2023 NATIONAL MOTOCROSS NUMBERS RELEASED

Each year, the AMA reworks the numbering hierarchy in the Pro motocross ranks. For 2023, Eli Tomac gets the seldom-seen opportunity to run the number one plate no matter what kind of race he’s running. Here’s the official word from the AMA on numbers for the top 100 Pro racers in 2023.
The American Motorcyclist Association announced the professional competition numbers for pro-licensed riders participating in 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The professional numbers are assigned and used in competition. The reigning champion races with the No. 1 plate when competing in the class or region in which the plate was earned, while the assigned professional number is used when outside the champion’s title class or region.
2023 Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross
*Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2023
1 — 450SX Eli Tomac
1 — 450MX Eli Tomac
1 — 250MX Jett Lawrence
1E — Jett Lawrence
1W — Christian Craig
2* — Cooper Webb
3* — Eli Tomac
5* — Ryan Dungey
6* — Jeremy Martin
7* — Aaron Plessinger
9* — Adam Cianciarulo
10* — Justin Brayton
11* — Kyle Chisholm
12* — Shane McElrath
14* — Dylan Ferrandis
15* — Dean Wilson
16* — Zach Osborne
17* — Joey Savatgy
18* — Jett Lawrence
19* — Justin Bogle
20* — Broc Tickle
21* — Jason Anderson
22* — Chad Reed
23* — Chase Sexton
24* — RJ Hampshire
25* — Marvin Musquin
26* — Alex Martin
27* — Malcolm Stewart
28** — Christian Craig
29 — Nate Thrasher
30* — Jo Shimoda
31 — Michael Mosiman
32* — Justin Cooper
33 — Pierce Brown
34 —Maximus Vohland
35 — Seth Hammaker
36 — Garrett Marchbanks
37 — Brandon Hartranft
38 — Jalek Swoll
39 — Vince Friese
40 — Stilez Robertson
41 — Derek Kelley
42 — Joshua Varize
43 — Levi Kitchen
44 — Benny Bloss
45* — Colt Nichols
46* — Justin Hill
47 — Fredrik Noren
48 — Cameron McAdoo
49 — Mitchell Oldenburg
50 — Marshal Weltin
51* — Justin Barcia
52 — Carson Mumford
53 — Derek Drake
54 — Nicholas Romano
55 — Austin Forkner
56 — Enzo Lopes
57 — Chris Blose
58 — Jordon Smith
59 — Robbie Wageman
60 — Justin Starling
61 — Ryan Breece
62 — Jace Owen
63 — Max Anstie
64 — Carson Brown
65 — Antonio Cairoli
66 — Henry Miller
67 — Cullin Park
68 — Cade Clason
69 — Phil Nicoletti
70 — Justin Rodbell
71 — Preston Kilroy
72 — Matthew LeBlanc
73 — John Short
74 — Logan Karnow
75 — Ryder DiFrancesco
76 — Dominique Thury
77 — Ryan Surratt
78 — Grant Harlan
79 — Dylan Walsh
80 — Kevin Moranz
81 — Ty Masterpool
82 — Josh Gilbert
83 — Cole Thompson
84 — Mitchell Harrison
85 — Dilan Schwartz
86 — Josiah Natzke
87 — Chris Canning
88 — Guillem Farres
89 — Kaeden Amerine
90 — Tristan Lane
91 — Jeremy Hand
92 — Jarrett Frye
93 — Jerry Robin
94* — Ken Roczen
95 — Lance Kobusch
96* — Hunter Lawrence
97 — Devin Harriman
98 — Geran Stapleton
99 — Hardy Munoz
