2024 HUSQVARNA TE150 FIRST RIDE VIDEO

The Husqvarna TE150 is an all-new bike for 2024. It got the same treatment that the TC125 motocross bike got last year, and that means it has a new frame and a motor with more new technology than anything we have previously seen in the two-stroke world. Electric start, throttle body fuel injection and electronic powervalves might have all been seen before, but the TE150 integrates it all through a central processing unit in a way that allows for thousands of tuning possibilities. The bike also has oil injection and a new closed-cartridge coil-spring fork. Join us as we get to know the bike on our first ride.