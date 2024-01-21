2024 SAN DIEGO SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Round three of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season presented riders with another mudder. During last week’s San Francisco Supercross, the rain never stopped falling, whereas this week, there were extended breaks in the rainfall. That meant the track retained its form and allowed some jumping, but it was very slick, rutted and challenging. In the end, we had new winners once again. In the 450 class, Aaron Plessinger took both his heat and the main event to score his first-ever win in the premier class. In the 250 class, it was Nate Thrasher on top. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
450HEAT 1
1 Eli Tomac
2 Malcolm Stewart
3 Jett Lawrence
4 Justin Barcia
5 Benny Bloss
6 Justin Cooper
7 Cade Clason
8 Jason Anderson
9 Vince Friese
10 Adam Cianciarulo
11 John Short
12 Dean Wilson
13 Luke Kalaitzian
14 Kyle Chisholm
15 Theodore Pauli
16 Jerry Robin
17 Justin Rodbell
18 Scott Meshey
19 Jason Clermont
20 Justin Starling
450 HEAT 2
1 Aaron Plessinger
2 Ken Roczen
3 Cooper Webb
4 Dylan Ferrandis
5 Christian Craig
6 Jorge Prado
7 Chase Sexton
8 Hunter Lawrence
9 Freddie Noren
10 Shane McElrath
11 Josh Cartwright
12 Hunter Schlosser
13 Justin Hill
14 Gared Steinke
15 Josh Hill
16 Joel Wightman
17 Cheyenne Harmon
18 Lane Shaw
19 Anthony Rodriguez
20 Derek Drake
450 MAIN
1 Aaron Plessinger
2 Cooper Webb
3 Justin Barcia
4 Jett Lawrence
5 Jason Anderson
6 Dylan Ferrandis
7 Hunter Lawrence
8 Chase Sexton
9 Eli Tomac
10 Dean Wilson
11 Jorge Prado
12 Ken Roczen
13 Adam Cianciarulo
14 Justin Cooper
15 Benny Bloss
16 Shane McElrath
17 Freddie Noren
18 Cade Clason
19 Malcolm Stewart
20 Christian Craig
21 Justin Rodbell
22 Vince Friese
250 HEAT 1
1 Levi Kitchen
2 Jo Shimoda
3 Mitchell Oldenburg
4 Nate Thrasher
5 Julien Beaumer
6 Cole Thompson
7 Matti Jorgensen
8 Alex Nagy
9 Talon Hawkins
10 Guillaume St-Cyr
11 Chad Saultz
12 Doc Smith
13 Joshua Varize
14 Geran Stapleton
15 Chris Howell
16 Kyle Wise
17 Lance Kobusch
18 Austin Cozadd
19 Billy Laninovich
20 Braden Spangle
250 HEAT 2
1 Garrett Marchbanks
2 Jordon Smith
3 Phillip Nicoletti
4 Ryder DiFrancesco
5 Rj Hampshire
6 Carson Mumford
7 Hunter Yoder
8 Robbie Wageman
9 Anthony Bourdon
10 Tj Albright
11 Robert Hailey
12 Blaine Silveira
13 Max Miller
14 Addison Emory
15 Hunter Calle
16 Carter Biese
17 Deegan Hepp
18 Josh Greco
19 Tre Fierro
20 Max Sanford
250 MAIN
1 Nate Thrasher
2 Garrett Marchbanks
3 Jordon Smith
4 Jo Shimoda
5 Levi Kitchen
6 Rj Hampshire
7 Mitchell Oldenburg
8 Ryder DiFrancesco
9 Hunter Yoder
10 Anthony Bourdon
11 Robbie Wageman
12 Cole Thompson
13 Joshua Varize
14 Matti Jorgensen
15 Carson Mumford
16 Julien Beaumer
17 Max Sanford
18 Lance Kobusch
19 Talon Hawkins
20 Tj Albright
21 Alex Nagy
22 Phillip Nicoletti
