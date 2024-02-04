2024 DETROIT SUPERCROSS RESULTS

The 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season went east this weekend, as Detroit’s Ford Field hosted round 5. The chaos of the mud races and the Triple Crown was left behind as the racing returned to the preseason status quo. Jett Lawrence got his starts back and returned to his winning ways in the 450 class. This was the first race for the 250 East riders, although we might have to wait another round to see how that group will stack up. Many of the pre-race favorites were involved in a first turn pile up. That took out Haiden Deegan, Cameron McAdoo and Tom Vialle, among others. It did not affect Austin Forkner, who sailed to what appeared to be an easy win. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450 HEAT 1

1. Aaron Plessinger

2. Justin Cooper

3. Justin Barcia

4. Hunter Lawrence

5. Cooper Webb

6. Eli Tomac

7. Dylan Ferrandis

8. Kyle Chisholm

9. Benny Bloss

10. Tristan Lane

11. Cade Clason

12. Jerry Robin

13. John Short

14. Mitchell Harrison

15. Joel Wightman

16. Theodore Pauli

17. Scotty Wennerstrom

18. Hunter Schlosser

19. Austin Cozadd

20. Colby Copp

450 HEAT 2

1. Jett Lawrence

2. Ken Roczen

3. Jason Anderson

4. Chase Sexton

5. Malcolm Stewart

6. Dean Wilson

7. Christian Craig

8. Shane McElrath

9. Derek Drake

10. Justin Hill

11. Freddie Noren

12. Devin Simonson

13. Cheyenne Harmon

14. Josh Cartwright

15. Justin Rodbell

16. Jace Kessler

17. Scott Meshey

18. Joan Cros

19. Jeremy Hand

20. Brandon Marley

450 MAIN EVENT

1. Jett Lawrence

2. Chase Sexton

3. Ken Roczen

4. Cooper Webb

5. Jason Anderson

6. Aaron Plessinger

7. Dylan Ferrandis

8. Hunter Lawrence

9. Justin Cooper

10. Eli Tomac

11. Malcolm Stewart

12. Justin Barcia

13. Christian Craig

14. Shane McElrath

15. Derek Drake

16. Kyle Chisholm

17. Dean Wilson

18. Mitchell Harrison

19. Tristan Lane

20. Benny Bloss

21. Justin Hill

22. Freddie Noren

450 POINTS AFTER ROUND 5

1. Chase Sexton 98

2. Jett Lawrence 97

3. Aaron Plessinger 96

4. Cooper Webb 92

5. Jason Anderson 84

6. Eli Tomac 82

7. Ken Roczen 77

8. Dylan Ferrandis 77

9. Justin Barcia 59

10. Hunter Lawrence 52

11. Justin Cooper 49

12. Jorge Prado 45

13. Shane McElrath 41

14. Malcolm Stewart 37

15. Adam Cianciarulo 33

16. Dean Wilson 29

17. Christian Craig 29

18. Derek Drake 24

19. Justin Hill 16

20. Kyle Chisholm 15

250 HEAT 1

1. Cameron Mcadoo

2. Haiden Deegan

3. Tom Vialle

4. Chance Hymas

5. Max Anstie

6. Coty Schock

7. Luca Marsalisi

8. Trevor Colip

9. Bryton Carroll

10. Jeremy Martin

11. Mitchell Zaremba

12. Ayden Shive

13. Vinny Luhovey

14. Marshal Weltin

15. Jackson Gray

16. Logan Boye

17. Hardy Munoz

18. Bryce Shelly

19. Hunter Cross

20. Dominique Thury

250 HEAT 2

1. Austin Forkner

2. Daxton Bennick

3. Pierce Brown

4. Seth Hammaker

5. Henry Miller

6. Nicholas Romano

7. Guillem Farres

8. Gage Linville

9. Jalek Swoll

10. Preston Boespflug

11. Garrett Hoffman

12. Ryder Floyd

13. Logan Leitzel

14. Cory Carsten

15. Jack Rogers

16. Marcus Phelps

17. Thomas Welch

18. Evan Ferry

19. Tyler Stepek

20. Cullin Park

250 MAIN

1. Austin Forkner

2. Max Anstie

3. Daxton Bennick

4. Coty Schock

5. Pierce Brown

6. Jalek Swoll

7. Henry Miller

8. Guillem Farres

9. Marshal Weltin

10. Chance Hymas

11. Trevor Colip

12. Luca Marsalisi

13. Preston Boespflug

14. Nicholas Romano

15. Cameron Mcadoo

16. Haiden Deegan

17. Gage Linville

18. Tom Vialle

19. Bryton Carroll

20. Cullin Park

21. Seth Hammaker

22. Evan Ferry

250 EAST POINTS AFTER ROUND 1

1. Austin Forkner 25

2. Max Anstie 22

3. Daxton Bennick 20

4. Coty Schock 18

5. Pierce Brown 17

6. Jalek Swoll 16

7. Henry Miller 15

8. Guillem Farres 14

9. Marshal Weltin 13

10. Chance Hymas 12

11. Trevor Colip 11

12. Luca Marsalisi 10

13. Preston Boespflug 9

14. Nicholas Romano 8

15. Cameron Mcadoo 7

16. Haiden Deegan 6

17. Gage Linville 5

18. Tom Vialle 4

19. Bryton Carroll 3

20. Cullin Park 2