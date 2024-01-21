2024 SUPERENDURO ROUND 4

Husqvarna’s Billy Bolt is four for four now in the 2024 SuperEnduro World championship. At this weekend’s event in Cluj, Romania he battled once again with Beta’s Jonny Walker. By night’s end, Walker has taken the first of the three races whereas Bolt had taken the other two.

Prestige Overall

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 57pts

2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 54pts

3. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 43pts

4. Dominik Olszowy (Rieju) 37pts

5. Eddie Karlsson (Husqvarna) 31pts

Prestige Race 1

1. Jonny Walker (Beta) 11 laps, 7:07.645

2. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 11 laps, 7:21.009

3. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 11 laps, 7:23.827

Prestige Race 2

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 11 laps, 7:07.496

2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 11 laps, 7:10.431

3. Dominik Olszowy (Rieju) 11 laps, 7:31.001

Prestige Race 3

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 11 laps, 6:45.093

2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 11 laps, 7:06.612

3. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 11 laps, 7:13.515

Championship Standings (After Round 4)

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 239pts

2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 220pts

3. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 153pts

4. Will Hoare (Rieju) 146pts

5. Dominik Olszowy (Rieju) 132pts

Thanks to his fourth consecutive overall victory in the 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, the Husqvarna Factory Racing rider now heads to round five in Budapest, Hungary on February 3rd with a 19-point lead.

Billy Bolt: “It was a night where momentum sort of came to me as the racing progressed. After a tricky start with SuperPole and race one, winning race two built the confidence back up. I felt better about my riding and really went for it in the final race to take the overall. I was disappointed with how SuperPole went. I made a mistake, but I have to accept these things happen sometimes. Overall I’m massively pleased with the outcome here tonight. Despite my injury, we’ve won again and strengthened the championship lead further.”