2024 MOUNTAINEER GNCC RACE REPORT

On Sunday morning in the youth bike race, it would be Travis Lentz coming through first to earn the overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win after moving into the lead position on the second lap of the race. Brody Amos would sit third for majority of the race before making his move into second while out on the fourth lap. Caleb Wood rounded out the overall and YXC1 podium as he earned third on the day after battling back from a fourth place starting position.

In the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class it was Hayden Dupuis battling his way up through the pack after coming through fourth on the opening lap. Dupuis would find himself steadily working through the riders and making a last lap pass into the lead. Phillip Arnold would cross the line second in class, with Colby Goodman finishing third on the day. Other winners in the youth ranks were Hunter Carey in the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class, Hunter Hawkinberry in the 85 (12-13) class , Deegan Caplinger in the 85 (11) class, Ryder White in the 85 (7-10) class, James Razor in the 65 (10-11) class, Tripp Lewis in the 65 (9) class, Daxton Mullins in the 65 (7-8) class, Jayden Shea in the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class, Baylee Arsenault in the Girls 85 (7-13) class, Paisley Harris in the Girls 65 (7-11) class and Wyatt Younker in Trail Rider (7-15).

On Saturday in the Bike Micro race, it was Tripp Lewis coming through to earn the overall win as well as the MXC1 (8-9) class win followed by Daxton Mullins coming through second overall on the day and in the MXC1 class, while Kane Morrison made the move up to MXC1 and grabbed the third overall spot on the podium. In the MXC2 (6-8) class it was Cade Propst taking home the win while Maura Tsakanikas and Canon Freeman rounded out the top three in the class. Ryder Baricska would come through to take home the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, Baron Evkovich earned the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win, Braddox Hall grabbed the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win, and Jacobi Duvall took the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win. Deegan Deel would earn the Micro-E (4-7) class win, Codie-Mae Lloyd earned the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class win and Alaina Sollon would earn herself the Trail Rider (7-9) class win on the day.