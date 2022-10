2023 SUPERCROSS, NATIONAL MX & PLAYOFF SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

Feld Entertainment and MX Sports held a joint press conference at the L.A. Coliseum today to present their 2023 combined racing schedules. The Supercross series and outdoor Nationals will be held consecutively as in past years, but there will be three races at the end of the season to determine an overall champion. Supercross will have a full 17-round schedule, but the motocross season will lose one round to help make room for the additional events. The additional rounds will consist of two playoffs at venues to be determined, followed by one championship event to be held at the L.A Coliseum. For full information go to supermotocross.com

SUPERCROSS

JAN 07 ANGEL STADIUM ANAHEIM, CA

JAN 14 RING CENTRAL COLISEUM OAKLAND, CA

JAN 21 SNAPDRAGON STADIUM SAN DIEGO, CA

JAN 28 ANGEL STADIUM ANAHEIM, CA

FEB 04 NRG STADIUM HOUSTON, TX

FEB 11 RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM TAMPA, FL

FEB 25 AT&T STADIUM ARLINGTON, TX

MAR 04 DAYTONA INT’L SPEEDWAY DAYTONA BEACH, FL

MAR 11 LUCAS OIL STADIUM INDIANAPOLIS, IN

MAR 18 FORD FIELD DETROIT, MI

MAR 25 LUMEN FIELD SEATTLE, WA

APR 08 STATE FARM STADIUM GLENDALE, AZ

APR 15 ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY ATLANTA, GA

APR 22 METLIFE STADIUM EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

APR 29 NISSAN STADIUM NASHVILLE,TN

MAY 06 EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH DENVER, CO

MAY 13 RICE-ECCLES STADIUM SALT LAKE CITY, UT

MAY 27 FOX RACEWAY NATIONAL PALA, CA

MOTOCROSS

JUN 03 HANGTOWN CLASSIC RANCHO CORDOVA, CA

JUN 10 THUNDER VALLEY NATIONAL LAKEWOOD, CA

JUN 17 HIGH POINT NATIONAL MOUNT MORRIS, PA

JUL 01 REDBUD NATIONAL BUCHANAN, MI

JUL 08 THE WICK 338 NATIONAL SOUTHWICK, MA

JUL 15 SPRING CREEK NATIONAL MILLVILLE, MN

JUL 22 WASHOUGAL NATIONALS WASHOUGAL, WA

AUG12 UNADILLA NATIONAL NEW BERLIN, NY

AUG 19 BUDDS CREEK NATIONAL MECHANICSVILLE, MO

AUG 26 IRONMAN NATIONAL CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN

SUPER MOTOCROSS PLAYOFFS & CHAMPIONSHIP

SEP 09 SMX PLAYOFF 1 TBA

SEP 23 SMX PLAYOFF 2 TBA

OCT14 SMX WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP LOS ANGELES, CA