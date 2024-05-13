2024 GNCC POWERLINE PARK RAW HIGHLIGHTS

2024 GNCC POWERLINE PARK: THE OFF-ROAD RAW EXCITEMENT

The 7th round of the 2024 GNCC off-road National race was at Powerline Park in Saint Clairsville, Ohio. It was the first time back to Powerline since the 2018 season. In this video, we capture the best shots in the RAW terrain, and RAW CARNAGE for your enjoyment.

Top Ten Overall

1. Craig Delong XC1

2. Johnny Girroir XC1

3. Grant Baylor XC1

4. Mike Witkowski XC1

5. Grant Davis XC2

6. Liam Draper XC1

7. Trevor Bollinger XC1

8. Josh Strang XC1

9. Ryder Lafferty XC1

10. Angus Riordan XC2