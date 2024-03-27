2024 CAMP COOKER GNCC XC-1 & XC-2 INTERVIEWS : “HE WAS BREATHING DOWN MY NECK”

The 2024 GNCC series at Camp Coker was a battle the entire 3 hour of racing with Red Bull KTM teammates Dante Oliveira and Johnny Girroir eventually finishing one second apart! The Dirt Bike Magazine GNCC video team member Kyle Wolfe caught up with top finishers in both the XC-1 and XC-2 professional divisions. You will find each rider at these times in the video: 0:25 Danté Oliveira XC1 overall winner. 1:16 Johnny Girroir XC1 points leader 2nd overall. 1:45 Grant Baylor XC1 third overall 3:25 . Steward Baylor fourth overall XC1 (before penalty announced). 4:46 Gus Riordan XC2 First place 5:43 Grant Davis XC2 second place. 6:33 Thad Duvall XC2 third place.

