2024 U.S. SPRINT ENDURO ROUND 2: KTM ALMOST SWEEPS PRO DIVISIONS

U.S. SPRINT ENDURO SERIES – ROUND 2
Girroir was dominant in South Carolina for the Silver Hawk event, powering his KTM 350 XC-F to the majority of test wins across the technical terrain, extending his lead to a sizable margin as the checkered flag flew for the defending Pro 1 Champion.
Adding to the weekend’s success in South Carolina was FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Landers racers Brandy Richards and Angus Riordan, with Richards claiming a convincing victory in the Pro Women’s category, while Riordan took a P2 finish in the Pro 2 Class aboard his KTM 250 XC-F.
Johnny Girroir: “I had a good weekend here at Round 2, Liam [Draper] was riding well and the rest of the competition was also. This was a really fun weekend, the tests were awesome and the woods test especially was super-gnarly.”
Angus Riordan: “I was happy to come away with P2. The competition was riding really well and the track was gnarly – the woods test, for sure, was gnarly and super-tight, which doesn’t really suit my style, so I’m happy to leave with a consistent result.”
Brandy Richards: “I was a little hesitant in the Enduro test, just because it was so tight and technical… I haven’t quite had the opportunity to ride tracks that tight, but I’m actually very happy with how I felt through there and how I rode across the weekend! I’m always comfortable on the Cross tests, especially when we have jumps and triples and stuff like that, but all-in-all, happy with my weekend.”
Pro 1 Class Results
1. Johnny Girroir, KTM
2. Liam Draper, YAM
3. Craig DeLong, HQV
Pro 2 Class Results
1. Jason Tino, HQV
2. Angus Riordan, KTM
3. Jack Edmondson, GAS
Pro Women’s Class Results
1. Brandy Richards, KTM
2. Korie Steede, HQV
3. Rachel Gutish, SHR
