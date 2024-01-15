2024 DAKAR STAGE 8 RESULTS

The 2024 Dakar Rally got just a little tighter after stage eight. KTM’s Kevin Benavides made up ground on the leaders by winning the stage narrowly over his Husqvarna-riding brother Luciano. Adrien Van Beveren was third, and now he finds himself very much in contention for the overall, with 11 minutes to make up in the remaining four days. By finishing seventh today, overall leader Ricky Brabec did manage to get a slightly bigger cushion over second-place Ross Branch, but the two riders are still separated by less than a minute. Today’s stage saw riders travel north from Al Duwadimi to Ha’il with a 125 km road section before sandy tracks and big difficult dunes that would play a part of the 458 km special stage. Entering a non-timed transfer zone of 179 km this would then take them back against the clock at the 344 km mark of the special, as the change to stony terrain would take them ever closer to the arrival point in the shadows of the Shammar mountain range.

Ricky Brabec: “I didn’t want to start too far away from Ross tomorrow so I had to play a little bit of cat and mouse with him. I caught him early on so I stuck with him all day, then at the refueling point I saw some times and I was winning. I let Ross take over and open the way to the finish line as we had to play smart today and I didn’t want him starting behind me tomorrow. It was still a good day to finish seventh and I’ll continue to have fun out there.”

Jacob Argubright: “A nice uneventful stage 8 today, struggled a little bit in the camel grass and dunes with bike set up a bit but picked it up towards the end for P16.”

1. KEVIN BENAVIDES, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 03H 35′ 03”

2. LUCIANO BENAVIDES, HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING + 00H 00′ 31”

3. ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 01′ 27”

4. JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 01′ 41”

5. TOBY PRICE, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 02′ 18”

6. RUI GONÇALVES, SHERCO RALLY FACTORY + 00H 02′ 24”

7. RICKY BRABEC, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 04′ 08”

8. ROSS BRANCH, HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 00H 04′ 49”

9. DANIEL SANDERS, RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING + 00H 05′ 10”

10. STEFAN SVITKO, SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM + 00H 05′ 28”

16. JACOB ARGUBRIGHT, DUUST RALLY TEAM + 00H 13′ 52”

69. KYLE MC COY, AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS + 01H 36′ 50”

81. WESTON CARR, HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING + 01H 45′ 52”

STANDINGS AFTER STAGE 8

1. RICKY BRABEC, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 36H 16′ 31”

2. ROSS BRANCH, HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 00H 00′ 42”

3. JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 04′ 21”

4. ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 11′ 58”

5. KEVIN BENAVIDES, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 20′ 31”

6. TOBY PRICE, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 29′ 10”

7. DANIEL SANDERS, RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING + 00H 38′ 43”

8. LUCIANO BENAVIDES, HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING + 00H 39′ 35” 00H 15′ 00”

9. STEFAN SVITKO, SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM + 01H 11′ 53”

10. MARTIN MICHEK, ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP + 01H 56′ 53”

67. KYLE MC COY, AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS + 18H 34′ 41”

75. WESTON CARR, HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING + 20H 45′ 31”

97. JACOB ARGUBRIGHT, DUUST RALLY TEAM + 52H 59′ 47”