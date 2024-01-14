2024 SAN FRANCISCO SUPERCROSS RESULTS

The second round of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season took place at Oracle Park in San Francisco this weekend despite heavy, relentless rain. It was one of the muddiest races in Supercross history, but the conditions seemed to suit defending champion Chase Sexton perfectly. He led the main event from start to finish while many of his main rivals suffered setback after setback. Second place was a rejuvenated Eli Tomac, who made inroads into Sexton’s lead late in the race. But, the most impressive ride of the night belonged to Ken Roczen, who stalled in the first turn while trying to pass Sexton for the lead, then came through the pack to take third place. In the 250 class it was Jordon Smith who led every single lap. Levi Kitchen was second, while Garrett Marchbanks was the man who came through the pack in that race to finish third. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450 HEAT 1

1. Jorge Prado

2. Chase Sexton

3. Ken Roczen

4. Eli Tomac

5. Jett Lawrence

6. Adam Cianciarulo

7. Shane McElrath

8. Justin Rodbell

9. Dean Wilson

10. Kyle Chisholm

11. John Short

12. Vince Friese

13. Justin Barcia

14. Jason Clermont

15. Theodore Pauli

16. Hunter Schlosser

17. Joel Wightman

18. Cheyenne Harmon

19. Benny Bloss

20. Kevin Moranz

450 HEAT 2

1. Dylan Ferrandis

2. Cooper Webb

3. Aaron Plessinger

4. Jason Anderson

5. Hunter Lawrence

6. Malcolm Stewart

7. Christian Craig

8. Derek Drake

9. Austin Politelli

10. Tristan Lane

11. Gared Steinke

12. Freddie Noren

13. Luke Kalaitzian

14. Justin Cooper

15. Brandon Marley

16. Josh Cartwright

17. Mitchell Harrison

18. Scott Meshey

19. Cade Clason

20. Justin Starling

450 MAIN

1. Chase Sexton

2. Eli Tomac

3. Ken Roczen

4. Shane McElrath

5. Aaron Plessinger

6. Dylan Ferrandis

7. Jorge Prado

8. Adam Cianciarulo

9. Jett Lawrence

10. Hunter Lawrence

11. Cooper Webb

12. Jason Anderson

13. Derek Drake

14. Christian Craig

15. Austin Politelli

16. Dean Wilson

17. Justin Barcia

18. Justin Rodbell

19. Cade Clason

20. Freddie Noren

21. Jason Clermont

22. Malcolm Stewart

250 HEAT 1

1. Jo Shimoda

2. Jordon Smith

3. Garrett Marchbanks

4. Mitchell Oldenburg

5. Anthony Bourdon

6. Julien Beaumer

7. Joshua Varize

8. Slade Varola

9. Geran Stapleton

10. Max Sanford

11. Talon Hawkins

12. Josh Greco

13. Max Miller

14. Ty Freehill

15. Braden Spangle

16. Deegan Hepp

17. Alex Nagy

18. Julien Benek

19. Robbie Wageman

20. Blaine Silveira

250 HEAT 2

1. Ryder DiFrancesco

2. RJ Hampshire

3. Levi Kitchen

4. Maximus Vohland

5. Carson Mumford

6. Matti Jorgensen

7. Phillip Nicoletti

8. Cole Thompson

9. Hunter Yoder

10. Nate Thrasher

11. Guillaume St-Cyr

12. Chad Saultz

13. Tre Fierro

14. Billy Laninovich

15. Hunter Calle

16. Kyle Wise

17. Chris Howell

18. Carter Biese

19. Addison Emory

20. Robert Hailey

250 MAIN

1. Jordon Smith

2. Levi Kitchen

3. Garrett Marchbanks

4. Phillip Nicoletti

5. Carson Mumford

6. Anthony Bourdon

7. Joshua Varize

8. Hunter Yoder

9. RJ Hampshire

10. Mitchell Oldenburg

11. Julien Beaumer

12. Max Sanford

13. Matti Jorgensen

14. Slade Varola

15. Cole Thompson

16. Geran Stapleton

17. Deegan Hepp

18. Nate Thrasher

19. Maximus Vohland

20. Ty Freehill

21. Ryder DiFrancesco

22. Jo Shimoda