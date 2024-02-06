2024 U.S. SPRINT ENDURO ROUND 2: KTM ALMOST SWEEPS PRO DIVISIONS

U.S. SPRINT ENDURO SERIES – ROUND 2

Girroir was dominant in South Carolina for the Silver Hawk event, powering his KTM 350 XC-F to the majority of test wins across the technical terrain, extending his lead to a sizable margin as the checkered flag flew for the defending Pro 1 Champion.

Adding to the weekend’s success in South Carolina was FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Landers racers Brandy Richards and Angus Riordan, with Richards claiming a convincing victory in the Pro Women’s category, while Riordan took a P2 finish in the Pro 2 Class aboard his KTM 250 XC-F.

Johnny Girroir: “I had a good weekend here at Round 2, Liam [Draper] was riding well and the rest of the competition was also. This was a really fun weekend, the tests were awesome and the woods test especially was super-gnarly.”

Angus Riordan: “I was happy to come away with P2. The competition was riding really well and the track was gnarly – the woods test, for sure, was gnarly and super-tight, which doesn’t really suit my style, so I’m happy to leave with a consistent result.”

Brandy Richards: “I was a little hesitant in the Enduro test, just because it was so tight and technical… I haven’t quite had the opportunity to ride tracks that tight, but I’m actually very happy with how I felt through there and how I rode across the weekend! I’m always comfortable on the Cross tests, especially when we have jumps and triples and stuff like that, but all-in-all, happy with my weekend.”

Pro 1 Class Results

1. Johnny Girroir, KTM

2. Liam Draper, YAM

3. Craig DeLong, HQV

Pro 2 Class Results

1. Jason Tino, HQV

2. Angus Riordan, KTM

3. Jack Edmondson, GAS

Pro Women’s Class Results

1. Brandy Richards, KTM

2. Korie Steede, HQV

3. Rachel Gutish, SHR