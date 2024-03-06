2024 WILD BOAR GNCC POST RACE INTERVIEWS : “I’M NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS”

After the grueling mud and sand of the GNCC Wild Boar National, we interview the top riders after the race to hear their thoughts on the racing. Hear what your favorite riders have to say like the Factory KTM riders of Johhny Girroir, Grant Davis, and Gus Riordan. We also interview Stew Baylor and top Canadian motocross racer Tyler Medaglia.

0:22 Johnny Girroir XC-1 winner Interview

1:43 Stew Baylors XC-1 2nd place interview

2:27 Grant Davis XC-2 winner interview

4:03 Gus Riordan XC-2 2nd place interview

5:11 Motocross racer Tyler Medaglia XC-2 3rd