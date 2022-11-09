2023 SUZUKI RM-Z250: DIRT BIKE VIDEO SERIES

The 2023 Suzuki RM-Z250 doesn’t hold any surprises for those who have been paying attention. It’s gone unchanged for a number of years. But it still offers a lot of value. It has the lowest MSRP of any relevant bike in its class at $7899 and through December, 2022, Suzuki is offering a bonus package that includes a Yoshimura pipe and RM Army graphics. It already comes with a GET wifi tuning accessory package that allows you to tune the bike with a smartphone. Join us as we ride at Glen Helen Raceway and explore the pros and cons of the 2023 Suzuki RM-Z250.
