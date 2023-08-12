2023 UNADILLA NATIONAL MX RESULTS: JETT CLINCHES!

Jett Lawrence clinched the 2023 450 National Motocross Championship at Unadilla this week and remains perfect in his rookie season with two races remaining. The first moto could have gone differently, though, with both Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis showing that they could match Jett’s pace and perhaps pull off an upset. As we have seen so many times this season, however, Chase went down and Dylan’s charge came too late. In the 250 class, Hunter Lawrence took his sixth overall win of the season with a 2-2 score. Levi Kitchen and Justin Cooper both scored moto wins but couldn’t back them up. Haiden Deegan was riding well in moto one, but broke his Yamaha and suffered a DNF. For extended coverage of the 2023 Pro Motocross season, click here.

450 OVERALL

1 Jett Lawrence 1 / 1

2 Chase Sexton 3 / 2

3 Dylan Ferrandis 2 / 3

4 Adam Cianciarulo 4 / 6

5 Aaron Plessinger 5 / 5

6 Harri Kullas 7 / 7

7 Garrett Marchbanks 6 / 10

8 Jason Anderson 14 / 4

9 Ty Masterpool 9 / 8

10 Fredrik Noren 13 / 9

11 Grant Harlan 15 / 11

12 Jeremy Hand 11 / 16

13 Phillip Nicoletti 8 / 38

14 Bryce Shelly 10 / 20

15 Jay Wilson 23 / 12

16 Kyle Chisholm 18 / 15

17 Derek Drake 12 / 34

18 Romain Pape 33 / 13

19 Justin Barcia 40 / 14

20 Jose Butron 17 / 19

21 Stephen Rubini 20 / 17

22 Anton Gole 16 / 21

23 Tanel Leok 22 / 18

24 Ryder Floyd 19 / 29

25 Luke Renzland 21 / 22

26 Jakub Teresak 25 / 23

27 Jace Kessler 24 / 25

28 Vincent Luhovey 26 / 26

29 Luca Marsalisi 29 / 24

30 Max Miller 28 / 27

31 John Adamson 27 / 31

32 Justin Rodbell 31 / 30

33 Zack Williams 30 / 33

34 Adrien Malaval 38 / 28

35 Cody Groves 35 / 32

36 Sebastian Balbuena 32 / 39

37 Jeremy Smith 37 / 35

38 Christopher Prebula 34 / 40

39 Crockett Myers – /36

40 Rob Windt 39 / 37

41 Scott Meshey 36 /-

250 OVERALL

1 Hunter Lawrence 2 / 2

2 Levi Kitchen 1 / 4

3 Justin Cooper 5 / 1

4 Jo Shimoda 3 / 3

5 Maximus Vohland 4 / 6

6 Tom Vialle 8 / 7

7 Jalek Swoll 6 / 14

8 Ryder DiFrancesco 9 / 12

9 Daxton Bennick 14 / 9

10 Pierce Brown 12 / 11

11 Austin Forkner 22 / 5

12 Carson Mumford 15 / 13

13 RJ Hampshire 7 / 38

14 Seth Hammaker 24 / 8

15 Preston Kilroy 13 / 16

16 Stilez Robertson 11 / 18

17 Haiden Deegan 38 / 10

18 Dilan Schwartz 10 / 34

19 Talon Hawkins 17 / 15

20 Derek Kelley 18 / 19

21 Brock Bennett 16 / 35

22 Caden Braswell 21 / 17

23 Joshua Varize 19 / 23

24 James Harrington 25 / 20

25 Hardy Munoz 20 / 37

26 Jorgen Talviku 23 / 21

27 Gage Linville 26 / 24

28 Hunter Cross 31 / 22

29 Marcus Phelps 27 / 26

30 Slade Smith 29 / 25

31 Cameron Durow 30 / 27

32 James DeCotis 32 / 28

33 Joseph Tait 33 / 29

34 Cody Williams 34 / 30

35 Gerhard Matamoros 35 / 32

36 Maxwell Sanford 28 / 39

37 Nicolas Israel 37 / 31

38 Leo Tucker 36 / 33

39 Evan Haimowitz – / 36

40 Chase Yentzer 39 / 40

41 Colton Eigenmann 40 / –