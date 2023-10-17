2024 TWO-STROKE BUYER’S GUIDE

The selection of two-stroke motorcycles available in the U.S. market has expanded for 2024. Bikes manufactured by Beta, GasGas, Kawasaki, KTM, Rieju, Sherco, GPX, Husqvarna, Suzuki, Yamaha and Cobra continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, proving that two-strokes continue to have a bright future. These are the models currently distributed in America with application and prices. The figures listed do not include destination fees, dealer mark-ups or taxes.



BETA 300RR/250RR (OFF-ROAD): $10,099/$9899

Beta’s place in the two-stroke world has grown from a tiny cult of outliers to a mainstream stronghold. They still feature mechanical power valves and Keihin carburetors, but they have cutting-edge performance. The RR models are considered their standard editions. They have oil injection, hydraulic clutches, Nissin brakes and a map switch with two settings. Both got a diaphragm-spring clutch and hydraulic actuation last year. A Race Edition with upgraded suspension will be announced later in the year.



BETA 300RX (MOTOCROSS): $9399

Beta has only been in the motocross game for two years, but already the company is turning heads and making waves. For 2024, Beta will have a U.S. Pro Motocross team featuring Colt Nichols. His main gig will be the 450RX, but he’s almost certain to occasionally swing a leg over the production 300RX two-stroke—that’s the bike that has most U.S. riders excited. It’s an electric-start 300 with a Keihin carburetor, a KYB closed-cartridge fork and a KYB shock. The basic motor and frame are from the 300RR off-road bike, but there’s no oil injection, and it’s in a more aggressive state of tune.



BETA XTRAINER (OFF-ROAD): $8399

Everyone thinks the Beta Xtrainer is designed as an entry-level 300 two-stroke, but the company has been quietly upgrading the bike’s performance every year. It still has a lower seat height and a trials bike power delivery down low, but now it also makes respectable top-end power, too. It’s an electric-start, 6-speed, 300cc two-stroke with oil injection, just like the RR models, but components like the suspension and brakes are from less well-known suppliers. The lower price is hard to resist.



GASGAS EX300/EX250 (OFF-ROAD): $10,599/$10,299

The EX300 and EX250 are the cross-country racers in the GasGas line. Everything was updated for 2024: the frame, the motor, suspension—everything. They now have an electronic power valve and throttle-body fuel injection. Also new for 2024 is the WP Xact fork with coil springs and a closed cartridge. The EX bikes are stripped of trail-riding accessories, like lights and an odometer. GasGas models’ less well-known components, such as the Braktec brakes and hydraulics, can be offered at a lower price.



GASGAS EC300/EC250 (OFF-ROAD): $10,688/$10,399

The GasGas EC300 and EC250 also got the new motor and chassis like the bikes in the more competition-oriented EX line, but are designed with trail riders in mind. They use the open-cartridge WP Xplor fork and the Xact shock with comparatively soft settings. The EC bikes also have a softer power delivery, an LED headlight and an odometer. The EC range still features oil injection. The hydraulic clutch is Braktec, as are the brakes. The 300 and 250 are identical aside from displacement.



HUSQVARNA TX300 (OFF-ROAD): $11,399

This is the second year for the reborn TX300 with throttle-body fuel injection and an electronic power valve. Everything was new on the 2023 TX300, and now it returns virtually unchanged. Husqvarna has no motocross version of this bike, but the TX has been making its way onto MX tracks all over the country because of its aggressive power delivery and suspension. It has a 6-speed gearbox, a WP Xact coil-spring fork, a Brembo hydraulic clutch and Brembo brakes. This is a pre-mix two-stroke just like old times.



HUSQVARNA TE300/TE250 (OFF-ROAD): $11,549/$11,249

Husqvarna put the trail-oriented TE300 and 250 on the same page as the cross-country racers, which means the TEs now have throttle-body fuel injection and electronic power valves. They get to keep oil injection, though. The hydraulic brakes are supplied by Braktec, and the front suspension is the new WP Xact fork with two coil springs. The Husky’s WP shock employs linkage, whereas its counterpart in the KTM line uses PDS suspension.



KTM 300XC-W HARD ENDURO EDITION (OFF-ROAD): $13,049

This is a Factory Edition for the off-road two-stroke guys. In previous years, it was called the ErzbergRodeo Edition, but with the global appeal of Hard Enduro events, the 2024 model is attempting to appeal to a more international market. It has a long list of upgrades, including the gripper seat cover, the CNC-machined triple clamps and lots of bling. Let’s not forget that orange frame. Under it all is the new-for-2024 300XC-W.



KTM 300XC/250XC (OFF-ROAD): $11,299/$10,999

The XC models are KTM’s cross-country racers and are closely related to the motocross models. Last year they got new motors with throttle-body fuel injection and electronic power valves. Like the MX versions, they have WP Xact air forks and linkage rear suspension. Unlike the MX bikes, the 300 and 250XC have 6-speed gearboxes and are softer, both in suspension setup and power delivery. The 250XC is identical to the 300XC aside from displacement.



KTM 300XC-W/250XC-W (OFF-ROAD): $11,449/$11,099

The 300XC-W and 250XC-W differ from the XC models in a number of ways. They are built with PDS no-linkage rear suspension, and are therefore lighter and have more ground clearance. The XC-W two-strokes are made with the trail rider in mind and come equipped with an LED headlight and an odometer. For 2024, the Ws got throttle-body fuel injection and oil injection. They also have the new coil-spring Xact fork with a forged triple clamp.



KTM 300SX/250SX (MOTOCROSS): $9399/$9149

KTM gives you a choice in its motocross two-strokes. You can either go for the 250 or the 300, which are identical aside from displacement and mapping. Both are very powerful. The 300, in fact, makes more peak power than some 450 four-strokes. These bikes were redesigned in 2023 with throttle-body fuel injection and electric start. Both got a new motocross-oriented chassis with a WP Xplor air fork and linkage rear suspension. Brakes and clutch are by Brembo.



RIEJU 300MR PRO/250MR PRO (OFF-ROAD): $10,599/$10,499

Rieju is a Spanish company that now owns all the tooling and the rights to produce the two-stroke off-road bikes that were formerly known as GasGas. Those bikes were freshly redesigned back in 2018. The flagship models are called the MR Pros. They come with a closed-cartridge KYB fork and other accessories. The 250cc version is identical, with a 6-speed gearbox, a hydraulic clutch and Nissin brakes. There’s also a 200MR Pro for $10,499.



RIEJU 300 MR RACING/250 MR RACING (OFF-ROAD): $9699/$9599

In 2020, KTM’s parent company purchased majority interest in GasGas with the goal of acquiring the company’s trials bikes. The existing GasGas off-road bikes, on the other hand, became orphans. They were eventually adopted and given a new surname. The Rieju Racing version is the standard model. It has a 6-speed, case-reed two-stroke motor with an open-cartridge KYB fork and a KYB shock. All the Riejus have electric start, as well as a backup kick-starter. Rieju also makes the Racing model in a 200cc configuration for $9499.



RIEJU 300MR RANGER/200MR RANGER (OFF-ROAD): $8799/$8599

Ask any two-stroke fan his number-one complaint about modern bikes and he will tell you high prices. Accordingly, Rieju is offering the 300 and 200 Rangers. These are designed with less experienced riders in mind. They have a lower seat height than the standard models and a milder power delivery. The price is around $1000 less than the standard versions, which are already much less than other Euro two-strokes. The 200 Ranger is identical to the 300 aside from displacement.



SHERCO SE300/SE250 FACTORY (OFF-ROAD): $11,999/$11,799

Cody Webb, Cooper Abbott, Mario Roman and Wade Young have brought Sherco into the mainstream with outstanding results in the hard enduro worldwide. The SE300 and SE250 are electric-start, carbureted two-strokes with electronic power valves, hydraulic clutches, Brembo brakes and closed-cartridge KYB suspension. For 2024, they get a new LED headlight, front fender, clutch cover, swingarm, wheels, graphics and other updates.



GASGAS MC250 (MOTOCROSS): $8499

The GasGas MC250 got big changes for 2024, and now it’s on the same page as the 250 two-stroke motocross bikes from KTM and Husqvarna. It now has throttle-body fuel injection and an electronic power valve. GasGas models have lower pricing than their Austrian counterparts, and in some cases have different parts, such as the Braktec hydraulics. It also comes without a map switch, although one can be purchased as an accessory. The front suspension is a WP Xact air fork and is held on by a new forged triple clamp.



GPX TSE250R (OFF-ROAD): $5699 (2023 MODEL)

GPX is a growing brand imported from Asia by the same guys who offer Pitster Pro pit bikes. This is a full-sized, electric-start, 6-speed, two-stroke off-road bike. If you look closely and have a good memory, you might spot some similarities to the Yamaha WR200 of the early ’90s. The bike has evolved over the years and is now designed in Utah.



HUSQVARNA TC250 (MOTOCROSS): $9249

Husqvarna took a break after going a little crazy with the TC250 last year. It’s unchanged for 2024, but remains one of the most advanced two-strokes in the world. It has electric start, throttle-body fuel injection and an electronic power valve, all coordinated in a complex digital dance by the bike’s on-board computer. The Husky is similar to the KTM 250SX but has a slightly lower seat height and shorter suspension travel. It also differs in airbox design, handlebar make, rims and bodywork.



YAMAHA YZ250 50th ANNIVERSARY EDITION (MOTOCROSS): $8799

Yamaha won the inaugural AMA 250 motocross championship in 1971 with Gary Jones on a prototype of the first YZ250, which came out two years later. The YZs have been in continual production since then. To commemorate that, the YZ250 will be offered in a 50th Anniversary Edition for 2024. The 50th Anniversary Edition gets a look that harkens back to the Damon Bradshaw era of the 1990s.



YAMAHA YZ250 (MOTOCROSS): $7999

Yamaha has a history of making infrequent changes to the YZ250 two-stroke. The last big revamp was in 2022 when it got new bodywork and suspension updates. Now, the 2023 version is unchanged, as it probably will be for some time. The YZ250 still uses a Keihin carburetor with a Power Jet and a throttle position sensor. The front suspension is very similar to that of the current YZ250F motocross bike but with smaller axle carriers to accommodate smaller axles.



YAMAHA YZ250X (OFF-ROAD): $8099

Yamaha continues to express more interest in the two-stroke market than any other Japanese maker, and that extends into the off-road world. The YZ250X is a cross-country racer based on the YZ250 motocross bike and has a number of features for that specialty. The 5-speed gearbox has wider ratios, the power delivery is softer, the suspension has off-road valving, the rear wheel is an 18-incher, and it has an O-ring chain and a kickstand. This bike got new bodywork and suspension last year akin to the YZ250 two-stroke motocross bike from the year before.



BETA 200RR (OFF-ROAD): $9499

Once upon a time, the 200cc two-stroke was the mainstay of American off-road riding. Now, only one manufacturer seems to remember that—Beta. The 200RR is loosely based on the 125RR, but the motor has a bigger bore and a longer stroke. It also has electric start, oil injection, Sachs suspension and a map switch with Sunshine or Rainy modes. The brakes are by Nissin and it has a 6-speed gearbox. For 2024 it gets lighter fork internals with reduced friction.



HUSQVARNA TE150 (OFF-ROAD): $10,199

The Husqvarna TE150 is completely new for 2024. It received much of the engineering that went into the TC125 motocross bike last year, but it has its own top end and a completely different personality. The TE is trail-oriented with a power delivery that is smooth and sweet compared to other 144cc two-strokes. The bike uses the WP Xact coil-spring fork in front and linkage suspension in the rear. The brakes are made by Braktec.



KTM 150XC-W (OFF-ROAD): $10,099

The KTM 150XC-W is the last bike to get the complete redesign that KTM started two years ago. Accordingly, it has a motor that features an electronic power valve and throttle-body fuel injection. The frame is new as well, but unlike the full-race models that were revealed last year, this one is designed around PDS rear suspension without linkage. Up front, it has the new Xact coil-spring fork. It also has an LED headlight, a kickstand, an odometer, an 18-inch rear wheel and a wider-ratio gearbox.



BETA 125RR (OFF-ROAD): $8599

This is an off-road bike for the purist. The 125RR has a kick-starter, a Keihin carburetor and a power valve operated by a ball-ramp mechanism. If you’re thinking it’s a bike that’s been around the block a few times, you’re wrong. It was designed from scratch just three years ago, but it uses proven technology and is simple and trustworthy. Last year it was further updated with a new crank, increased crankcase volume and a new head. This model does not feature Beta’s oil-injection system.



GASGAS MC125 (MOTOCROSS): $7499

Last year GasGas was left behind while all the other brands under the Pierer Mobility umbrella got big changes. Now, GasGas has caught up. The 2024 MC125 has electric start, an electronic power valve and throttle-body fuel injection. GasGas still tries to keep its prices lower than those of KTM and Husqvarna. It uses Braktec hydraulics, Maxxis tires and some non-name-brand components. The MC125 is the only GasGas that comes with a map switch, so the bike can be made richer in sand and other demanding conditions.



HUSQVARNA TC125 (MOTOCROSS): $8199

The Husky TC125 is unchanged for 2024 but was massively redesigned last year. The motor has no kick-starter, but it has an electric starter, along with throttle-body fuel injection and an electronic power valve. Like all of Husqvarna’s full-size bikes, the TC125 has two maps, but they don’t necessarily offer you a choice between mild and wild like the bigger two-strokes. Map two simply makes the fuel mixture richer for taxing conditions like sand. Husqvarna has a number of differences from KTM, including a lower seat height, different bodywork and a ProTaper handlebar.



KTM 125XC (OFF-ROAD): $8399

Most off-road racing organizations now have a 125 or Schoolboy class. For those venues, the KTM 125XC is a racer closely related to the 125SX motocross bike, but with softer suspension, more fuel capacity, an 18-inch rear wheel and a kickstand. Like the SX, it gained throttle-body fuel injection and electric start last year. As a result, the bike has gained significant low-end power. It is mechanically similar to the 150XC-W but more competition-oriented and, for reasons unknown, much less expensive.



KTM 125SX (MOTOCROSS): $8099

The 125 is making a big comeback at motocross tracks in the U.S. KTM has been a big part of that, but the current 125SX isn’t an old-school motocross bike like most of its kind. It’s one of the most technologically sophisticated machines this class has ever seen. It uses an engine management system to alter fuel delivery, spark advance and power-valve opening using engine rpm, load and throttle opening as input factors—very techy stuff. This model does not use oil injection.



SHERCO SE125 FACTORY (OFF-ROAD): $6999

Sherco’s 125 two-stroke already had such high-tech features as an electronic power valve back when it was introduced in 2018. The SE125 Factory also has electric start and multiple maps. In other ways, however, it’s somewhat old-fashioned. A Keihin carburetor feeds a Moto Tassinari V-Force reed block. The fork is a closed-cartridge KYB, and the brakes are Brembos. The SE125 also has lights and an odometer. For 2024, it gets a few changes that include a new LED headlight, front fender, clutch cover, wheels and swingarm.



YAMAHA YZ125 50th ANNIVERSARY EDITION (MOTOCROSS): $7299

For 50 years, Yamaha has always had a YZ125 in its lineup. No other manufacturer has any model that has made such a run. To commemorate a half century of production, Yamaha is offering a 50th Anniversary Edition. The white bodywork and purple highlights were the colors that Yamaha offered in 1995, prior to the blue theme. Under the colors and black rims, it’s the same as the standard edition.



YAMAHA YZ125 (MOTOCROSS): $7099

Two years ago, the Yamaha YZ125 got a new motor, new bodywork and updated suspension. The ergonomics were the biggest improvement, and the YZ went from a retro layout to a more modern-feeling bike. Since then the bike has gone unchanged. It still has most of the technology it had decades ago, including a ball-ramp power valve and a Keihin carburetor. In peak power, the YZ gained slightly compared to the earlier model, but it’s still not as powerful as the current Austrian 125s.



YAMAHA YZ125X (OFF-ROAD): $7199

The fact that Yamaha is offering an off-road 125 two-stroke is proof that decisions within the company are sometimes made by enthusiasts, not accountants. This isn’t a bike for the masses, but it’s fun and serves a useful purpose as a transition bike for younger off-road riders. It got a major makeover in 2023 and benefited from all the same changes that the motocross version got a year earlier. For off-road work, it has differences in the power valve, head, ignition and suspension. It also has an 18-inch rear wheel, a kickstand and a reserve position on the fuel petcock.



KAWASAKI KX112 (MOTOCROSS): $5599

The Supermini class in most amateur motocross venues is populated by highly modified bikes with bigger wheels than standard minis. Kawasaki offers the KX112 to give riders a head start on their way into this world. The KX112 uses a 16-inch rear wheel with a 19-incher in front and is equipped with Dunlop MX33 tires. This bike is unchanged for 2024, but it’s only been around for a couple of years and has already made an impact in the amateur racing scene.



GASGAS MC85 (MOTOCROSS): $6299

The GasGas MC85 is very similar to the KTM 85SX and Husqvarna TC85, aside from a few components. The engine is still a case-reed, power-valve 6-speed. It has most of the same features as the larger GasGas MX bikes, including a hydraulic clutch and a WP air fork. In the rear, a WP shock is connected directly to the swingarm sans linkage. A big-wheel version is also available for $6499.

HUSQVARNA TC85 (MOTOCROSS): $6699

Husqvarna is seen as the most desirable address in the greater KTM/GasGas/Husky neighborhood. As such, the TC85 has a slightly higher price than the others. It still uses a case-reed, power-valve, 6-speed motor. Most of the components are the same as those of the KTM, including Excel rims, WP suspension, Formula brakes and ODI grips. A version with 19/16-inch wheels is $6999.



KAWASAKI KX85 (MOTOCROSS): $4899

Team Green’s efforts at raising young athletes has paid dividends for Kawasaki over the years. Many a pro rider got his start on the KX85. The last update for the KX85 came in 2022 when it got a new look, as well as changes to the gearbox, cooling system and tires. In the higher divisions, the KX struggles to be competitive with products from Austria, but the price is much more attractive. The Kawasaki still has a lower seat height than many other bikes in the 85 class and is excellent for younger, smaller riders.

KTM 85SX (MOTOCROSS): $6599

If any company owns the mini ranks in modern amateur motocross, it’s KTM. The 85SX is still considered the most advanced bike in the 85 class. The power-valve, case-reed motor and 6-speed gearbox are mated to WP suspension (air in the front, PDS in the rear). The clutch and brakes are hydraulic, and both made by Formula. The little KTM has gone unchanged for 2024. A big-wheel model sells for $6899.



SUZUKI RM85 (MOTOCROSS): $4499 (2023 MODEL)

Suzuki wasn’t wrong to leave the RM85 unchanged for over 10 years. It allows the price to be lower than any other 85cc two-stroke, which is key to attracting young riders and families into the sport. The RM85 still makes decent power, especially down low. It has a low seat height and can be modified into an excellent Supermini. The RM85 is eternal and can be passed from sibling to sibling.



YAMAHA YZ85 (MOTOCROSS): $4999

Between 2019 and 2022, Yamaha revamped the YZ85 step by step until it was almost completely revised. Now, the 2024 model is unchanged, but it’s good for a new generation of riders to be brought into the Yamaha fold. The offerings from KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas have long dominated the elite levels of amateur motocross, but the Yamaha has made significant inroads in those classes for a much smaller investment. There’s also a version with a 17-inch rear wheel and a 19-inch front wheel called the “LW” for $5199.



COBRA CX65 (MOTOCROSS): $5898

Cobra is a truly American brand that manufactures its bikes almost entirely in Michigan. The CX65 is the top of the line and is the only bike in the mini kingdom that has continuously evolved since its introduction. For 2024 it has a new frame. This follows major motor upgrades the year before. The CX65 has an electronic power valve that is more sophisticated than anything in the mini world. It still has a manual clutch and 6-speed gearbox powered by a case-reed motor with a Mikuni carburetor.



GASGAS MC65 (MOTOCROSS): $5449

For 2024, the GasGas MC65 has no significant changes but still sells for less than the KTM or Husky because of a few components that are different. The MC65 has a 6-speed gearbox, an air fork and a no-linkage rear shock. The motor features a pressure-controlled power valve and a hydraulic clutch. The engine, frame and suspension are the same as those of the KTM and Husky.

HUSQVARNA TC65 (MOTOCROSS): $5599

Husqvarna’s 10th anniversary as an Austrian band has arrived, and in that time, it has developed a reputation as one of the most competitive MX bikes in every class, right down to the minis. The TC65 has the same engine, frame, suspension, brakes and wheels as the KTM 65SX. Only the bodywork, frame color and graphics are different. Both have 6-speed gearboxes, air forks and Formula hydraulic brakes. Still, the Husky commands a higher price.



KAWASAKI KX65 (MOTOCROSS): $4199

Kawasaki almost single-handedly kept the 65cc class afloat for over 40 years, with continuous production all the way back to the days when it was the KX60. Today’s KX65 is less about racing and more about offering an affordable stepping stone into the world of manual clutches and gearboxes. The littlest KX is still fairly potent and has hydraulic disc brakes. The price is more than $1000 less than any other 65 and even less than most 50s.

KTM 65SX (MOTOCROSS): $5499

More and more young riders are growing up orange because of KTM’s long-term investment in the mini ranks. The KTM 65SX dominates the 65 class in amateur racing across the country. It has a manual hydraulic clutch, a 6-speed gearbox and hydraulic disc brakes. The front suspension is a WP Xact air fork, and the rear is a WP PDS shock. KTM hasn’t changed the 65SX for several years now.



YAMAHA YZ65 (MOTOCROSS): $4899

The Yamaha YZ65 was born in 2019, making it the only new two-stroke that Japan has produced this millennium. Yamaha engineers used existing YZ85 technology to keep the price reasonable. As a result, the Yamaha is competitive with the KTM, Husky and GasGas 65s for hundreds less. Considering that most kids grow out of a 65 very quickly, keeping the price down is particularly important in this class.



COBRA CX50SR (MOTOCROSS): $4895

The Cobra CX50 has earned over 300 championships in its 30-year history, and this summer at the Loretta Lynn Amateur Nationals the company earned a few more. The CX50 is built like a scaled-down factory motocross bike. It has twin radiators, forged triple clamps and hydraulic disc brakes. The standard CX50 already has a long list of high-end parts, but there’s also an upscale Factory Works Edition for top-ranked young riders. It sells for $5848. To commemorate the company’s 30th year, there’s also an Anniversary Edition for $6048.



COBRA CX50JR (MOTOCROSS): $4688

The Cobra CX50JR has 10-inch cast wheels and 170mm of suspension travel for a lower seat height. It’s based on the same technology as the CX50SR, but designed to allow young riders to progress at their own rate. For 2024, the CX50JR has a number of upgrades, particularly in the rear brake system. Every detail is thought out for kids, including the micro-sized handlebar for smaller hands.



GASGAS MC50 (MOTOCROSS): $4749

The GasGas MC50 is less expensive than its counterparts from KTM and Husqvarna, but offers all the same features. It has the same frame, suspension and motor as the TC50 and the 50SX, but with its own bodywork and look. It features an automatic transmission and a 50cc case-reed motor. The front suspension is a WP AER 35 air fork. Best of all, most 6-year-olds can actually spell “GasGas.” Very few can even say “Husqvarna.”

HUSQVARNA TC50 (MOTOCROSS): $4799

In keeping with the Austrian invasion of the mini classes, the Husqvarna TC50 is essentially the same bike as the KTM 50SX. It has an auto clutch, a case-reed motor, WP suspension and an AER 35 air fork up front with a PDS shock in the rear. Both brakes are hydraulic, and the alloy handlebar is tapered. The seat height is 26 inches, and the whole package weighs about 91 pounds without fuel.

KTM 50SX (MOTOCROSS): $4699

When it comes to racing in the 50 class, it’s usually a KTM-versus-KTM show at most local events. The KTM 50SX has an adjustable automatic clutch and a torque converter that requires no shifting. The front suspension is a WP Xact air fork, and the rear shock has no linkage. There’s also a Factory Edition that has upgraded components, including an FMF exhaust system, a billet clutch cover and special graphics. It sells for $5999.

KTM 50SX MINI (MOTOCROSS): $4199

The 50SX Mini might be the most important bike in KTM’s line. It’s designed to be a very beginner-friendly bike, so the next generation of riders identify with the Austrian brand going forward. It is downsized in every way. The suspension travel for the fork is 100mm. The rear travel is 147mm, and the seat height is 558mm. That makes it a good 4 inches shorter than the regular 50SX. It still has hydraulic disc brakes, mini-specific tapered bars and an adjustable clutch.



YAMAHA PW50 (OFF-ROAD): $1849

Yamaha’s biggest mistake was building the PW50 so well. It rarely breaks, so one PW50 can easily be passed down from one sibling to the next and then from one generation to the next. There’s no reason to buy a new one, because they’ve never changed, and they still provide the perfect means to introduce a kid to dirt bikes. The clutch is automatic, there’s no gearbox and it has a shaft drive. You can also adjust the throttle as the rider progresses in skill. 