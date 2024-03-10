2024 BIRMINGHAM SUPERCROSS RESULTS

This weekend was the first ever Supercross held in Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. It was also the first time that the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season has seen a back-to-back winner–and it was in two classes! Both Jett Lawrence and Tom Vialle repeated their victories from last week and both now lead their respective classes. In Jett’s case, it was his fourth win of the season and he now has a 13 point lead in the 2024 title chase over Cooper Webb. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
450 HEAT 1
1 Chase Sexton
2 Jason Anderson
3 Malcolm Stewart
4 Justin Barcia
5 Dylan Ferrandis
6 Justin Cooper
7 Shane McElrath
8 Mitchell Harrison
9 Grant Harlan
10 Freddie Noren
11 Cade Clason
12 Aaron Tanti
13 Devin Simonson
14 John Short
15 Jared Lesher
16 Zack Williams
17 Deven Raper
18 Cheyenne Harmon
19 Preston Taylor
20 Ty Masterpool
450 HEAT 2
1 Eli Tomac
2 Jett Lawrence
3 Ken Roczen
4 Cooper Webb
5 Aaron Plessinger
6 Adam Cianciarulo
7 Benny Bloss
8 Colt Nichols
9 Kyle Chisholm
10 Anthony Bourdon
11 Anthony Rodriguez
12 Jeremy Hand
13 Tj Albright
14 Hunter Schlosser
15 Tristan Lane
16 Justin Rodbell
17 Josh Cartwright
18 Lane Shaw
19 Colby Copp
20 Jerry Robin
450 MAIN
1 Jett Lawrence
2 Cooper Webb
3 Ken Roczen
4 Chase Sexton
5 Justin Cooper
6 Jason Anderson
7 Eli Tomac
8 Aaron Plessinger
9 Justin Barcia
10 Malcolm Stewart
11 Shane McElrath
12 Adam Cianciarulo
13 Colt Nichols
14 Benny Bloss
15 Mitchell Harrison
16 Anthony Bourdon
17 Kyle Chisholm
18 Freddie Noren
19 Aaron Tanti
20 Grant Harlan
21 John Short
22 Dylan Ferrandis
450 POINTS AFTER ROUND 9
1 Jett Lawrence 185
2 Cooper Webb 172
3 Chase Sexton 165
4 Eli Tomac 159
5 Ken Roczen 153
6 Jason Anderson 147
7 Aaron Plessinger 146
8 Justin Cooper 108
9 Dylan Ferrandis 107
10 Justin Barcia 95
11 Malcolm Stewart 91
12 Hunter Lawrence 87
13 Shane McElrath 75
14 Adam Cianciarulo 48
15 Dean Wilson 46
16 Jorge Prado 45
17 Benny Bloss 41
18 Christian Craig 39
19 Kyle Chisholm 32
20 Justin Hill 29
250 HEAT 1
1 Coty Schock
2 Cameron Mcadoo
3 Daxton Bennick
4 Henry Miller
5 Marshal Weltin
6 Marcus Phelps
7 Bryton Carroll
8 Ryder Floyd
9 Bryce Shelly
10 Jace Kessler
11 Jack Rogers
12 Nicholas Romano
13 Garrett Hoffman
14 Mitchell Zaremba
15 Slade Smith
16 Tyler Gibbs
17 Haiden Deegan
18 Thomas Welch
19 Vinny Luhovey
20 Seth Hammaker
250 HEAT 2
1 Tom Vialle
2 Pierce Brown
3 Chance Hymas
4 Max Anstie
5 Jalek Swoll
6 Jeremy Martin
7 Hardy Munoz
8 Gage Linville
9 Preston Boespflug
10 Dominique Thury
11 Luca Marsalisi
12 Preston Kilroy
13 Jorgen-Matthias Talvi
14 Logan Leitzel
15 Gerhard Matamoros
16 Cory Carsten
17 Ayden Shive
18 Hunter Cross
19 Jackson Gray
20 Brock Papi
250 MAIN
1 Tom Vialle
2 Cameron Mcadoo
3 Seth Hammaker
4 Pierce Brown
5 Jeremy Martin
6 Jalek Swoll
7 Daxton Bennick
8 Coty Schock
9 Haiden Deegan
10 Chance Hymas
11 Henry Miller
12 Marshal Weltin
13 Hardy Munoz
14 Bryton Carroll
15 Preston Boespflug
16 Gage Linville
17 Bryce Shelly
18 Ryder Floyd
19 Logan Leitzel
20 Marcus Phelps
21 Max Anstie
22 Dominique Thury
250 EAST POINTS AFTER 4 ROUNDS
1 Tom Vialle 74
2 Cameron Mcadoo 73
3 Pierce Brown 69
4 Haiden Deegan 62
5 Coty Schock 62
6 Seth Hammaker 59
7 Daxton Bennick 59
8 Max Anstie 53
9 Henry Miller 48
10 Jalek Swoll 47
11 Chance Hymas 46
12 Marshal Weltin 45
13 Austin Forkner 27
14 Jeremy Martin 27
15 Guillem Farres 27
16 Nicholas Romano 27
17 Gage Linville 22
18 Bryton Carroll 17
19 Preston Boespflug 16
20 Trevor Colip 11
