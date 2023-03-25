2023 SEATTLE SUPERCROSS RESULTS

Supercross returned to the west this weekend as Lumen Field hosted round 11 of the 2023 season. all eyes are on Chase Sexton to see if he can finally shake off his troubles and make it two in a row. He once again set the fastest lap time in qualifying, easily out-pacing his two closest rivals: Eli Tomac in 5th and Cooper Webb in 9th. In the 250 class, we returned to the Western Regional series, which has been idle for weeks. The name on top is still the same, though. Jett Lawrence picked up where his brother left off in the Eastern series by qualifying fastest. His time, in fact, was the second fastest of the program behind Sexton’s in the 450 class. For extended coverage of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
450 HEAT 1
Christian Craig was up front at the start with Adam Cianciarulo and Aaron Plessinger following. The three of them set a good pace that saw them pull away. Justin Barcia was buried in the pack at first, but he picked his way toward the front. Cole Seeley was making a rare appearance and riding well in fifth for most of the heat. Before long, Plessinger passed Cianciarulo and set out after Craig, while Barcia caught up to Cianciarulo. On the final lap, Plessinger made a few attempts at stealing the lead, but had to settle for second.
1 Christian Craig
2 Aaron Plessinger
3 Adam Cianciarulo
4 Justin Barcia
5 Dean Wilson
6 Cole Seely
7 Justin Hill
8 Kevin Moranz
9 Kyle Chisholm
10 Fredrik Noren
11 Logan Karnow
12 Joan Cros
13 Joshua Cartwright
14 Richard Taylor
15 Bryson Gardner
16 Johnnie Buller
17 Deven Raper
18 Addison Emory
19 Logan Leitzel
20 Ryan Carlson
450 HEAT 2
The second heat was loaded with most of the top contenders. Cooper Webb managed to lead the entire race, but there was plenty of drama behind him. Most of it was provided by Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson. Eventually the two of them came together, and Anderson went down. Sexton then set out after Webb, but came up short. Tomac, in the meantime, quietly caught up to third.
1 Cooper Webb
2 Chase Sexton
3 Eli Tomac
4 Ken Roczen
5 Jason Anderson
6 Benny Bloss
7 Justin Starling
8 Grant Harlan
9 Shane McElrath
10 Cade Clason
11 Josh Hill
12 Chase Marquier
13 Gared Steinke
14 Mason Kerr
15 Austin Cozadd
16 Scotty Wennerstrom
17 Parker Eales
18 Chad Saultz
19 Joshua Greco
20 David Pulley Jr
250 HEAT 1
Hunter Yoder and Carson Mumford put two Kawasakis in front of heat one while RJ Hampshire was back in the pack. Mumford passed Yoder, as did Pierce Brown. Mumford stayed out front until there were about two laps left, then he gave up the top spot to Brown. Hampshire was able to catch up to third.
1 Pierce Brown
2 Carson Mumford
3 Rj Hampshire
4 Hunter Yoder
5 Joshua Varize
6 Enzo Lopes
7 Kaeden Amerine
8 Cole Thompson
9 Anthony Rodriguez
10 Jerry Robin
11 Derek Drake
12 Mitchell Harrison
13 Maxwell Sanford
14 Brandon Scharer
15 Ty Freehill
16 Tre Fierro
17 Nicholas Nisbet
18 Geran Stapleton
19 Dylan Walsh
20 Chance Blackburn
250 HEAT 2
Levi Kitchen and Stylez Robertson were up front early in heat two, but Cameron McAdoo and Jett Lawrence were close behind. Roberson made a mistake that allowed both McAdoo and Lawrence by. Then it turned into a McAdoo versus Lawrence battle with Kitchen slowly getting away. Halfway through the race, McAdoo and Lawrence collided and both went down. While they scrambled to get up, Robertson regained second place. Lawrence was able to pass McAdoo after they remounted, and then he passed Robertson, but by then, Kitchen had a 14 second lead.
1 Levi Kitchen
2 Jett Lawrence
3 Stilez Robertson
4 Cameron Mcadoo
5 Max Vohland
6 Mitchell Oldenburg
7 Derek Kelley
8 Robbie Wageman
9 Max Miller
10 Hunter Schlosser
11 Dominique Thury
12 Luke Kalaitzian
13 Dilan Schwartz
14 RJ Wageman
15 Mcclellan Hile
16 Blaine Silveira
17 Chris Howell
18 Julien Benek
19 Austin Politelli
20 Colby Copp
450 QUALIFYING
1 Chase Sexton 50.704
2 Adam Cianciarulo 51.191
3 Jason Anderson 51.621
4 Justin Barcia 51.718
5 Eli Tomac 51.933
6 Christian Craig 52.149
7 Ken Roczen 52.311
8 Justin Hill 52.533
9 Cooper Webb 52.625
10 Dean Wilson 52.710
11 Benny Bloss 52.797
12 Aaron Plessinger 53.013
13 Josh Hill 53.576
14 Joshua Cartwright 54.088
15 Justin Starling 54.122
16 Fredrik Noren 54.409
17 Shane McElrath 54.509
18 Cole Seely 54.511
19 Grant Harlan 54.665
20 Kyle Chisholm 54.714
21 Cade Clason 54.873
22 Logan Karnow 55.107
23 Gared Steinke 55.732
24 Kevin Moranz 56.529
25 Mason Kerr 56.834
26 Bryson Gardner 56.890
27 Chase Marquier 56.992
28 Joan Cros 57.456
29 Scotty Wennerstrom 57.857
30 Deven Raper 58.369
31 Joshua Greco 58.494
32 Richard Taylor 58.693
33 Austin Cozadd 58.780
34 Logan Leitzel 59.129
35 Chad Saultz 1:00.623
36 Johnnie Buller 1:00.654
37 Parker Eales 1:00.741
38 Addison Emory 1:01.250
39 David Pulley Jr 1:02.369
40 Ryan Carlson 1:04.792
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Rider Fisher 1:05.315
250 WEST QUALIFYING
1 Jett Lawrence 51.027
2 RJ Hampshire 51.839
3 Levi Kitchen 51.841
4 Carson Mumford 52.286
5 Cameron Mcadoo 52.309
6 Enzo Lopes 52.377
7 Mitchell Oldenburg 52.449
8 Pierce Brown 52.657
9 Max Vohland 53.105
10 Hunter Yoder 53.124
11 Stilez Robertson 53.222
12 Anthony Rodriguez 53.466
13 Max Miller 53.838
14 Derek Drake 54.217
15 Robbie Wageman 54.283
16 Jerry Robin 54.552
17 Dilan Schwartz 54.587
18 Cole Thompson 54.639
19 Julien Benek 54.665
20 Kaeden Amerine 54.759
21 Derek Kelley 54.762
22 Mitchell Harrison 54.825
23 Hunter Schlosser 54.862
24 Brandon Scharer 55.227
25 RJ Wageman 55.293
26 Joshua Varize 55.488
27 Luke Kalaitzian 55.524
28 Dylan Walsh 55.527
29 Dominique Thury 55.780
30 Maxwell Sanford 55.799
31 Austin Politelli 56.129
32 Geran Stapleton 56.256
33 Chris Howell 56.609
34 Chance Blackburn 56.763
35 Blaine Silveira 56.927
36 Hunter Cross 57.147
37 Colby Copp 57.222
38 Tre Fierro 57.480
39 Mcclellan Hile 57.481
40 Ty Freehill 57.597
TOP 40 RIDERS QUALIFY
41 Nicholas Nisbet 59.604
42 Brandon Pederson 1:00.096
