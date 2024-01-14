2024 SAN FRANCISCO SUPERCROSS RESULTS

The second round of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season took place at Oracle Park in San Francisco this weekend despite heavy, relentless rain. It was one of the muddiest races in Supercross history, but the conditions seemed to suit defending champion Chase Sexton perfectly. He led the main event from start to finish while many of his main rivals suffered setback after setback. Second place was a rejuvenated Eli Tomac, who made inroads into Sexton’s lead late in the race. But, the most impressive ride of the night belonged to Ken Roczen, who stalled in the first turn while trying to pass Sexton for the lead, then came through the pack to take third place. In the 250 class it was Jordon Smith who led every single lap. Levi Kitchen was second, while Garrett Marchbanks was the man who came through the pack in that race to finish third. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
450 HEAT 1
1. Jorge Prado
2. Chase Sexton
3. Ken Roczen
4. Eli Tomac
5. Jett Lawrence
6. Adam Cianciarulo
7. Shane McElrath
8. Justin Rodbell
9. Dean Wilson
10. Kyle Chisholm
11. John Short
12. Vince Friese
13. Justin Barcia
14. Jason Clermont
15. Theodore Pauli
16. Hunter Schlosser
17. Joel Wightman
18. Cheyenne Harmon
19. Benny Bloss
20. Kevin Moranz
450 HEAT 2
1. Dylan Ferrandis
2. Cooper Webb
3. Aaron Plessinger
4. Jason Anderson
5. Hunter Lawrence
6. Malcolm Stewart
7. Christian Craig
8. Derek Drake
9. Austin Politelli
10. Tristan Lane
11. Gared Steinke
12. Freddie Noren
13. Luke Kalaitzian
14. Justin Cooper
15. Brandon Marley
16. Josh Cartwright
17. Mitchell Harrison
18. Scott Meshey
19. Cade Clason
20. Justin Starling
450 MAIN
1. Chase Sexton
2. Eli Tomac
3. Ken Roczen
4. Shane McElrath
5. Aaron Plessinger
6. Dylan Ferrandis
7. Jorge Prado
8. Adam Cianciarulo
9. Jett Lawrence
10. Hunter Lawrence
11. Cooper Webb
12. Jason Anderson
13. Derek Drake
14. Christian Craig
15. Austin Politelli
16. Dean Wilson
17. Justin Barcia
18. Justin Rodbell
19. Cade Clason
20. Freddie Noren
21. Jason Clermont
22. Malcolm Stewart
250 HEAT 1
1. Jo Shimoda
2. Jordon Smith
3. Garrett Marchbanks
4. Mitchell Oldenburg
5. Anthony Bourdon
6. Julien Beaumer
7. Joshua Varize
8. Slade Varola
9. Geran Stapleton
10. Max Sanford
11. Talon Hawkins
12. Josh Greco
13. Max Miller
14. Ty Freehill
15. Braden Spangle
16. Deegan Hepp
17. Alex Nagy
18. Julien Benek
19. Robbie Wageman
20. Blaine Silveira
250 HEAT 2
1. Ryder DiFrancesco
2. RJ Hampshire
3. Levi Kitchen
4. Maximus Vohland
5. Carson Mumford
6. Matti Jorgensen
7. Phillip Nicoletti
8. Cole Thompson
9. Hunter Yoder
10. Nate Thrasher
11. Guillaume St-Cyr
12. Chad Saultz
13. Tre Fierro
14. Billy Laninovich
15. Hunter Calle
16. Kyle Wise
17. Chris Howell
18. Carter Biese
19. Addison Emory
20. Robert Hailey
250 MAIN
1. Jordon Smith
2. Levi Kitchen
3. Garrett Marchbanks
4. Phillip Nicoletti
5. Carson Mumford
6. Anthony Bourdon
7. Joshua Varize
8. Hunter Yoder
9. RJ Hampshire
10. Mitchell Oldenburg
11. Julien Beaumer
12. Max Sanford
13. Matti Jorgensen
14. Slade Varola
15. Cole Thompson
16. Geran Stapleton
17. Deegan Hepp
18. Nate Thrasher
19. Maximus Vohland
20. Ty Freehill
21. Ryder DiFrancesco
22. Jo Shimoda
