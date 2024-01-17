2024 OFF-ROAD BIKE BUYER’S GUIDE

Outsiders are often confused by the term “off-road bike.” They think it refers to any motorcycle that doesn’t have a license plate. We know better. There’s a massive difference between a motocross bike and other dirt bikes. At some point in the past, someone started using the term “off-road” to refer to general purpose bikes that aren’t made for the track or the street and it stuck. Here, then, is the 2024 collection of those bikes. We have information and current prices. Those prices do not include destination, taxes, set-up or other add-on fees.

AJP PR7: $11,499

The PR7 is a ready-made rally bike from Portugal. Actually, it’s from all over the world, with a motor from the SWM factory in Italy, Sachs suspension from Germany and a chassis that’s unlike anything else on the market. The motor is based on the one that was in the SWM Superdual and can be traced back to the Italian-built Husqvarna TE630 of 2011. Street homologation for the PR7 might soon be in the cards, but not quite yet.

AJP SPR510/SPR310: $8799/$8399

AJP has a surprisingly complete line of European off-road bikes that include the SPR510 (actually 501cc) and SPR310 (310cc). Both bikes use variations of the Italian-built SWM four-stroke motor in a frame that uses both steel and aluminum members. The suspension is Sachs, the brakes are Brembo and the gearbox is a 6-speed. AJP motorcycles are now imported by Central Powersports Distributing in Texas.

GASGAS EW500F: $11,899

The EW500F is a new model for GasGas. It’s a blood brother to the recently announced dual-sport ES500 but without the blinkers, mirrors and DOT equipment. It does have a very quiet exhaust note and retains just enough of the emission equipment to make it palatable to the state of California, and therefore is eligible for a green sticker. The EW also has the most recent chassis in the Austrian family mated to a WP Xplor fork and shock with linkage in the rear.

HUSQVARNA FE501W: $12,649

California dealers have been suffering through nebulous state regulations for years now. The FE501W should be a blessing for them; it checks all the boxes to be green-sticker eligible. Beyond that, it’s a legitimate off-road bike based on the newest Husqvarna chassis. It has a WP coil-spring fork combined with linkage suspension in the back. The motor has a 6-speed gearbox and a super-quiet exhaust system. Overall, the W is in a slightly more aggressive state of tune than the dual-sport FE501S.

KTM 500XW-F: $12,549

If you like the KTM 500EXC dual-sport bike but don’t need all the street-legal fluff, the XW-F is for you. It has PDS no-linkage rear suspension, a 6-speed gearbox and a very quiet exhaust note. The motor and suspension have a little more bite than the dual-sport version of the same bike. The good news for California dealers is that it complies with all that state’s regs for off-road vehicles, so you can come out of hiding.

SHERCO 500SEF-R/450SEF-R: $12,799/$12,599

Most people in the U.S. have a notion that Sherco makes trials bikes and two-strokes, but are still not familiar with the French company’s total offerings. Grant Baylor won the 2020 AMA National Enduro Championship on a Sherco 450SEF four-stroke. That bike is also the basis for Sherco’s Dakar effort. The 450 and 500 use different variations of a fuel-injected, double-overhead-cam motor with a hydraulic clutch. The brakes are by Nissin and the suspension is KYB.

BETA 480RR/430RR: $10,799/$10,699

Beta’s four-stroke off-road bikes have a short list of detail updates for 2024 that include new brake hoses, new seats, and improvements to the air intake and traction control. They still have steel frames, DOHC motors, Sachs suspension and Nissin brakes. The 480’s bore is 5mm larger than the 430’s, which results in a 47cc difference in displacement, but the two engines are otherwise identical. The 430 has a more lively personality and the 480 has more torque, but each bike has its own fan base.

BETA 480RR RACE EDITION/430RR RACE EDITION: $11,299/$11,199

For its Race Editions, Beta offers the 480 and 430 in a very patriotic red, white, and blue color combo with lots of upgrades and extra bling. The stars of the package are the KYB closed-cartridge fork and C46 rear shock. The Race Editions also come with quick-release axles, gripper seats, billet footpegs, reinforced handguards and a number of anodized parts. Again, the 430 and 480 are identical aside from displacement.

GASGAS EC450F: $11,399

This is a model that is designed for pure trail riding with no aspirations as a race bike. It is, however, very capable of banging elbows with the big boys if war breaks out. To place the EC450F on a hierarchy of GasGas off-road bikes, it’s more aggressive than the ES501 dual-sport bike and the EW500F trail bike, but not nearly as combat-ready as the EX450F cross-country racer or the MC450F motocross bike. It has a 6-speed gearbox and a WP Xplor fork with Braktec hydraulics.

GASGAS EX450F: $11,149

This is a full-blown race bike with performance that is essentially the same as the current GasGas MC450F motocross bike. To be legit in the off-road world, it has softer suspension with the new Xact coil-spring fork, handguards, an 18-inch rear wheel, a kickstand and more fuel capacity. It still has a 5-speed gearbox and a booming exhaust note. The brakes and hydraulic clutch are by Braktec, and the map switch is an option at the dealer level.

HONDA CRF450RX: $9999

Honda tamed down the CRF450R motocross bike last year and made it a much friendlier bike for the average rider. The RX off-road version got the same updates and is now an excellent racer for wideopen spaces and GP events out west. It has a map switch with three options for power delivery, all of which are designed with off-road riding in mind. The fuel capacity is larger than that of the MX bikes, plus it has handguards, a kickstand and an 18-inch rear wheel.

HONDA CRF450X: $9899

The CRF450X has won the Baja 1000 sixteen times by last count, and that number will doubtlessly continue to rise. But, this bike isn’t sold as a racer. It’s a dedicated trail bike that has cushy suspension and a quiet exhaust. The reason so many racers take it to the Mexican 1000 is because it has a proven track record and everyone knows exactly what modifications to make. The CRF450X is loosely based on the 2019 CRF450RL dual-sport bike.

HUSQVARNA FE450: $12,099

This is a trail-oriented bike that riders in less bureaucratic states and rural areas often use as a dual-sport bike. It doesn’t come with any of the proper DOT equipment for that, but the softish suspension, quiet exhaust note and 6-speed gearbox make it a good fit for street/trail use. If you want to take it in a different direction, it can easily be made into a competitive off-road racer. The FE is a versatile bike that specializes in having no specialty.

HUSQVARNA FX450: $11,899

In the world of closed-course off-road racers, the Husky FX450 is especially effective because it has motocross-level power output with a slightly lower-than-average seat height. The WP Xact air fork can be tailored to suit virtually any rider, and the linkage-style suspension is set up specifically for off-road use. The moto is still a 5-speed in a very potent state of tune, making the bike popular even among motocross riders.

KAWASAKI KX450X: $10,699

Most years, off-road bikes have to wait for the latest technology after the MX world sees it first. Not so this time. The 2024 KX450X is all new, just like the motocross version. It has a new chassis, a new head with a center-port exhaust, a new map switch, a Brembo front brake and smartphone connectivity. Kawasaki also brings traction control to the table this year. The X remains perhaps a little too closely related to the MX bikes with exactly the same fuel capacity, gear ratios and exhaust system.

KTM 450XC-F: $11,899

In western off-road racing, the KTM 450XC-F has built an incredible legacy of race wins, including WORCS, NGPC and National Hare & Hound championships. In truth, the XC-F is more motocross bike than off-road machine, and that’s why it excels in the fastest races in the hands of the strongest riders. It has only a slightly larger fuel tank, softer suspension and a few accessories that separate it from the KTM 450SX-F motocross bike.

KTM 450XCF-W: $11,999

This bike came about to fill a void in the off-road world between all-out race bikes like the KTM 450XC-F and dual-sport bikes like the 450EXC. The XCF-W has PDS no-link suspension and a 6-speed gearbox like the dual-sport bike, but it is in a far more performance-oriented state of tune. It also features an all-new version of the Xact closed-cartridge fork that uses a steel coil spring rather than air. The forged triple clamps are new as well, striking a compromise between machined clamps and cast ones.

YAMAHA WR450F: $10,199

Yamaha completely redesigned the WR450F for 2024, bringing along the technology that was introduced on the YZ450F motocross bike last year. It has essentially the same frame and engine configuration as the YZ, but completely repurposed for trail riding. The WR is quiet and meets federal off-road standards for emissions, but it does not comply with California green-sticker regulations and, in fact, isn’t even sold in California.

YAMAHA YZ450FX: $10,199

Yamaha updated the YZ450FX to the new platform that was introduced on the YZ450F motocross bike last year, but made extensive changes for the off-road market. It has a larger fuel tank (2.1 gallons), wider gear ratios, softer suspension and off-road-specific engine mapping. The FX can also be remapped by the owner using the Yamaha Power Tuner smartphone app. There’s a switch on the handlebar allowing comparison between any two preloaded maps.

SSR SR450S: $5499

Usually, when a bargain is too good to be true, it isn’t. That’s not true in this case. The SSR SR450S really is that inexpensive. It’s a carbureted, single-overhead-cam four-stroke manufactured in central Asia that looks just like an early Honda CRF450X. The aluminum frame has beautiful welds, and the overall fit and finish are excellent. A few years ago Jeff Willoh raced one for a season of the NGPC series just to prove it could be done.

BETA 390RR/$350RR: $10,599/$10,499

To outsiders, Beta’s selection of four outwardly identical off-road four-strokes seems redundant. When the guys at Beta are asked why they don’t trim down the lineup, they say it’s like choosing between your children. The 350 and 390 might have the same frame and bodywork as the bigger models, but they have lighter handling and a sparkier personality. The 350 and 390 have the same bore, but the 390 has a longer stroke, bringing the displacement to 385.6cc.

BETA 390RR RACE EDITION/350 RR RACE EDITION: $11,099/$10,999

All of Beta’s RR models are available as Race Editions, and all have KYB suspension front and rear rather than the Sachs units that come on the standard RR models. They also have a quick-release front axle, reinforced handguards, billet-machined footpegs, a rear sprocket with an anodized aluminum core and steel teeth, a non-slip seat cover, an anodized black shift lever, and red, white and blue graphics.

GASGAS EX350F: $10,999

Like virtually all of the GasGas off-road bikes, the EX350X was updated to the latest family platform this year, so it now has the same frame and engine as the KTM 350XC-F and the Husqvarna FX350. It’s an aggressive cross-country bike with a mid-size motor that makes for a decent trail bike, as well as an excellent racing machine. To gain separation from the KTM 350, the GasGas has softer suspension, Braktec hydraulics and doesn’t have a map switch as standard equipment, thereby allowing a lower price.

HUSQVARNA FE350W: $12,249

Some riders want a 350cc trail bike but don’t want to carry around all the DOT equipment that comes on the FE350S dual-sport. The FE350W is for those guys. It’s a little more potent than the dual-sport bike, but has enough noise suppression and emission equipment to allow a California green sticker. The FE has a 6-speed gearbox and linkage rear suspension. The brakes and hydraulic clutch are by Braktec.

HUSQVARNA FX350: $11,749

The FX is very similar to the FC350 motocross bike but has a 6-speed gearbox. The mid-size motor is so competitive that it’s an underground hit with motocross riders, as well as cross-country racers. The WP suspension follows the Husky theme of trading away a little suspension travel to gain a lower seat height compared to KTM and GasGas 350s. The Husky still uses the WP Xact air fork and linkage rear suspension. The brakes and hydraulic clutch are made by Braktec.

KTM 350XC-F: $11,649

This is the motorcycle of choice for most off-road racers on the right-hand side of America. The 350cc displacement is powerful enough to go toe to toe with 450s as long as you keep the motor spun up. On the other hand, it’s easy to ride, and feels like it’s much lighter than a full-size 450. The 350XC-F has a 6-speed gearbox, a WP Xact air fork and linkage rear suspension. The brakes and hydraulic clutch are from Brembo.

KTM 350XC-F FACTORY EDITION: $12,849

We used to unofficially call this the “Kailub Russell replica.” Kailub might be retired, but the bike still has his vibe. It starts with the Red Bull graphics and orange frame, then keeps right on going with the FMF Factory 4.1 silencer, the billet triple clamps, the factory wheels, the Hinson clutch cover, and all the orange-anodized bits and pieces. Under it all is a 2024 350XCF, which means it has a 6-speed gearbox, WP air forks and linkage rear suspension. Brakes and hydraulics are by Brembo.

KTM 350XW-F: $12,149

There’s a big gap between the KTM 350EXC dual-sport bike and the 350XC-F race bike. That is where this bike fits in. It uses the PDS no-linkage rear-suspension system and an Xplor coil-spring fork that’s similar to the one on the EXC. KTM has coaxed a little more performance from the 350cc 6-speed motor, mostly through less restrictive mapping. The result is a true trail bike, and the good news for California dealers and riders is that it qualifies for a state green sticker.

BETA 300RR/250RR (TWO-STROKES): $10,099/$9899

Beta’s place in the two-stroke world has grown from a tiny cult of outliers to a mainstream stronghold. They still feature mechanical power valves and Keihin carburetors, but they have cutting-edge performance. The RR models are considered their standard editions. They have oil injection, hydraulic clutches, Nissin brakes and a map switch with two settings. Both got a diaphragm-spring clutch and hydraulic actuation last year. The Race Editions sell for $300 more and offer upgrades, including KYB suspension.

BETA XTRAINER (TWO-STROKE): $8399

Everyone thinks the Beta Xtrainer is designed as an entry-level 300 two-stroke, but the company has been quietly upgrading the bike’s performance every year. It still has a lower seat height and a trials bike power delivery down low, but now it also makes respectable top-end power, too. It’s an electric-start, 6-speed, 300cc two-stroke with oil injection, just like the RR models, but components like the suspension and brakes are from less wellknown suppliers. The lower price is hard to resist.

GASGAS EX300/EX250 (TWO-STROKES): $10,599/$10,299

The EX300 and EX250 are the cross-country racers in the GasGas line. Everything was updated for 2024: the frame, the motor, suspension—everything. They now have an electronic power valve and throttle-body fuel injection. Also new for 2024 is the WP Xact fork with coil springs and a closed cartridge. The EX bikes are stripped of trail-riding accessories, like lights and an odometer. The GasGas model’s less well-known components, such as the Braktec brakes and hydraulics, can be offered at a lower price.

GASGAS EC300/EC250 (TWO-STROKES): $10,688/$10,399

The GasGas EC300 and EC250 also got the new motor and chassis like the bikes in the more competition-oriented EX line, but are designed with trail riders in mind. They use the open-cartridge WP Xplor fork and the Xact shock with comparatively soft settings. The EC bikes also have a softer power delivery, an LED headlight and an odometer. The EC range still features oil injection. The hydraulic clutch is Braktec, as are the brakes. The 300 and 250 are identical aside from displacement.

HUSQVARNA TX300 (TWO-STROKE): $11,399

This is the second year for the reborn TX300 with throttle-body fuel injection and an electronic power valve. Everything was new on the 2023 TX300, and now it returns virtually unchanged. Husqvarna has no motocross version of this bike, but the TX has been making its way onto MX tracks all over the country because of its aggressive power delivery and suspension. It has a 6-speed gearbox, a WP Xact coil-spring fork, a Brembo hydraulic clutch and Brembo brakes. This is a pre-mix two-stroke just like old times.

HUSQVARNA TE300/TE250 (TWO-STROKES): $11,549/$11,249

Husqvarna put the trail-oriented TE300 and 250 on the same page as the cross-country racers, which means the TEs now have throttle-body fuel injection and electronic power valves. They get to keep oil injection, though. The hydraulic brakes are supplied by Braktec, and the front suspension is the new WP Xact fork with two coil springs. The Husky’s WP shock employs linkage, whereas its counterpart in the KTM line uses PDS suspension.

KAWASAKI KLX300R: $6299

Back in the ’90s, the Kawasaki KLX250 had cutting-edge technology with its double-overhead-cam, liquid-cooled four-stroke motor. It lived a long and happy life, morphing into a 300 somewhere along the way, but eventually faded away. Now it’s back with fuel injection and electric start. Today, its features and technology are decidedly old-school, but it makes an excellent entry-level off-road bike with an affordable price.

KTM 300XC-W HARDENDURO EDITION (TWO-STROKE): $13,049

This is a Factory Edition for the off-road two-stroke guys. In previous years, it was called the “ErzbergRodeo Edition,” but with the global appeal of hard enduro events, the 2024 model is attempting to appeal to a more international market. It has a long list of upgrades, including the gripper seat cover, the CNC-machined triple clamps and lots of bling. Let’s not forget that orange frame. Under it all is the new-for-2024 300XC-W.

KTM 300XC/250XC (TWO-STROKES): $11,299/$10,999

The XC models are KTM’s cross-country racers and are closely related to the motocross models. Last year they got new motors with throttle-body fuel injection and electronic power valves. Like the MX versions, they have WP Xact air forks and linkage rear suspension. Unlike the MX bikes, the 300 and 250XC have 6-speed gearboxes and are softer, both in suspension setup and power delivery. The 250XC is identical to the 300XC aside from displacement.

KTM 300XC-W/250XC-W (TWO-STROKES): $11,449/$11,099

The 300XC-W and 250XC-W differ from the XC models in a number of ways. They are built with PDS no-linkage rear suspension, and are therefore lighter and have more ground clearance. The XC-W two-strokes are made with the trail rider in mind, and come equipped with an LED headlight and an odometer. For 2024, the Ws got throttle-body fuel injection and oil injection. They also have the new coil-spring Xact fork with a forged triple clamp.

RIEJU 300MR PRO/250MR PRO (TWO-STROKES): $10,599/$10,499

Rieju is a Spanish company that now owns all the tooling and the rights to produce the two-stroke off-road bikes that were formerly known as GasGas. Those bikes were freshly redesigned back in 2018. The flagship models are called the “MR Pros.” They come with a closed-cartridge KYB fork and other accessories. The 250cc version is identical, with a 6-speed gearbox, a hydraulic clutch and Nissin brakes. There’s also a 200MR Pro for $10,499.

RIEJU 300 MR RACING/250 MR RACING (TWO-STROKES): $9699/$9599

In 2020, KTM’s parent company purchased majority interest in GasGas with the goal of acquiring the company’s trials bikes. The existing GasGas off-road bikes, on the other hand, became orphans. They were eventually adopted and given a new surname. The Rieju Racing version is the standard model. It has a 6-speed, case-reed twostroke motor with an open-cartridge KYB fork and a KYB shock. All the Riejus have electric start, as well as a backup kick-starter. Rieju also makes the Racing model in a 200cc configuration for $9499.

RIEJU 300MR RANGER/200MR RANGER (TWO-STROKES): $8799/$8599

Ask any two-stroke fan their number-one complaint about modern bikes and they will tell you high prices. Accordingly, Rieju is offering the 300 and 200 Rangers. These are designed with less experienced riders in mind. They have a lower seat height than the standard models and a milder power delivery. The price is around $1000 less than the standard versions, which are already much less than other Euro two-strokes. The 200 Ranger is identical to the 300 aside from displacement.

SSR SR300S: $4599

All of SSR’s off-road bikes are defined by excellent fit and finish. The SR300S is perhaps the best of the whole line when it comes to styling. The chassis and bodywork look somewhat unapologetically like a current Honda CRF450X, with welds and detailing that could virtually be from Honda. The SOHC, electric-start, liquid-cooled motor is its own beast, with a 36mm carburetor and a backup kick-starter. SSR also offers an SR250S with styling that resembles an earlier Honda for $3999.

SHERCO 300SEF-R/250SEF-R: $12,499/$11,699

This year Sherco made extensive changes to the 250 and 300 fourstroke enduro motors, although they might not be visible externally. The center cases and head are new, there are changes in valves and valve springs, and now there’s a transmission sensor so that different maps can be used for each gear. They both remain very off-road-oriented bikes with no motocross siblings to influence the technology. Sherco makes all its off-road bikes and trails bikes in Nimes, France.

SHERCO SE300/SE250 FACTORY (TWO-STROKES): $11,999/$11,799

Cody Webb, Cooper Abbott, Mario Roman and Wade Young have brought Sherco into the mainstream with outstanding results in the hard enduro worldwide. The SE300 and SE250 are electric-start, carbureted two-strokes with electronic power valves, hydraulic clutches, Brembo brakes, and closed-cartridge KYB suspension. For 2024, they get a new LED headlight, front fender, clutch cover, swingarm, wheels, graphics and other updates.

AJP SPR250: $7199

The AJP SPR250 has a European-made chassis with a Chinese motor. The frame isn’t quite like anything else on the market; it has aluminum side beams connected to a steel steering head. The suspension is by Sachs, the brakes are by Brembo and the fuel-injection system is by Athena/GET. All of the parts and accessories are high-quality aftermarket items. The overall price makes it an attractive but somewhat off-beat alternative to Japanese and European off-road bikes.

GASGAS EX250F: $10,099

The GasGas mission is to be a lower-priced alternative to KTM and Husqvarna. In this case, there is no Husky version of the EX250F, so its primary in-house competition is the KTM 250XC-F. The GasGas uses the same engine and frame as the KTM, but the suspension is softer. It has no map switch, but it does have a resonance chamber in the head pipe and Dunlop tires. It also has a new forged triple clamp this year instead of the cast version found on last year’s model.

HONDA CRF250F: $4999

In Honda-speak, any model with an “F” for a suffix is designed to be a family-oriented model with an affordable price and an entry-level disposition. The CRF250F is just that. It has an air-cooled, fuel-injected motor with an electric starter. It also has a low seat height and front and rear disc brakes. It does not come with a headlight, taillight or any instrumentation. The CRF250F is eligible for a California green sticker.

HONDA CRF250RX: $8699

Any 250 four-stroke motocross bike starts off with a good personality for off-road use, but the Honda is particularly well suited for the job. The motor has excellent low-end power. To complete the transformation, Honda gave it off-road mapping with three power settings that are selectable through a handlebar-mounted switch. Then it got softer suspension, a larger fuel tank, handguards, a kickstand and an 18-inch rear wheel.

KAWASAKI KX250X: $8999

Of all the 250cc cross-country racers, the Kawasaki KX250X is the closest to its motocross roots. It is essentially the same machine as the KX250 MX bike, but with softer suspension, a kickstand and an 18-inch rear wheel. The power is right at the top of the class. There is no handlebar-mounted map switch, but maps can be altered through the use of plug-in couplers and with the use of Kawasaki’s aftermarket FI Calibration Tuner. Expect this to be superseded by a smartphone app next year.

KTM 250XC-F: $10,599

It’s unclear whether this bike was designed for the GNCC XC-2 class or if the XC-2 class was designed for this bike. Either way, the KTM 250XC-F is a perfect fit for cross-country racing and has 10 GNCC class championships to show for it. Like most closed-course off-road racers, it’s closely related to the motocross version but has a 6-speed gearbox and off-road-specific settings in the WP suspension (air fork in front, linkage in the rear). It’s unchanged for 2024.

GPX TSE250R (TWO- STROKE): $5699 (2023 MODEL)

GPX is a growing brand imported from Asia by the same guys who offer Pitster Pro pit bikes. This is a full-sized, electric-start, 6-speed, two-stroke off-road bike. If you look closely and have a good memory, you might spot some similarities to the Yamaha WR200 of the early ’90s. The bike has evolved over the years and is now designed in Utah.

YAMAHA WR250F: $8999

Yamaha’s WR line is for true off-road riding. There’s no racing in the plan for this model, but the technology is up to date and there’s respectable performance just below the surface. In stock form it still has a throttle stop and an inner baffle to comply with EPA noise regulations for off-road bikes, but those items are easily removed and the bike still is whisper quiet. It does not, however, comply with California green sticker requirements and is not sold in that state.

YAMAHA YZ250FX: $8999

Even though the Yamaha YZ250F motocross bike got a new chassis for 2024, the off-road version is unchanged and will have to wait for those updates until next year. The YZ250FX remains an excellent performer and recently won a GNCC XC2 championship to prove it. Unlike the MX version, the FX has a 6-speed gearbox and a 2.16-gallon fuel tank. It also has off-road specific tuning for the suspension and the mapping. The FX can be tuned through the use of the Yamaha Power Tuner smartphone app.

YAMAHA YZ250X (TWO-STROKE): $8099

Yamaha continues to express more interest in the two-stroke market than any other Japanese maker, and that extends into the off-road world. The YZ250X is a cross-country racer based on the YZ250 motocross bike and has a number of features for that specialty. The 5-speed gearbox has wider ratios, the power delivery is softer, the suspension has off-road valving, the rear wheel is an 18-incher, and it has an O-ring chain and a kickstand. This bike got new bodywork and suspension last year akin to the YZ250 two-stroke motocross bike from the year before.

AJP SPR240EX/SPR240: $6499/$5999

For the more budget-conscious market, AJP offers its aluminum/steel hybrid chassis with a very basic 233cc, 5-speed air-cooled motor. The 240 comes in two variations: a standard version and an EX model with a number of upgrades. Both have Sachs suspension, but the EX has a closed-cartridge fork. The EX also gets Brembo brakes as opposed to the Braktec units on the standard model.

KAWASAKI KLX230R: $4749

Kawasaki knows that new riders come in all sizes. The KLX230R is an entry-level bike for full-sized adults, as well as teenagers. It has big wheels, a manual clutch and a 6-speed gearbox. The motor is an air-cooled two-valver with fuel injection and electric start. Both wheels have hydraulic disc brakes. Kawasaki also offers a dual-sport version of the same basic package for $4999.

YAMAHA TT-R230: $4699

If you’re a fan of old-school technology, the Yamaha TT-R230 will make you feel right at home. It has a carburetor rather than fuel injection and a drum rear brake rather than a disc. It does use one of those new-fangled hydraulic disc brakes up front. It also has an electric starter. The SOHC, 223cc air-cooled motor has a 6-speed gearbox. Its true calling is that it makes riding affordable with a price well under $5000.

BETA 200RR (TWO-STROKE): $9499

Once upon a time the 200cc two-stroke was the mainstay of American off-road riding. Now, only one manufacturer seems to remember that—Beta. The 200RR is loosely based on the 125RR, but the motor has a bigger bore and a longer stroke. It also has electric start, oil injection, Sachs suspension and a map switch with Sunshine or Rainy modes. The brakes are by Nissin and it has a 6-speed gearbox. For 2024 it gets lighter fork internals with reduced friction. There is a Race Edition for $9799.

HUSQVARNA TE150 (TWO-STROKE): $10,199

The Husqvarna TE150 is completely new for 2024. It received much of the engineering that went into the TC125 motocross bike last year, but it has its own top end and a completely different personality. The TE is trail-oriented with a power delivery that is smooth and sweet compared to other 144cc two-strokes. The bike uses the WP Xact coil-spring fork in front and linkage suspension in the rear. The brakes are made by Braktec.

KTM 150XC-W (TWO-STROKE): $10,099

The KTM 150XC-W is the last bike to get the complete redesign that KTM started two years ago. Accordingly, it has a motor that features an electronic power valve and throttle-body fuel injection. The frame is new as well, but unlike the full-race models that were revealed last year, this one is designed around PDS rear suspension without linkage. Up front, it has the new Xact coil-spring fork. It also has an LED headlight, a kickstand, an odometer, an 18-inch rear wheel and a wider-ratio gearbox.

SSR SR189/SR150: $2788/$2459

Just like the bigger bikes from SSR, the SR189 offers a lot of features for not much money. It is a big-wheel mini with an aircooled, carbureted motor that has both electric start and a backup kick-starter. The rear suspension has fully adjustable compression and rebound damping. Both brakes are hydraulic discs. The 150 is a smaller version that produces 13.4 horsepower and has a lower seat height for $2459. Beyond that, SSR offers a full line of pit bikes.

KAWASAKI KLX140R: $3699

The Kawasaki KLX140 title encompasses a family of three models that all use the same air-cooled, fuel-injected motor. All have a manual clutch, as well as creature comforts like electric start, fuel injection and dual disc brakes. The standard version has a low seat height, courtesy of the 17-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels. The bike is also available in a 19/16-inch version called the KLX140RL for $3999 and a model with full-size wheels (the KLX140RF) for $4299.

AJP SPR125: $4999

The secret formula for crazy fun is putting a slightly undersized motor into an over-built chassis. That’s the AJP SPR125. It has an AJP composite steel/aluminum frame with an air-cooled, 125cc carbureted motor. It also has Sachs suspension and Braktec brakes. The SPR125 has full-size wheels and over 11 inches of suspension travel. The motor is manufactured in China, while the chassis is from Portugal.

BETA 125RR (TWO-STROKE): $8599

This is an off-road bike for the purist. The 125RR has a kick-starter, a Keihin carburetor and a power valve operated by a ball-ramp mechanism. If you’re thinking it’s a bike that’s been around the block a few times, you’re wrong. It was designed from scratch just three years ago, but it uses proven technology and is simple and trustworthy. Last year it was further updated with a new crank, increased crankcase volume and a new head. This model does not feature Beta’s oil-injection system. A Race Edition is available for $8999.

KTM 125XC (TWO-STROKE): $8399

Most off-road racing organizations now have a 125 or Schoolboy class. For those venues, the KTM 125XC is a racer closely related to the 125SX motocross bike, but with softer suspension, more fuel capacity, an 18-inch rear wheel and a kickstand. Like the SX, it gained throttle-body fuel injection and electric start last year. As a result, the bike has gained significant low-end power. It is mechanically similar to the 150XC-W, but more competition-oriented and, for reasons unknown, much less expensive.

SHERCO SE125 FACTORY (TWO-STROKE): $6999

Sherco’s 125 two-stroke already had such high-tech features as an electronic power valve back when it was introduced in 2018. The SE125 Factory also has electric start and multiple maps. In other ways, however, it’s somewhat old-fashioned. A Keihin carburetor feeds a Moto Tassinari V-Force reed block. The fork is a closed-cartridge KYB, and the brakes are Brembos. The SE125 also has lights and an odometer. For 2024, it gets a few changes that include a new LED headlight, front fender, clutch cover, wheels and swingarm.

YAMAHA YZ125X (TWO-STROKE): $7199

The fact that Yamaha is offering an off-road 125 two-stroke is proof that decisions within the company are sometimes made by enthusiasts, not accountants. This isn’t a bike for the masses, but it’s fun and serves a useful purpose as a transition bike for younger off-road riders. It got a major makeover in 2023 and benefited from all the same changes that the motocross version got a year earlier. For off-road work, it has differences in the power valve, head, ignition and suspension. It also has an 18-inch rear wheel, a kickstand and a reserve position on the fuel petcock.

HONDA CRF125F: $3499

Honda’s first serious dirt bike was the SL125 from the early’70s, and that bike started many riders on a life of two-wheeling. Today’s CRF125F draws on that legacy, but has fuel injection and electric start with a backup kick-starter. The clutch is manual and the gearbox is a 4-speed. There’s a hydraulic disc brake in front and a drum brake in the rear. The standard version has a 14-inch rear wheel and a 17-inch front wheel. There’s a big-wheel version for $3899.

SUZUKI DR-Z125L: $3599

Recently discovered cave drawings depict early man hunting bison on what appears to be a Suzuki DRZ125L. The small Suzuki has been around for a very long time. It still uses a kickstart-only, air-cooled motor with a carburetor and a drum rear brake. The good news is that it’s incredibly reliable. The exact unit pictured on those cave walls is doubtlessly still running strong somewhere.

YAMAHA TT-R125LE: $3599

Yamaha started off the new millennium in style with the very first TT-R125 in the year 2000. It was a big step forward for mini-cycles, and five years later, Yamaha became one of the very first manufacturers to realize that electric starters were a very good idea for minis. The TT-R125 has been equipped that way for almost 20 years. There haven’t been many changes since then; it still has a carburetor and a drum rear brake. The TT-R125 is virtually ubiquitous in the off-road world.