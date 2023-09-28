2024 YAMAHA YZ250F FIRST RIDE WITH CARSON BROWN

Yamaha’s 2024 YZ250F is finally here. The bike has an all-new chassis, which was first seen on the 2023 YZ450F. That means it’s lighter, thinner and more agile. The motor has some changes as well, so we consider this an all new bike. For our first ride, we invited special guest test rider Carson Brown down from the wooly Northwest. Carson owns a 2023 YZ450F and a 2022 YZ250F, so he knows them inside out. Check out what he has to say.