2024 ANAHEIM 1 SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Anaheim 1 finally arrived and the 2024 Supercross/SuperMotocross season is out of the gate. A stacked 450 field of former champions took to the track but it was Supercross Rookie Jett Lawrence who topped them all in the end. That might have been predicted by many, but virtually no other aspect of the evening went according to expectations. Jett’s bother Hunter failed to make the main event after a crash in his heat and a lackluster LCQ while former champions Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson put on the best show of the night.

450 HEAT 1

The most critical moments in this heat occurred in the first turn where Vince Friese collided with Hunter Lawrence. Friese stayed up, Lawrence went down and collected Chase Sexton. Ken Roczen, in the meantime, moved into the lead quickly and sprinted out to a sizeable lead. Dean Wilson was second in the early laps, but eventually surrendered to Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart and Eli Tomac. Sexton was able to charge back up to 6th, but Hunter Lawrence would have to make a trip to the LCQ.

1 Ken Roczen

2 Aaron Plessinger

3 Malcolm Stewart

4 Eli Tomac

5 Dean Wilson

6 Chase Sexton

7 Christian Craig

8 Vince Friese

9 Derek Drake

10 Anthony Rodriguez

11 Josh Hill

12 Devin Simonson

13 Cade Clason

14 Josh Cartwright

15 Jason Clermont

16 Tristan Lane

17 Hunter Lawrence

18 Hunter Schlosser

19 Benny Bloss

20 Logan Karnow

450 HEAT 2

Jett Lawrence was top 450 qualifier at A1. He fell in Heat 2 but still managed to earn 3rd. Photo by David Dewhurst

No one was surprised when Jett Lawrence got the holeshot in Heat 2. It only lasted a couple of turns, though, before Cooper Webb took over. Webb pulled away slightly in the early laps, but soon Lawrence was on his rear fender. It was all for nothing because Lawrence went down with three laps to go. Webb cruised in for an easy win with Jason Anderson second. Lawrence was third.

1 Cooper Webb

2 Jason Anderson

3 Jett Lawrence

4 Dylan Ferrandis

5 Justin Barcia

6 Adam Cianciarulo

7 Justin Cooper

8 Jorge Prado

9 Shane McElrath

10 Justin Hill

11 Austin Politelli

12 Kevin Moranz

13 Kyle Chisholm

14 Mitchell Harrison

15 Freddie Noren

16 Cheyenne Harmon

17 Thomas Ramette

18 Jerry Robin

19 Justin Starling

20 Gared Steinke

450 MAIN EVENT

Jett Lawrence took the holeshot while Ken Roczen, Malcolm Stewart and Dean Wilson fell in the first turn. Jett was never seriously challenged in the following laps, but an intense battle between Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb closed the gap in the middle of the race. Those two tangled a number of times while Chase Sexton rode a lonely race several seconds back. In the closing laps, the Webb/Anderson battle grew more intense until Webb hit the ground. He remounted in sixth, but that allowed Anderson to slow down which, in turn, allowed Lawrence to stretch out his lead to 10 seconds.

1 Jett Lawrence

2 Jason Anderson

3 Chase Sexton

4 Aaron Plessinger

5 Dylan Ferrandis

6 Cooper Webb

7 Justin Barcia

8 Justin Cooper

9 Eli Tomac

10 Ken Roczen

11 Malcolm Stewart

12 Adam Cianciarulo

13 Jorge Prado

14 Justin Hill

15 Derek Drake

16 Dean Wilson

17 Shane McElrath

18 Kyle Chisholm

19 Cade Clason

20 Christian Craig

21 Freddie Noren

22 Vince Friese

250 HEAT 1

Carson Mumford and Jordon Smith had a great race in the early laps of 250 Heat 1. Jo Shimoda looked like we was going to join the party but went down. He had to spend most of the heat trying to catch back up to a transfer position. Smith took the win, Mumford fell back to fourth and Shimoda eventually got into ninth

1 Jordon Smith

2 RJ Hampshire

3 Nate Thrasher

4 Carson Mumford

5 Cole Thompson

6 Hunter Yoder

7 Joshua Varize

8 Anthony Bourdon

9 Jo Shimoda

10 Tj Albright

11 Billy Laninovich

12 Max Miller

13 Kyle Wise

14 Guillaume St-Cyr

15 Carter Biese

16 Geran Stapleton

17 Addison Emory

18 Max Sanford

19 Doc Smith

20 Josh Greco

250 HEAT 2

KTM’s young Julien Beaumer and Max Vohland battled in the early laps while Levi Kitchen went down. Max got into the lead on the first lap and stayed there throughout the race. Kitchen climbed back up to qualifying position in 7th by the end of the race.

1 Maximus Vohland

2 Julien Beaumer

3 Garrett Marchbanks

4 Mitchell Oldenburg

5 Phillip Nicoletti

6 Ryder DiFrancesco

7 Levi Kitchen

8 Robbie Wageman

9 Talon Hawkins

10 Lux Turner

11 Matti Jorgensen

12 Slade Varola

13 Blaine Silveira

14 Julien Benek

15 Tre Fierro

16 Lance Kobusch

17 Braden Spangle

18 Alex Nagy

19 Joey Desimone

20 Hunter Calle

250 MAIN EVENT

Julien Beaumer got into the lead early in the main event and hung on as long as he could. On the second lap, RJ Hampshire took over and set a blazing pace. In the following laps, Levi Kitchen followed Beaumer and his Kawasaki teammate Max Vohland caught up to both of them. The two Kawasaki riders battled back and forth for most of the race. Vohland passed both Beaumer and Kitchen then Beaumer fell. That allowed Kitchen back to Vohland’s rear wheel. Soon aferward, Vohland made a mistake that allowed Kitchen to get ahead. Jo Shimoda, who gated poorly, caught and passed Vohland late in the race. Hampshire finished with a comfortable lead.

1 RJ Hampshire

2 Jordon Smith

3 Levi Kitchen

4 Jo Shimoda

5 Maximus Vohland

6 Julien Beaumer

7 Garrett Marchbanks

8 Mitchell Oldenburg

9 Ryder DiFrancesco

10 Carson Mumford

11 Anthony Bourdon

12 Cole Thompson

13 Hunter Yoder

14 Robbie Wageman

15 Joshua Varize

16 Tj Albright

17 Lance Kobusch

18 Talon Hawkins

19 Julien Benek

20 Lux Turner

21 Nate Thrasher

22 Phillip Nicoletti

450 QUALIFYING

1 Jett Lawrence 1:00.686

2 Chase Sexton 1:00.729

3 Cooper Webb 1:00.748

4 Ken Roczen 1:01.040

5 Justin Cooper 1:01.202

6 Eli Tomac 1:01.502

7 Jason Anderson 1:01.709

8 Hunter Lawrence 1:01.989

9 Jorge Prado 1:02.230

10 Malcolm Stewart 1:02.268

11 Dylan Ferrandis 1:02.424

12 Aaron Plessinger 1:02.552

13 Justin Barcia 1:02.621

14 Christian Craig 1:02.665

15 Adam Cianciarulo 1:02.767

16 Dean Wilson 1:02.786

17 Justin Hill 1:02.909

18 Vince Friese 1:03.045

19 Freddie Noren 1:03.417

20 Benny Bloss 1:03.562

21 Shane McElrath 1:03.886

22 Josh Hill 1:04.281

23 Jerry Robin 1:04.419

24 Derek Drake 1:04.503

25 Kyle Chisholm 1:04.642

26 Cade Clason 1:04.677

27 Justin Starling 1:05.412

28 Anthony Rodriguez 1:05.487

29 Kevin Moranz 1:05.538

30 Josh Cartwright 1:05.604

31 Austin Politelli 1:05.607

32 Logan Karnow 1:05.655

33 Mitchell Harrison 1:05.689

34 Devin Simonson 1:06.003

35 Cheyenne Harmon 1:06.243

36 Jason Clermont 1:06.330

37 Thomas Ramette 1:06.509

38 Tristan Lane 1:06.771

39 Gared Steinke 1:06.874

40 Hunter Schlosser 1:06.960

250 QUALIFYING

1 Levi Kitchen 1:01.398

2 RJ Hampshire 1:01.607

3 Julien Beaumer 1:01.911

4 Jo Shimoda 1:01.933

5 Maximus Vohland 1:02.050

6 Nate Thrasher 1:02.079

7 Mitchell Oldenburg 1:02.143

8 Jordon Smith 1:02.204

9 Garrett Marchbanks 1:02.678

10 Carson Mumford 1:03.489

11 Ryder DiFrancesco 1:03.498

12 Cole Thompson 1:03.996

13 Robbie Wageman 1:04.305

14 Anthony Bourdon 1:04.380

15 Phillip Nicoletti 1:04.817

16 Hunter Yoder 1:05.363

17 Lux Turner 1:05.384

18 Max Miller 1:05.654

19 Talon Hawkins 1:06.124

20 Joshua Varize 1:06.691

21 Slade Varola 1:06.905

22 Tj Albright 1:06.985

23 Lance Kobusch 1:07.326

24 Geran Stapleton 1:07.331

25 Blaine Silveira 1:07.582

26 Max Sanford 1:07.634

27 Julien Benek 1:07.671

28 Josh Greco 1:07.841

29 Matti Jorgensen 1:08.346

30 Billy Laninovich 1:08.795

31 Alex Nagy 1:09.258

32 Guillaume St-Cyr 1:09.734

33 Braden Spangle 1:09.846

34 Kyle Wise 1:09.964

35 Tre Fierro 1:10.422

36 Carter Biese 1:10.560

37 Travis Olander 1:11.446

38 Addison Emory 1:11.510

39 Hunter Calle 1:12.781

40 Doc Smith 1:14.138