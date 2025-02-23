2025 ARLINGTON SUPERCROSS RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas was the site of a chaotic round 7 of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season. It was the second Triple Crown event of the year, meaning that there were three main events for each class. In the 450 ranks, it was Cooper Webb who emerged on top with a 6-1-1 score. Going into the last lap of the final race, it looked like it would be Chase Sexton who would have the best score, but he hit Webb’s rear wheel and went down. The costly mistake moved him to third in the final standings behind Webb and Ken Roczen. In the 250 class, it was a return to action for the West-coast riders and a spectacular return to form for Haiden Deegan, who had to charge through the pack in all three races. His final score was 1-1-2. For extended coverage of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season click here.

450 RESULTS

1. Cooper Webb 6 / 1 / 1

2. Ken Roczen 1/ 5 / 3

3. Chase Sexton 3/ 2 / 5

4. Justin Cooper 2/ 3 / 6

5. Justin Hill 4/ 4 / 8

6. Justin Barcia 5/ 9 / 4

7. Aaron Plessinger 7/ 7 / 10

8. Dylan Ferrandis 9/ 6 / 11

9. Malcolm Stewart 8/ 12 / 7

10. Joey Savatgy 11/ 8 / 9

11. Jason Anderson 12/ 17 / 2

12. Mitchell Oldenburg 10/ 11 / 13

13. Shane McElrath 13/ 10 / 12

14. Jerry Robin 15/ 14 / 15

15. Colt Nichols 14/ 13 / 22

16. Mitchell Harrison 18/ 16 / 16

17. Benny Bloss 17/ 22 / 14

18. Anthony Rodriguez 22/ 15 / 17

19. Justin Starling 19/ 18 / 18

20. Kyle Chisholm 16/ 21 / 21

21. Grant Harlan 21/ 19 / 19

22. Scott Meshey 20/ 20 / 20

250W RESULTS

1. Haiden Deegan 1 / 1 / 2

2. Coty Schock 2/ 4 / 6

3. Michael Mosiman 3/ 2 / 7

4. Jo Shimoda 5/ 5/ 3

5. Garrett Marchbanks 7/ 3/ 5

6. Julien Beaumer 6/ 8 / 4

7. Cole Davies 4/ 17 / 1

8. Enzo Lopes 9/ 6 / 8

9. Lux Turner 8/ 7 / 9

10. Jett Reynolds 14/ 9 / 13

11. Hunter Yoder 16/ 10 / 11

12. Dylan Walsh 10/ 12 / 15

13. Cole Thompson 11/ 13 / 14

14. Parker Ross 12/ 20/ 10

15. Dilan Schwartz 13/ 18 / 16

16. Dominique Thury 15/ 15 / 17

17. Gavin Towers 19/ 11 / 18

18. Avery Long 22/ 16 / 12

19. Tj Albright 17/ 14 / 19

20. Joshua Varize 18/ 19 / 21

21. Anton Nordstrom 20/ 21 / 20

22. Jordon Smith 21/ 22 / 22

450 STANDINGS

1. Cooper Webb 146

2. Chase Sexton 141

3. Ken Roczen 127

4. Jason Anderson 111

5. Malcolm Stewart 108

6. Justin Cooper 104

7. Justin Barcia 99

8. Justin Hill 86

9. Eli Tomac 80

10. Jett Lawrence 71

11. Aaron Plessinger 68

12. Joey Savatgy 67

13. Hunter Lawrence 62

14. Shane McElrath 59

15. Dylan Ferrandis 58

16. Mitchell Oldenburg 52

17. Colt Nichols 46

18. Benny Bloss 33

19. Mitchell Harrison 23

20. Kyle Chisholm 22

21. Jerry Robin 19

22. Jorge Prado 18

23. Anthony Rodriguez 16

24. Vince Friese 14

25. Kevin Moranz 10

250W STANDINGS

1. Haiden Deegan 109

2. Julien Beaumer 103

3. Cole Davies 87

4. Jo Shimoda 86

5. Jordon Smith 85

6. Coty Schock 85

7. Michael Mosiman 72

8. Garrett Marchbanks 60

9. Anthony Bourdon 54

10. Hunter Yoder 52

11. Lux Turner 46

12. Parker Ross 43

13. Ryder Difrancesco 35

14. Tj Albright 35

15. Cole Thompson 34

16. Jett Reynolds 34

17. Dylan Walsh 24

18. Enzo Lopes 19

19. Gavin Towers 19

20. Drew Adams 14

21. Avery Long 14

22. Joshua Varize 14

23. Dominique Thury 12

24. Brad West 10

25. Marshal Weltin 9