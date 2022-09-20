2023 NATIONAL MOTOCROSS NUMBERS RELEASED

Each year, the AMA reworks the numbering hierarchy in the Pro motocross ranks. For 2023, Eli Tomac gets the seldom-seen opportunity to run the number one plate no matter what kind of race he’s running. Here’s the official word from the AMA on numbers for the top 100 Pro racers in 2023.

The American Motorcyclist Association announced the professional competition numbers for pro-licensed riders participating in 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The professional numbers are assigned and used in competition. The reigning champion races with the No. 1 plate when competing in the class or region in which the plate was earned, while the assigned professional number is used when outside the champion’s title class or region.

2023 Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers for AMA Supercross and Motocross

*Career Numbers

**New Career Numbers for 2023

1 — 450SX Eli Tomac

1 — 450MX Eli Tomac

1 — 250MX Jett Lawrence

1E — Jett Lawrence

1W — Christian Craig

2* — Cooper Webb

3* — Eli Tomac

5* — Ryan Dungey

6* — Jeremy Martin

7* — Aaron Plessinger

9* — Adam Cianciarulo

10* — Justin Brayton

11* — Kyle Chisholm

12* — Shane McElrath

14* — Dylan Ferrandis

15* — Dean Wilson

16* — Zach Osborne

17* — Joey Savatgy

18* — Jett Lawrence

19* — Justin Bogle

20* — Broc Tickle

21* — Jason Anderson

22* — Chad Reed

23* — Chase Sexton

24* — RJ Hampshire

25* — Marvin Musquin

26* — Alex Martin

27* — Malcolm Stewart

28** — Christian Craig

29 — Nate Thrasher

30* — Jo Shimoda

31 — Michael Mosiman

32* — Justin Cooper

33 — Pierce Brown

34 —Maximus Vohland

35 — Seth Hammaker

36 — Garrett Marchbanks

37 — Brandon Hartranft

38 — Jalek Swoll

39 — Vince Friese

40 — Stilez Robertson

41 — Derek Kelley

42 — Joshua Varize

43 — Levi Kitchen

44 — Benny Bloss

45* — Colt Nichols

46* — Justin Hill

47 — Fredrik Noren

48 — Cameron McAdoo

49 — Mitchell Oldenburg

50 — Marshal Weltin

51* — Justin Barcia

52 — Carson Mumford

53 — Derek Drake

54 — Nicholas Romano

55 — Austin Forkner

56 — Enzo Lopes

57 — Chris Blose

58 — Jordon Smith

59 — Robbie Wageman

60 — Justin Starling

61 — Ryan Breece

62 — Jace Owen

63 — Max Anstie

64 — Carson Brown

65 — Antonio Cairoli

66 — Henry Miller

67 — Cullin Park

68 — Cade Clason

69 — Phil Nicoletti

70 — Justin Rodbell

71 — Preston Kilroy

72 — Matthew LeBlanc

73 — John Short

74 — Logan Karnow

75 — Ryder DiFrancesco

76 — Dominique Thury

77 — Ryan Surratt

78 — Grant Harlan

79 — Dylan Walsh

80 — Kevin Moranz

81 — Ty Masterpool

82 — Josh Gilbert

83 — Cole Thompson

84 — Mitchell Harrison

85 — Dilan Schwartz

86 — Josiah Natzke

87 — Chris Canning

88 — Guillem Farres

89 — Kaeden Amerine

90 — Tristan Lane

91 — Jeremy Hand

92 — Jarrett Frye

93 — Jerry Robin

94* — Ken Roczen

95 — Lance Kobusch

96* — Hunter Lawrence

97 — Devin Harriman

98 — Geran Stapleton

99 — Hardy Munoz