2024 DAKAR RALLY, STAGE 3

KTM’s Kevin Benavidez won stage three of the 2024 Dakar Rally over Ricky Brabec. The results were revised after Pablo Quintanilla, Ricky Brabec, Joan Barreda and Ross Branch all received penalties for speeding. Quintanilla was the worst hit–he was penalized 6 minutes, which took the stage win away from him. The day took a toll on many of the top names. Two-time winner Sam Sunderland was forced to withdraw after suffering from a technical issue just 11 kilometers into today’s special. Hero Motosports Team Rally’s Sebastian Bühler crashed after 360 kilometers of the special and was eventually air-lifted out. Skyler Howes and Toby Price stopped to assist him until help arrived. Time spent at Bühler’s side was given back to both of them.

Mason Klein and Jacob Argubright both had heartbreaks today. Mason was the last Rally GP rider to leave the start of the special after changing an engine yesterday. As a result he found himself in the lead on adjusted time. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to last. His Kove started slowing down early in the special. He worked on it for a half hour, then it was all he could do to limp to the finish. Argubright also had mechanical issues which caused him to stop in his tracks. He was penalized a massive 12 hours. Both will start tomorrow, but it is a marathon stage, which means they only have two hours to work on their bikes.

Ricky Brabec: “I recovered some time today and rode the best I could. It was a long day and I had a couple of hiccups early on but here we are at the end of day three so I’m happy to be able to start stage four. There’s a long way to go but we will keep fighting.”

Skyler Howes: “It was another really fast and tricky day, for navigation as well. We did get into some nice dunes which was a good change of pace but there were a lot more rocks today which I’m having a lot of fun in. At the beginning of the special I caught up to Toby (Price) and rode with him pretty much the whole day, so he took the lead through the dunes and I led through the rocks. It was a super fun day, not without mistakes again, so I know I can improve a little bit more.”

STAGE 3

1. KEVIN BENAVIDES, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 04H 39′ 28”

2. RICKY BRABEC, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 01′ 11” 00H 01′ 00”

3. ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 02′ 51”

4. SKYLER HOWES, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 02′ 57”

5. ROSS BRANCH, HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 00H 03′ 18”

6. JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 03′ 34”

7. PABLO QUINTANILLA, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM+ 00H 04′ 14”

8. STEFAN SVITKO, SLONAFT RALLY TEAM + 00H 05′ 04”

9. TOBY PRICE, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 06′ 36”

10. MARTIN MICHEK, ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP + 00H 07′ 32”

90. KYLE MC COY, AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS + 02H 15′ 04”

105. WESTON CARR, HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING + 02H 37′ 04”

124. MASON KLEIN, KORR OFFROAD RACING + 07H 20′ 32”

125. JACOB ARGUBRIGHT, DUUST RALLY TEAM + 19H 20′ 32”

OVERALL STANDINGS AFTER STAGE 3

1. ROSS BRANCH, HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY, 14H 32′ 51”

2. JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 03′ 11”

3. RICKY BRABEC, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 05′ 08” 00H 01′ 00”

4. PABLO QUINTANILLA, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 16′ 16”

5. ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 20′ 16”

6. KEVIN BENAVIDES, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 20′ 32”

7. TOBY PRICE, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 22′ 57”

8. DANIEL SANDERS, RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING + 00H 24′ 13”

9. LUCIANO BENAVIDES, HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING + 00H 27′ 00”

10. MARTIN MICHEK, ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP + 00H 27′ 12”

13. SKYLER HOWES, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 41′ 45”

95. KYLE MC COY, AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS + 07H 46′ 42”

99. WESTON CARR, HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING + 07H 56′ 40”

110. MASON KLEIN, KORR OFFROAD RACING + 08H 56′ 52”

122. JACOB ARGUBRIGHT, DUUST RALLY TEAM + 20H 13′ 25”