrence 71

16. Hunter Lawrence 62

17. Benny Bloss 60

18. Colt Nichols 60 -5

19. Kyle Chisholm 38

20. Mitchell Harrison 37

21. Jerry Robin 34

22. Jorge Prado 18

23. Anthony Rodriguez 17

24. Kevin Moranz 17

25. Vince Friese 14

250 EAST STANDINGS

1. Tom Vialle 99

2. R.J. Hampshire 89

3. Seth Hammaker 86

4. Max Anstie 78

5. Nate Thrasher 78

6. Chance Hymas 66

7. Cullin Park 62

8. Daxton Bennick 60

9. Maximus Vohland 56

10. Carson Mumford 51

11. Austin Forkner 47

12. Hardy Munoz 44

13. Henry Miller 43

14. Levi Kitchen 39

15. Gage Linville 22

16. Trevor Colip 21

17. Cameron Mcadoo 20

18. Jack Chambers 19

19. Lance Kobusch 15

20. Lorenzo Locurcio 14

21. Luke Neese 13

22. Michael Hicks 12

23. Chandler Baker 8

24. Izaih Clark 8

25. Hamden Hudson 5