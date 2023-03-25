2023 SEATTLE SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Supercross returned to the west this weekend as Lumen Field hosted round 11 of the 2023 season. all eyes are on Chase Sexton to see if he can finally shake off his troubles and make it two in a row. He once again set the fastest lap time in qualifying, easily out-pacing his two closest rivals: Eli Tomac in 5th and Cooper Webb in 9th. In the 250 class, we returned to the Western Regional series, which has been idle for weeks. The name on top is still the same, though. Jett Lawrence picked up where his brother left off in the Eastern series by qualifying fastest. His time, in fact, was the second fastest of the program behind Sexton’s in the 450 class. For extended coverage of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

450 HEAT 1

Christian Craig was up front at the start with Adam Cianciarulo and Aaron Plessinger following. The three of them set a good pace that saw them pull away. Justin Barcia was buried in the pack at first, but he picked his way toward the front. Cole Seeley was making a rare appearance and riding well in fifth for most of the heat. Before long, Plessinger passed Cianciarulo and set out after Craig, while Barcia caught up to Cianciarulo. On the final lap, Plessinger made a few attempts at stealing the lead, but had to settle for second.

1 Christian Craig

2 Aaron Plessinger

3 Adam Cianciarulo

4 Justin Barcia

5 Dean Wilson

6 Cole Seely

7 Justin Hill

8 Kevin Moranz

9 Kyle Chisholm

10 Fredrik Noren

11 Logan Karnow

12 Joan Cros

13 Joshua Cartwright

14 Richard Taylor

15 Bryson Gardner

16 Johnnie Buller

17 Deven Raper

18 Addison Emory

19 Logan Leitzel

20 Ryan Carlson

450 HEAT 2

The second heat was loaded with most of the top contenders. Cooper Webb managed to lead the entire race, but there was plenty of drama behind him. Most of it was provided by Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson. Eventually the two of them came together, and Anderson went down. Sexton then set out after Webb, but came up short. Tomac, in the meantime, quietly caught up to third.

1 Cooper Webb

2 Chase Sexton

3 Eli Tomac

4 Ken Roczen

5 Jason Anderson

6 Benny Bloss

7 Justin Starling

8 Grant Harlan

9 Shane McElrath

10 Cade Clason

11 Josh Hill

12 Chase Marquier

13 Gared Steinke

14 Mason Kerr

15 Austin Cozadd

16 Scotty Wennerstrom

17 Parker Eales

18 Chad Saultz

19 Joshua Greco

20 David Pulley Jr

250 HEAT 1

Hunter Yoder and Carson Mumford put two Kawasakis in front of heat one while RJ Hampshire was back in the pack. Mumford passed Yoder, as did Pierce Brown. Mumford stayed out front until there were about two laps left, then he gave up the top spot to Brown. Hampshire was able to catch up to third.

1 Pierce Brown

2 Carson Mumford

3 Rj Hampshire

4 Hunter Yoder

5 Joshua Varize

6 Enzo Lopes

7 Kaeden Amerine

8 Cole Thompson

9 Anthony Rodriguez

10 Jerry Robin

11 Derek Drake

12 Mitchell Harrison

13 Maxwell Sanford

14 Brandon Scharer

15 Ty Freehill

16 Tre Fierro

17 Nicholas Nisbet

18 Geran Stapleton

19 Dylan Walsh

20 Chance Blackburn

250 HEAT 2

Levi Kitchen and Stylez Robertson were up front early in heat two, but Cameron McAdoo and Jett Lawrence were close behind. Roberson made a mistake that allowed both McAdoo and Lawrence by. Then it turned into a McAdoo versus Lawrence battle with Kitchen slowly getting away. Halfway through the race, McAdoo and Lawrence collided and both went down. While they scrambled to get up, Robertson regained second place. Lawrence was able to pass McAdoo after they remounted, and then he passed Robertson, but by then, Kitchen had a 14 second lead.

1 Levi Kitchen

2 Jett Lawrence

3 Stilez Robertson

4 Cameron Mcadoo

5 Max Vohland

6 Mitchell Oldenburg

7 Derek Kelley

8 Robbie Wageman

9 Max Miller

10 Hunter Schlosser

11 Dominique Thury

12 Luke Kalaitzian

13 Dilan Schwartz

14 RJ Wageman

15 Mcclellan Hile

16 Blaine Silveira

17 Chris Howell

18 Julien Benek

19 Austin Politelli

20 Colby Copp

450 QUALIFYING

1 Chase Sexton 50.704

2 Adam Cianciarulo 51.191

3 Jason Anderson 51.621

4 Justin Barcia 51.718

5 Eli Tomac 51.933

6 Christian Craig 52.149

7 Ken Roczen 52.311

8 Justin Hill 52.533

9 Cooper Webb 52.625

10 Dean Wilson 52.710

11 Benny Bloss 52.797

12 Aaron Plessinger 53.013

13 Josh Hill 53.576

14 Joshua Cartwright 54.088

15 Justin Starling 54.122

16 Fredrik Noren 54.409

17 Shane McElrath 54.509

18 Cole Seely 54.511

19 Grant Harlan 54.665

20 Kyle Chisholm 54.714

21 Cade Clason 54.873

22 Logan Karnow 55.107

23 Gared Steinke 55.732

24 Kevin Moranz 56.529

25 Mason Kerr 56.834

26 Bryson Gardner 56.890

27 Chase Marquier 56.992

28 Joan Cros 57.456

29 Scotty Wennerstrom 57.857

30 Deven Raper 58.369

31 Joshua Greco 58.494

32 Richard Taylor 58.693

33 Austin Cozadd 58.780

34 Logan Leitzel 59.129

35 Chad Saultz 1:00.623

36 Johnnie Buller 1:00.654

37 Parker Eales 1:00.741

38 Addison Emory 1:01.250

39 David Pulley Jr 1:02.369

40 Ryan Carlson 1:04.792

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Rider Fisher 1:05.315

250 WEST QUALIFYING

1 Jett Lawrence 51.027

2 RJ Hampshire 51.839

3 Levi Kitchen 51.841

4 Carson Mumford 52.286

5 Cameron Mcadoo 52.309

6 Enzo Lopes 52.377

7 Mitchell Oldenburg 52.449

8 Pierce Brown 52.657

9 Max Vohland 53.105

10 Hunter Yoder 53.124

11 Stilez Robertson 53.222

12 Anthony Rodriguez 53.466

13 Max Miller 53.838

14 Derek Drake 54.217

15 Robbie Wageman 54.283

16 Jerry Robin 54.552

17 Dilan Schwartz 54.587

18 Cole Thompson 54.639

19 Julien Benek 54.665

20 Kaeden Amerine 54.759

21 Derek Kelley 54.762

22 Mitchell Harrison 54.825

23 Hunter Schlosser 54.862

24 Brandon Scharer 55.227

25 RJ Wageman 55.293

26 Joshua Varize 55.488

27 Luke Kalaitzian 55.524

28 Dylan Walsh 55.527

29 Dominique Thury 55.780

30 Maxwell Sanford 55.799

31 Austin Politelli 56.129

32 Geran Stapleton 56.256

33 Chris Howell 56.609

34 Chance Blackburn 56.763

35 Blaine Silveira 56.927

36 Hunter Cross 57.147

37 Colby Copp 57.222

38 Tre Fierro 57.480

39 Mcclellan Hile 57.481

40 Ty Freehill 57.597

TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY

41 Nicholas Nisbet 59.604

42 Brandon Pederson 1:00.096