2024 ANAHEIM 2 SUPERCROSS RESULTS

The fourth round of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season was the first triple crown format of the year. It was a wild night with incredibly diverse results. There were six different riders who won races, and that doesn’t include Cooper Webb, who was the biggest winner of all with his 2-2-5 score and the overall victory in the 450 class. You could also point out that Aaron Plessinger is a winner by finishing on the podium and keeping the red plate of the points leader in the 450 class. In the 250 class, it was Levi Kitchen who came away with the red plate. For extended coverage of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

ANAHEIM 2 450 OVERALL

1. Cooper Webb 2 / 2 / 5

2. Eli Tomac 5 / 7 / 1

3. Aaron Plessinger 6 / 4 / 3

4. Jason Anderson 4 / 1 / 8

5. Chase Sexton 1 / 11 / 2

6. Jett Lawrence 7 / 3 / 4

7. Ken Roczen 3 / 6 / 10

8. Justin Cooper 10 / 5 / 6

9. Dylan Ferrandis 8 / 15 / 7

10. Malcolm Stewart 11 / 10 / 9

11. Hunter Lawrence 9 / 9 / 12

12. Jorge Prado 12 / 8 /15

13. Justin Barcia 13 / 16 / 11

14. Christian Craig 17 / 12 / 13

15. Justin Hill 16 / 13 / 14

16. Vince Friese 15 / 14 / 16

17. Kyle Chisholm 14 / 20 / 19

18. Shane McElrath 19 / 17 / 18

19. Freddie Noren 20 / 18 / 20

20. Benny Bloss 18 / 19 / 21

21. Derek Drake 21 / 21 / 17

22. Luke Kalaitzian 22 / 22 / 22

450 POINTS AFTER ANAHEIM 2

1. Aaron Plessinger 80

2. Chase Sexton 76

3. Cooper Webb 74

4. Jett Lawrence 72

5. Eli Tomac 70

6. Jason Anderson 67

7. Dylan Ferrandis 62

8. Ken Roczen 57

9. Justin Barcia 49

10. Jorge Prado 45

11. Hunter Lawrence 38

12. Justin Cooper 36

13. Shane McElrath 33

14. Adam Cianciarulo 33

15. Malcolm Stewart 26

16. Dean Wilson 24

17. Christian Craig 20

18. Derek Drake 17

19. Justin Hill 15

20. Freddie Noren 11

21. Cade Clason 10

22. Benny Bloss 9

23. Kyle Chisholm 9

24. Austin Politelli 7

25. Vince Friese 6

26. Justin Rodbell 5

27. Jason Clermont 1

28. Luke Kalaitzian 0

250 WEST A2 OVERALL

1. Levi Kitchen 1/ 2/ 3

2. RJ Hampshire 2/ 1/ 7

3. Nate Thrasher 3/ 10/ 1

4. Jo Shimoda 9/ 3/ 2

5. Jordon Smith 4/ 8/ 4

6. Anthony Bourdon 8/ 6/ 8

7. Julien Beaumer 12/ 5/ 6

8. Ryder DiFrancesco 5/ 7/ 12

9. Garrett Marchbanks 6/ 16/ 5

10. Phillip Nicoletti 7/ 4/ 18

11. Carson Mumford 15/ 9/ 9

12. Mitchell Oldenburg 13/ 12/ 10

13. Robbie Wageman 16/ 11/ 11

14. Hunter Yoder 10/ 14/ 14

15. Cole Thompson 14/ 13/ 13

16. Max Miller 18/ 15/ 15

17. Matti Jorgensen 19/ 17/ 16

18. Joshua Varize 17/ 19/ 17

19. Talon Hawkins 11/ 22/ 22

20. Slade Varola 21/ 18/ 20

21. Max Sanford 22/ 20/ 19

22. Billy Laninovich 20/ 21/ 21

250 WEST POINTS AFTER ANAHEIM 2

1. Levi Kitchen 84

2. Jordon Smith 84

3. RJ Hampshire 76

4. Garrett Marchbanks 70

5. Anthony Bourdon 55

6. Jo Shimoda 54

7. Mitchell Oldenburg 51

8. Nate Thrasher 50

9. Julien Beaumer 48

10. Carson Mumford 47

11. Hunter Yoder 44

12. Ryder DiFrancesco 42

13. Joshua Varize 35

14. Cole Thompson 34

15. Phillip Nicoletti 30

16. Robbie Wageman 28

17. Matti Jorgensen 22

18. Maximus Vohland 20

19. Max Sanford 16

20. Slade Varola 10

21. Talon Hawkins 10

22. Lance Kobusch 9

23. TJ Albright 8

24. Geran Stapleton 6

25. Max Miller 6

26. Deegan Hepp 5

27. Julien Benek 3

28. Lux Turner 2

29. Ty Freehill 2

30. Alex Nagy 1

31. Billy Laninovich 0