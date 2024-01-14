2024 DAKAR RALLY, STAGE 7

The 2024 Dakar Rally resumed after a rest day. It was a 483-kilometer special, which took competitors along winding, rocky paths before transitioning into a stretch of dunes. Honda’s Nacho Cornejo started ninth and had the best time, which helped him as he continues to be one of the three top riders with the best chance to win the overall prize in 5 days time. The other two riders are Honda’s Ricky Brabec and Hero’s Ross Branch, who finished fifth and fourth on the stage. Brabec now holds a thin 1-second advantage over Branch in the overall lead, with Nacho 6:48 back. Jacob Argubright had a decent day, finishing 19th, even though he once again lost his seat and had to ride standing for most of the 6-hour ride.

Ricky Brabec: “Difficult day right from the start, tricky navigation made for a slower day up in the front. Lost the rear brakes early on so managed to ride the special with only the fronts which isn’t too bad but a little hairy in few situations. Spent a lot of the day riding up with Adrien Van Beveren & Toby Price to open the way and happy to have made it to the end of this day in a good position.”

Ross Branch: “It was a long stage today as well – 480 kms of really tough riding. But it was also a lot of fun. Lots of open flowing tracks and wadis and some dunes in the middle – I enjoyed it! The race in the front is now really close, so we’ve got a few days to manage it well and see what we can do.”

Jacob Argubright: “Had another issue with my seat and somehow received the quad roadbook tablet which caused some speed limiting issues for me all day so I just played it safe and just dialed it back for P19. Long day tho without a seat but I still cherish the days I have here at Dakar regardless. Bring on stage 8!”

STAGE 7

1. JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 05H 18′ 33”

2. LUCIANO BENAVIDES, HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING + 00H 03′ 12”

3. KEVIN BENAVIDES, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 03′ 32” 00H 03′ 00”

4. ROSS BRANCH, HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 00H 06′ 36”

5. RICKY BRABEC, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 07′ 26”

6. DANIEL SANDERS,RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING + 00H 09′ 17”

7. STEFAN SVITKO,SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM + 00H 10′ 17”

8. TOBY PRICE,RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 11′ 26”

9. ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN,MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 12′ 44”

10. MARTIN MICHEK, ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP + 00H 16′ 23”

19. JACOB ARGUBRIGHT,DUUST RALLY TEAM + 00H 42′ 26”

89. WESTON CARR,HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING + 03H 00′ 23”

94. KYLE MC COY,AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS + 03H 18′ 19”

STANDINGS AFTER STAGE 7

1. RICKY BRABEC, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 32H 37′ 20”

2. ROSS BRANCH, HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 00H 00′ 01”

3. JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 06′ 48”

4. ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 14′ 39”

5. KEVIN BENAVIDES, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 24′ 39”

6. TOBY PRICE, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 31′ 00”

7. DANIEL SANDERS, RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING + 00H 37′ 41”

8. LUCIANO BENAVIDES, HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING + 00H 43′ 12”

9. STEFAN SVITKO, SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM + 01H 10′ 33”

10. MARTIN MICHEK, ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP + 01H 43′ 21”

69. KYLE MC COY, AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS + 17H 01′ 59”

78. WESTON CARR, HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING + 19H 03′ 47”

99. JACOB ARGUBRIGHT, DUUST RALLY TEAM + 52H 50′ 03”