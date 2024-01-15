2024 NGPC ROUND 1 PRO RACE RESULTS: DELANO DOESN’T DISAPPOINT

FMF KTM Factory Racing rider Dante Oliveira has opened the 2024 AMA National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) with a Pro Class victory at Round 1 in Delano California . Oliveira was locked in a race long battle with Beta mounted Dare Demartile for the top spot. Justin Hoeft, Cole Martinez, Mateo Oliveira, Ryan Surratt and others weren’t far behind the entire 90 minute main event. You can see all the race action here!

Defending champ Dante Oliveira came out swinging winning a hard fought round one.

Beta mounted Dare Demartile in on fire right now! He lead most the race and looked very comfortable on the bike. He finished in the runner up spot but definitely has the speed to win.

Justin Hoeft put his Purvines Yamaha on the podium in third.

SLR Honda’s Cole Martinez was in the mix for the win and eventually finished just off the podium in 4th.

Mateo Oliveira rounded out the top five aboard his factory Red Bull KTM.

Ryan Surratt without an official ride this year borrowed an engine SLR just to race the event and finished 6th.

Tyler Lynn is new to the SLR Honda team and finished a strong 7th at the opener.

Trevor Stewart has a new look for 2024 and finished 8th at round 1.

Vet racing superstar Giacomo Redondi mixed it up in the premier class finishing a solid 9th aboard his Gas Gas .

New to the open pro class Purvines Yamaha Jack Simpson rounded out the top 10.