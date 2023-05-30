2023 YAMAHA YZ125X VIDEO TEST: ALL NEW AND IMPROVED

We rode the new Yamaha YZ125X off-road two-stroke for the first time this week. This motorcycle has massive changes for 2023. It is based on the YZ125 motocross bike which had massive changes last year, so it follows in those footsteps with a mostly new motor, and completely new bodywork. The suspension is also updated just as the YZ125 motocross bike was. The fact that this bike even exists is a big win for us. It’s hard to imagine how that even came about.

We will have a full test of the 2023 Yamaha YZ125X in the August, 2023 print edition of Dirt Bike.