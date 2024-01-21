2024 SAN DIEGO SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Round three of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season presented riders with another mudder. During last week’s San Francisco Supercross, the rain never stopped falling, whereas this week, there were extended breaks in the rainfall. That meant the track retained its form and allowed some jumping, but it was very slick, rutted and challenging. In the end, we had new winners once again. In the 450 class, Aaron Plessinger took both his heat and the main event to score his first-ever win in the premier class. In the 250 class, it was Nate Thrasher on top. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450HEAT 1

1 Eli Tomac

2 Malcolm Stewart

3 Jett Lawrence

4 Justin Barcia

5 Benny Bloss

6 Justin Cooper

7 Cade Clason

8 Jason Anderson

9 Vince Friese

10 Adam Cianciarulo

11 John Short

12 Dean Wilson

13 Luke Kalaitzian

14 Kyle Chisholm

15 Theodore Pauli

16 Jerry Robin

17 Justin Rodbell

18 Scott Meshey

19 Jason Clermont

20 Justin Starling

450 HEAT 2

1 Aaron Plessinger

2 Ken Roczen

3 Cooper Webb

4 Dylan Ferrandis

5 Christian Craig

6 Jorge Prado

7 Chase Sexton

8 Hunter Lawrence

9 Freddie Noren

10 Shane McElrath

11 Josh Cartwright

12 Hunter Schlosser

13 Justin Hill

14 Gared Steinke

15 Josh Hill

16 Joel Wightman

17 Cheyenne Harmon

18 Lane Shaw

19 Anthony Rodriguez

20 Derek Drake

450 MAIN

1 Aaron Plessinger

2 Cooper Webb

3 Justin Barcia

4 Jett Lawrence

5 Jason Anderson

6 Dylan Ferrandis

7 Hunter Lawrence

8 Chase Sexton

9 Eli Tomac

10 Dean Wilson

11 Jorge Prado

12 Ken Roczen

13 Adam Cianciarulo

14 Justin Cooper

15 Benny Bloss

16 Shane McElrath

17 Freddie Noren

18 Cade Clason

19 Malcolm Stewart

20 Christian Craig

21 Justin Rodbell

22 Vince Friese

250 HEAT 1

1 Levi Kitchen

2 Jo Shimoda

3 Mitchell Oldenburg

4 Nate Thrasher

5 Julien Beaumer

6 Cole Thompson

7 Matti Jorgensen

8 Alex Nagy

9 Talon Hawkins

10 Guillaume St-Cyr

11 Chad Saultz

12 Doc Smith

13 Joshua Varize

14 Geran Stapleton

15 Chris Howell

16 Kyle Wise

17 Lance Kobusch

18 Austin Cozadd

19 Billy Laninovich

20 Braden Spangle

250 HEAT 2

1 Garrett Marchbanks

2 Jordon Smith

3 Phillip Nicoletti

4 Ryder DiFrancesco

5 Rj Hampshire

6 Carson Mumford

7 Hunter Yoder

8 Robbie Wageman

9 Anthony Bourdon

10 Tj Albright

11 Robert Hailey

12 Blaine Silveira

13 Max Miller

14 Addison Emory

15 Hunter Calle

16 Carter Biese

17 Deegan Hepp

18 Josh Greco

19 Tre Fierro

20 Max Sanford

250 MAIN

1 Nate Thrasher

2 Garrett Marchbanks

3 Jordon Smith

4 Jo Shimoda

5 Levi Kitchen

6 Rj Hampshire

7 Mitchell Oldenburg

8 Ryder DiFrancesco

9 Hunter Yoder

10 Anthony Bourdon

11 Robbie Wageman

12 Cole Thompson

13 Joshua Varize

14 Matti Jorgensen

15 Carson Mumford

16 Julien Beaumer

17 Max Sanford

18 Lance Kobusch

19 Talon Hawkins

20 Tj Albright

21 Alex Nagy

22 Phillip Nicoletti