2024 BIRMINGHAM SUPERCROSS RESULTS

This weekend was the first ever Supercross held in Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. It was also the first time that the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season has seen a back-to-back winner–and it was in two classes! Both Jett Lawrence and Tom Vialle repeated their victories from last week and both now lead their respective classes. In Jett’s case, it was his fourth win of the season and he now has a 13 point lead in the 2024 title chase over Cooper Webb. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450 HEAT 1

1 Chase Sexton

2 Jason Anderson

3 Malcolm Stewart

4 Justin Barcia

5 Dylan Ferrandis

6 Justin Cooper

7 Shane McElrath

8 Mitchell Harrison

9 Grant Harlan

10 Freddie Noren

11 Cade Clason

12 Aaron Tanti

13 Devin Simonson

14 John Short

15 Jared Lesher

16 Zack Williams

17 Deven Raper

18 Cheyenne Harmon

19 Preston Taylor

20 Ty Masterpool

450 HEAT 2

1 Eli Tomac

2 Jett Lawrence

3 Ken Roczen

4 Cooper Webb

5 Aaron Plessinger

6 Adam Cianciarulo

7 Benny Bloss

8 Colt Nichols

9 Kyle Chisholm

10 Anthony Bourdon

11 Anthony Rodriguez

12 Jeremy Hand

13 Tj Albright

14 Hunter Schlosser

15 Tristan Lane

16 Justin Rodbell

17 Josh Cartwright

18 Lane Shaw

19 Colby Copp

20 Jerry Robin

450 MAIN

1 Jett Lawrence

2 Cooper Webb

3 Ken Roczen

4 Chase Sexton

5 Justin Cooper

6 Jason Anderson

7 Eli Tomac

8 Aaron Plessinger

9 Justin Barcia

10 Malcolm Stewart

11 Shane McElrath

12 Adam Cianciarulo

13 Colt Nichols

14 Benny Bloss

15 Mitchell Harrison

16 Anthony Bourdon

17 Kyle Chisholm

18 Freddie Noren

19 Aaron Tanti

20 Grant Harlan

21 John Short

22 Dylan Ferrandis

450 POINTS AFTER ROUND 9

1 Jett Lawrence 185

2 Cooper Webb 172

3 Chase Sexton 165

4 Eli Tomac 159

5 Ken Roczen 153

6 Jason Anderson 147

7 Aaron Plessinger 146

8 Justin Cooper 108

9 Dylan Ferrandis 107

10 Justin Barcia 95

11 Malcolm Stewart 91

12 Hunter Lawrence 87

13 Shane McElrath 75

14 Adam Cianciarulo 48

15 Dean Wilson 46

16 Jorge Prado 45

17 Benny Bloss 41

18 Christian Craig 39

19 Kyle Chisholm 32

20 Justin Hill 29

250 HEAT 1

1 Coty Schock

2 Cameron Mcadoo

3 Daxton Bennick

4 Henry Miller

5 Marshal Weltin

6 Marcus Phelps

7 Bryton Carroll

8 Ryder Floyd

9 Bryce Shelly

10 Jace Kessler

11 Jack Rogers

12 Nicholas Romano

13 Garrett Hoffman

14 Mitchell Zaremba

15 Slade Smith

16 Tyler Gibbs

17 Haiden Deegan

18 Thomas Welch

19 Vinny Luhovey

20 Seth Hammaker

250 HEAT 2

1 Tom Vialle

2 Pierce Brown

3 Chance Hymas

4 Max Anstie

5 Jalek Swoll

6 Jeremy Martin

7 Hardy Munoz

8 Gage Linville

9 Preston Boespflug

10 Dominique Thury

11 Luca Marsalisi

12 Preston Kilroy

13 Jorgen-Matthias Talvi

14 Logan Leitzel

15 Gerhard Matamoros

16 Cory Carsten

17 Ayden Shive

18 Hunter Cross

19 Jackson Gray

20 Brock Papi

250 MAIN

1 Tom Vialle

2 Cameron Mcadoo

3 Seth Hammaker

4 Pierce Brown

5 Jeremy Martin

6 Jalek Swoll

7 Daxton Bennick

8 Coty Schock

9 Haiden Deegan

10 Chance Hymas

11 Henry Miller

12 Marshal Weltin

13 Hardy Munoz

14 Bryton Carroll

15 Preston Boespflug

16 Gage Linville

17 Bryce Shelly

18 Ryder Floyd

19 Logan Leitzel

20 Marcus Phelps

21 Max Anstie

22 Dominique Thury

250 EAST POINTS AFTER 4 ROUNDS

1 Tom Vialle 74

2 Cameron Mcadoo 73

3 Pierce Brown 69

4 Haiden Deegan 62

5 Coty Schock 62

6 Seth Hammaker 59

7 Daxton Bennick 59

8 Max Anstie 53

9 Henry Miller 48

10 Jalek Swoll 47

11 Chance Hymas 46

12 Marshal Weltin 45

13 Austin Forkner 27

14 Jeremy Martin 27

15 Guillem Farres 27

16 Nicholas Romano 27

17 Gage Linville 22

18 Bryton Carroll 17

19 Preston Boespflug 16

20 Trevor Colip 11