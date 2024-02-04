2024 DETROIT SUPERCROSS RESULTS

The 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season went east this weekend, as Detroit’s Ford Field hosted round 5. The chaos of the mud races and the Triple Crown was left behind as the racing returned to the preseason status quo. Jett Lawrence got his starts back and returned to his winning ways in the 450 class. This was the first race for the 250 East riders, although we might have to wait another round to see how that group will stack up. Many of the pre-race favorites were involved in a first turn pile up. That took out Haiden Deegan, Cameron McAdoo and Tom Vialle, among others. It did not affect Austin Forkner, who sailed to what appeared to be an easy win. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
450 HEAT 1
1. Aaron Plessinger
2. Justin Cooper
3. Justin Barcia
4. Hunter Lawrence
5. Cooper Webb
6. Eli Tomac
7. Dylan Ferrandis
8. Kyle Chisholm
9. Benny Bloss
10. Tristan Lane
11. Cade Clason
12. Jerry Robin
13. John Short
14. Mitchell Harrison
15. Joel Wightman
16. Theodore Pauli
17. Scotty Wennerstrom
18. Hunter Schlosser
19. Austin Cozadd
20. Colby Copp
450 HEAT 2
1. Jett Lawrence
2. Ken Roczen
3. Jason Anderson
4. Chase Sexton
5. Malcolm Stewart
6. Dean Wilson
7. Christian Craig
8. Shane McElrath
9. Derek Drake
10. Justin Hill
11. Freddie Noren
12. Devin Simonson
13. Cheyenne Harmon
14. Josh Cartwright
15. Justin Rodbell
16. Jace Kessler
17. Scott Meshey
18. Joan Cros
19. Jeremy Hand
20. Brandon Marley
450 MAIN EVENT
1. Jett Lawrence
2. Chase Sexton
3. Ken Roczen
4. Cooper Webb
5. Jason Anderson
6. Aaron Plessinger
7. Dylan Ferrandis
8. Hunter Lawrence
9. Justin Cooper
10. Eli Tomac
11. Malcolm Stewart
12. Justin Barcia
13. Christian Craig
14. Shane McElrath
15. Derek Drake
16. Kyle Chisholm
17. Dean Wilson
18. Mitchell Harrison
19. Tristan Lane
20. Benny Bloss
21. Justin Hill
22. Freddie Noren
450 POINTS AFTER ROUND 5
1. Chase Sexton 98
2. Jett Lawrence 97
3. Aaron Plessinger 96
4. Cooper Webb 92
5. Jason Anderson 84
6. Eli Tomac 82
7. Ken Roczen 77
8. Dylan Ferrandis 77
9. Justin Barcia 59
10. Hunter Lawrence 52
11. Justin Cooper 49
12. Jorge Prado 45
13. Shane McElrath 41
14. Malcolm Stewart 37
15. Adam Cianciarulo 33
16. Dean Wilson 29
17. Christian Craig 29
18. Derek Drake 24
19. Justin Hill 16
20. Kyle Chisholm 15
250 HEAT 1
1. Cameron Mcadoo
2. Haiden Deegan
3. Tom Vialle
4. Chance Hymas
5. Max Anstie
6. Coty Schock
7. Luca Marsalisi
8. Trevor Colip
9. Bryton Carroll
10. Jeremy Martin
11. Mitchell Zaremba
12. Ayden Shive
13. Vinny Luhovey
14. Marshal Weltin
15. Jackson Gray
16. Logan Boye
17. Hardy Munoz
18. Bryce Shelly
19. Hunter Cross
20. Dominique Thury
250 HEAT 2
1. Austin Forkner
2. Daxton Bennick
3. Pierce Brown
4. Seth Hammaker
5. Henry Miller
6. Nicholas Romano
7. Guillem Farres
8. Gage Linville
9. Jalek Swoll
10. Preston Boespflug
11. Garrett Hoffman
12. Ryder Floyd
13. Logan Leitzel
14. Cory Carsten
15. Jack Rogers
16. Marcus Phelps
17. Thomas Welch
18. Evan Ferry
19. Tyler Stepek
20. Cullin Park
250 MAIN
1. Austin Forkner
2. Max Anstie
3. Daxton Bennick
4. Coty Schock
5. Pierce Brown
6. Jalek Swoll
7. Henry Miller
8. Guillem Farres
9. Marshal Weltin
10. Chance Hymas
11. Trevor Colip
12. Luca Marsalisi
13. Preston Boespflug
14. Nicholas Romano
15. Cameron Mcadoo
16. Haiden Deegan
17. Gage Linville
18. Tom Vialle
19. Bryton Carroll
20. Cullin Park
21. Seth Hammaker
22. Evan Ferry
250 EAST POINTS AFTER ROUND 1
1. Austin Forkner 25
2. Max Anstie 22
3. Daxton Bennick 20
4. Coty Schock 18
5. Pierce Brown 17
6. Jalek Swoll 16
7. Henry Miller 15
8. Guillem Farres 14
9. Marshal Weltin 13
10. Chance Hymas 12
11. Trevor Colip 11
12. Luca Marsalisi 10
13. Preston Boespflug 9
14. Nicholas Romano 8
15. Cameron Mcadoo 7
16. Haiden Deegan 6
17. Gage Linville 5
18. Tom Vialle 4
19. Bryton Carroll 3
20. Cullin Park 2
