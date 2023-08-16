2024 HUSQVARNA TE150 FIRST RIDE VIDEO

The Husqvarna TE150 is an all-new bike for 2024. It got the same treatment that the TC125 motocross bike got last year, and that means it has a new frame and a motor with more new technology than anything we have previously seen in the two-stroke world. Electric start, throttle body fuel injection and electronic powervalves might have all been seen before, but the TE150 integrates it all through a central processing unit in a way that allows for thousands of tuning possibilities. The bike also has oil injection and a new closed-cartridge coil-spring fork. Join us as we get to know the bike on our first ride.
Trending
- 2023 BRC YAMAHA YZ500 PROJECT : 2-STROKE TUESDAY
- TRIUMPH 2024 MOTOCROSS ENGINE : ALL NEW ENGINE PLATFORM
- 600cc TWO-STROKE ENGINE BY PANTHERA MOTORSPORTS : BASED OFF HONDA CR500 PLATFORM
- AEO POWERSPORTS CR500 PROJECT: 2-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2024 KTM 450SX-F : FIRST RIDE VIDEO
- TRIUMPH RELEASES MOTOCROSS MODEL CHASSIS INFORMATION
- 2024 GASGAS CROSS COUNTRY AND ENDURO MODELS ANNOUNCED
- GASGAS REVEALS 2024 MOTOCROSS MODELS
- ELI TOMAC SIGNS WITH STAR RACING YAMAHA FOR 2024
- BLING ON A BUDGET 2001 HONDA CR125 PROJECT: 2-STROKE TUESDAY
Comments are closed.