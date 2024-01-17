2024 DAKAR, STAGE 10 RESULTS

Ricky Brabec has finally won a stage on the 2024 Dakar Rally. It was a long day with a total riding distance of 609 km including a 371 km special. Just to throw in some extra confusion, there were still tracks on the route from stage one and the prologue. Regardless of all that, Brebec managed to open much of the stage along with teammate Adrien Van Beveren which allowed the two of them to pick up substantial time bonuses. The final results had another 1-2-3 podium for the Honda boys, with Nacho Cornejo separating Brebec and Van Beveren. Ricky now has a lead of over 10 minutes in the general standings.

Tomorrow will be a big stage for Ricky and his teammates. The organizers have promised it will be the toughest day of all, and with the Honda riders starting in front, one mistake could be very costly in what has otherwise been a phenomenal event for them.

Ricky Brabec: “The day was good although the navigation wasn’t easy. In the first 50 km I was riding into the sun so that was difficult and then once I’d caught Adrien we rode together the whole way. We made some little mistakes here and there, but we came out in a good position for tomorrow and the last day. With two days left we have a little bit of a lead so let’s see what happens tomorrow.”

Kyle McCoy: “I made a silly mistake and did 15 extra-credit km’s today, so fell back a little in the pack but at this point positions have pretty much been set for all those of us mid pack. For me it’s about surviving. Today we did a loop from Al Ula, Saudi Arabia back here again. This means we had a little less work because we didn’t have to break down our tents and workplaces. The last few days my hands and wrists have been destroyed from sharp rock edges and working nonstop on the bike each night. I was so exhausted last night I had a dream where I knew I was dreaming and took control of it. I instantly started flying massive distances. I think it’s because I’m so tired of the beating the rocks have given me 😂… My bike and I have two more days. Tomorrow is a long day then one last short one for the final. I’m so tired and have lost weight (which I can’t afford to do) and so it’s hard to pick up the bike. No more drops.”

STAGE 10

1. RICKY BRABEC, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 03H 51′ 39”

2. JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 00′ 02”

3. ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 00′ 20”

4. DANIEL SANDERS, RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING + 00H 00′ 47”

5. HARITH NOAH, SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY + 00H 01′ 55”

6. LUCIANO BENAVIDES, HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING + 00H 02′ 33”

7. ROSS BRANCH, HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 00H 03′ 45”

8. KEVIN BENAVIDES, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 04′ 31”

9. MATHIEU DOVEZE, BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 06′ 12”

10. TOBY PRICE, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 06′ 48”

19. JACOB ARGUBRIGHT, DUUST RALLY TEAM + 00H 13′ 15”

71. WESTON CARR, HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING + 01H 40′ 26”

87. KYLE MC COY, AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS + 01H 55′ 28”

STANDINGS AFTER STAGE 10

1. RICKY BRABEC, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 44H 45′ 28”

2. ROSS BRANCH, HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 00H 10′ 54”

3. ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 11′ 46”

4. JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 13′ 48”

5. KEVIN BENAVIDES, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 32′ 43”

6. TOBY PRICE, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 42′ 00”

7. LUCIANO BENAVIDES, HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING + 00H 51′ 42” 00H 15′ 00”

8. DANIEL SANDERS, RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING + 01H 00′ 34”

9. STEFAN SVITKO, SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM + 01H 39′ 03”

10. MARTIN MICHEK, ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP + 02H 29′ 45”

69. KYLE MC COY, AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS + 23H 15′ 12”

76. WESTON CARR, HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING + 25H 53′ 44”

92. JACOB ARGUBRIGHT, DUUST RALLY TEAM + 53H 44′ 40”