2024 MOUNTAINEER GNCC RAW VIDEO RACING ACTION

Raw video racing action from The Mountaineer GNCC . Round 11 of the 2024 GNCC season took place at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia. In the driest and dustiest conditions of the year, the race turned out to be one of of the wildest of the season. At the end of the day, FMF Factory KTM’s Johnny Girroir despite a 12th place finish, captured the 2024 Grand National Cross Country championship.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> nbsp;

Top 10 Overall

1. Jordan Ashburn XC1

2. Liam Draper XC1

3. Trevor Bollinger XC1

4. Grant Davis XC2

5. Mike Witkowski XC1 6. Evan Smith XC1

7. Nick DeFeo 250A

8. Cody Barnes XC2

9. Ruy Barbosa XC1

10. Josh Strang XC1