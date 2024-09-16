2024 SMX PLAYOFF ROUND 2 RACE REPORT : LAWRENCE & DEEGAN VICTORIOUS

Hunter Lawrence Wins SuperMotocross World Championship Finals Playoff 2 and Takes Points Lead

Haiden Deegan Victorious in Texas in 250SMX Class

Fort Worth, Texas., (September 14, 2024) Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence took the overall win at Texas Motor Speedway at SuperMotocross Playoff 2 of the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals, fueled by Monster Energy. The 450SMX Class rookie used (1-3) moto scores in the two-moto race format to earn his first overall win in 450 Class pro racing. With a double-points payout at Playoff 2, Hunter Lawrence moved into the series points lead with one round remaining and a $5.5 million dollar total prize payout on the line.

The recently-crowned AMA Pro Motocross Champion, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton, took the runner-up spot in Texas with (4-1) moto scores and a dominating performance in Moto Two. Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence, the 2024 Supercross champion who returned to racing with an overall win at SuperMotocross Playoff 1 just one week prior, finished third overall in Texas via (3-2) moto scores. These top three racers line up at the SuperMotocross World Championship next weekend in a winner-take-all scenario thanks to the triple-point payout. In the 250SMX Class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan backed up his win at SuperMotocross Playoff 1 with another (1-1) victory to extend his points lead heading into the final postseason race of the year.

“Super awesome! I had a little super accident on the back [of the track], but that’s SuperMotocross. [smiles]. I’m happy to be getting out of here with the red plate. It feels good to get that one. I can’t say that I’m looking forward to riding that track again, so [I’m] thankful it’s done… a massive shout out to the team and everyone that’s been a part of this. We appreciate you guys, and we couldn’t do it without you, so thank you.” – Hunter Lawrence, describing a moment on the final lap of Moto 2 where he ran briefly off the track and onto the speedway infield’s grass.

“[Getting a good start and getting clear of traffic was] one of the key factors. But we actually made a change before Moto 1 and I felt like I rode pretty well, [I] just was way back. So, I got a good start and was able just to ride my own laps and, yeah, felt like I did back in Pro Motocross. Good race, second overall, so we’re looking good for next weekend. [We’ll] just try and build and come out swinging in Vegas.” – Chase Sexton

“A little bit of lack of bike fitness on that one, but the bike [settings] beat me up. Now we’re going to go back and definitely have a meeting. Still a little upset about that first one but… We’re on to the last round. When pressure gets put on, we seem to do good, so let’s run ‘em.” – Jett Lawrence, expressing the challenge of setting up the motorcycles for the hybrid SuperMotocross tracks of the SMX League.

The 250SMX Class provided great racing and high drama during both Motos. Haiden Deegan broke clear of the pack in each race, but there was great battling behind him. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle came out on top of a tense three-racer battle for second place in the second 250SMX moto; he earned second overall with (3-2) moto finishes. Team Honda HRC Progressive ‘s Jo Shimoda followed up a second place-finish in Moto 1 with a third place in Moto 2 to grab the final spot on the podium.

“Just a lot of hard work and it pays off, and good family around you, too… The track, it was gnarly. It felt like – if anyone’s from Cali, they know Lake Elsinore at 5PM, literally it’s just baked. But overall, it was a good race, had some fun. Two perfect starts today, and that was my goal.” – Haiden Deegan, when asked what made the difference between his SMX Championship last year in which he did not win an overall victory, to winning all four 250SMX post-season motos thus far in 2024.

“No. I’ve never seen a track like today. It was really dry… The first moto was actually a little bit sketchy. The second moto it was a little bit better. The track… It was kind of a mix, of course like an SMX track, like supercross and outdoor [motocross}. I think it was a little bit more outdoor today…” – Tom Vialle, in the post-race press conference when asked if the SMX tracks remind him of some of the man-made tracks on the international motocross circuit.

“Less training, obviously. I want to recover a little bit because I only had a short time [back on the bike after a collarbone injury in August]. So last week I put in a good amount of riding and training, but I just need to go back to the truck now and, you know, stay cool.” – Jo Shimoda, after his second-place finish in Moto 1, when asked what he learned between Playoff 1 and Playoff 2.