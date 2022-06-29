2023 SWM MOTORCYCLES REVEALED

SWM has come back to life for the 2023 model year. Like many others, the Italian manufacturer was impacted heavily by the Covid-19 pandemic, but now the company is back on track with new bikes in the pipeline. The first models to come ashore in the U.S. will be the new RE off-road bikes. In the past, SWM specialized in dual-sport machines exclusively for the U.S. market. Now, there will be dedicated off-road bikes based on the same platforms: a 500cc four-stroke and a 300cc four-stroke. Both will have competition off-road mapping and equipment. Dual-sport models will be along later in the year, as the company awaits certification. SWM’s products roll out of the same Italian factory that once produced Husqvarna. The bikes are evolutions of the four-strokes that once carried that name, prior to the Pierer mobility takeover of 2013.
2023 SWM MODELS
RS300 (Dual Sport) $8,299
RE300 (Enduro) $7,899
RE500 (Enduro) $8,299
SM500R (Comp) $8,999
Coming Fall of 2022 as 2023 Models***
RS500 (Dual Sport) $8,799
Six Days 500 $5,999
Comments are closed.