2024 DAKAR RALLY, STAGE 4

Stage four was the second half of the marathon after the riders of the Dakar rally camped in the desert overnight away from their teams. It was also the shortest day of the rally so far and it went well again for the Monster Energy HRC Honda Team. Nacho Cornejo took his second stage win while his teammate Ricky Brabec was second. That put Cornejo in the overall lead ahead of Hero’s Ross Branch with Brabec in third, 5 minutes from the lead. It’s another 15 minutes back to fourth place Kevin Benevidez.

For Mason Klein it was another day where he was doing well to just get to the finish with his ailing Kove. It will be another motor and another penalty tonight, but Mason is developing a huge fan base in China. One Chinese fan commented on Mason’s Instagram: “When you stopped, Chinese Kove users and Dakar fans were all watching your GPS. Yesterday, everyone stayed up until 2am Beijing time until you finished the race before going to bed. Yesterday, your feat will be recorded in the history of China’s motorcycle development. In two days, your fan base in China has exceeded everyone’s. I hope you can consider coming to China after completing the race smoothly. People would really like to travel to China!!!”

Jacob Argubright couldn’t get to the end of the Marathon stage, but he will be allowed to continue with massive penalties. “I’m officially out of my second Dakar rally with a mechanical issue. I did everything I could but I couldn’t even move the bike if I wanted to. No one to blame here, just part of the testing game. If all goes well we will fix the bike and I’ll be back racing tomorrow on stage 5, I just won’t be considered a finisher from this point forward.”

Ricky Brabec: “Stage four was good, it was the shortest one yet so I was happy to have a shorter day. We’re at the bivouac an hour earlier than we have been, so that’s also nice and it gives the mechanics some more time to work on the bikes. I was second on the road which definitely wasn’t easy as navigation is really tricky this year. It can catch you off guard quickly so if you’re not on your toes from sunrise to sunset then it really can throw you.

Tomorrow’s stage five is a sand dune day, it’s a short one but it’ll be long day in the saddle with the liaison. It’s going to be an interesting next three days, everyone in the team is doing a great job and I’m looking forward to getting to the end of this rally.”

Skyler Howes: “I’m becoming more and more confident with the bike, we’ve made a few little changes to the suspension and to some other positive adjustments. I had a small mechanical issue which slowed me down and I also had to search for a hidden waypoint which lost me some time. The pace and riding was good and it was overall another positive day. I do prefer the previous stages as there’s more stones, rocky canyons and technical navigation, once you get into the dunes it’s almost like a motocross race, you push really hard and you just follow the compass.”

STAGE 4

1. JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 02H 51′ 11”

2. RICKY BRABEC, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 02′ 59”

3. KEVIN BENAVIDES, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 03′ 18”

4. ROSS BRANCH, HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 00H 04′ 26”

5. ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 05′ 25”

6. LUCIANO BENAVIDES, HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING + 00H 07′ 22”

7. JOAN BARREDA BORT, HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 00H 08′ 15”

8. RUI GONÇALVESS, SHERCO RALLY FACTORY + 00H 09′ 51”

9. SKYLER HOWES, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 10′ 05”

10. ROMAIN DUMONTIER, TEAM DUMONTIER RACING + 00H 11′ 54”

15. TOBY PRICE, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 15′ 08”

60. WESTON CARR, HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING + 01H 13′ 15”

71. KYLE MC COY, AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS + 01H 23′ 56”

98. MASON KLEIN, KORR OFFROAD RACING + 01H 49′ 16”

131. JACOB ARGUBRIGHT, DUUST RALLY TEAM + 28H 53′ 49”

STANDINGS AFTER STAGE 4

1. JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 17H 27′ 13”

2. ROSS BRANCH, HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 00H 01′ 15” 00H 01′ 00”

3. RICKY BRABEC, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 04′ 56”

4. KEVIN BENAVIDES, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 20′ 39”

5. ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 22′ 30”

6. LUCIANO BENAVIDES, HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING + 00H 31′ 11”

7. PABLO QUINTANILLA, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 31′ 44” ‘

8. TOBY PRICE, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 34′ 54”

9. MARTIN MICHEK, ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP + 00H 38′ 11”

10. ROMAIN DUMONTIER, TEAM DUMONTIER RACING + 00H 38′ 44”

11. DANIEL SANDERS, RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING + 00H 39′ 43”

12. JOAN BARREDA BORT, HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 00H 42′ 34”

13. SKYLER HOWES, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 48′ 39”

14. RUI GONÇALVES, SHERCO RALLY FACTORY + 00H 54′ 28”

15. STEFAN SVITKO, SLONAFT RALLY TEAM + 00H 55′ 59”

89. WESTON CARR, HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING + 09H 06′ 44”

90. KYLE MC COY, AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS + 09H 07′ 27”

107. MASON KLEIN, KORR OFFROAD RACING + 11H 05′ 57”

123. JACOB ARGUBRIGHT, DUUST RALLY TEAM + 49H 04’ 03”