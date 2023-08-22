2024 KTM 300SX TWO-STROKE: FIRST-RIDE VIDEO

The KTM 300SX is a monster. In a good way. It’s fast, light and incredibly fun to ride. But it isn’t a bike that everyone will get along with. Riders who have grown up in an era of four-strokes with wide, smooth powerbands might find it’s difficult to deal with such a powerful two-stroke. The 300SX has very complex multi level mapping that allows the on-board computer to alter the output through fuel delivery, spark advance and power valve timing. The end user only gets two-options, a mild gray map and a full-boost green map. Just as soon as the aftermarket cracks the code, there will doubtlessly be all kinds of hop-up options that can be downloaded from a thumb drive. Join us for this edition of Dirt Bike magazine’s video series as we learn more about the KTM and the new age of two-strokes.