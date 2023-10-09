2023 MX OF NATIONS, FULL RESULTS

Team France dominated the 2023 MX of Nations in Ernee, France this weekend. The team of Romain Febvre, Maxime Renaux and Tom Vialle earned top scores in both the Open and MX2 classes. It might have been a clean sweep, with Febvre winning the first MXGP moto, but he came up short in moto two, finishing 7th in class. The overall in that class went to Ken Roczen of Germany with a 3-2 score. The second MXGP moto was won by Australia’s Jett Lawrence, who fell in the first race and finished 6th. Team USA’s top score was Aaron Plessinger’s 5th place in MXGP moto one, but the team was plagued by get-offs in the other races, eventually earning 8th in the team competition. Both Christian Craig and RJ Hampshire made admirable efforts coming through the pack.
1. France 14
2. Australia 34
3. Italy 43
4. Germany 47
5. Belgium 55
6. Switzerland 55
7. Spain 59
8. USA 65
9. Slovenia 85
10. Great Britain 89
11. Estonia 91
12. Latvia 109
13. Rep. of South Africa 127
14. New Zealand 137
15. Czech Republic150
16. Norway 157
17. Brazi l159
18. Finland 171
19. The Netherlands 44
20. Sweden 106
21. Portugal 8
22. Slovakia 11
23. Lithuania 25
24. FIM LATAM 27
25. Canada 27
26. Chile 29
27. Ireland 33
28. Guam 38
29. Mexico 41
30. Croatia 47
31. Iceland 58
32. Puerto Rico31
33. Poland7
34. Morocco 9
35. Luxembourg 22
36. Ukraine 23
37. Greece 29
Overall MXGP
Pos. Num. Rider Bike Nation R1 R2 Total
1 #22 Ken Roczen Suzuki GER 3 2 5
2 #16 Jorge Prado GASGAS ESP 2 4 6
3 #7 Jett Lawrence Honda AUS 6 1 7
4 #4 Romain Febvre Kawasaki FRA 1 7 8
5 #25 Jeremy Seewer Yamaha SUI 4 6 10
6 #118 Tim Gajser Honda SLO 7 5 12
7 #10 Alberto Forato KTM ITA 12 8 20
8 #13 Jago Geerts Yamaha BEL 9 14 23
9 #1 Aaron Plessinger KTM USA 5 18 23
10 #19 Calvin Vlaanderen Yamaha NED 15 9 24
11 #28 Ben Watson Beta GBR 17 13 30
12 #31 Pauls Jonass Honda LAT 13 17 30
13 #34 Alvin Östlund Honda SWE 23 19 42
14 #55 Tanel Leok Husqvarna EST 29 21 50
15 #61 Cody Cooper GASGAS NZL 26 32 58
16 #73 Eduardo Lima Husqvarna BRA 32 29 61
17 #37 Cornelius Toendel Honda NOR 38 24 62
18 #52 Cameron Anthony Durow KTM RSA 31 31 62
19 #115 Vaclav Kovar KTM CZE 37 27 64
20 #40 Miro Sihvonen Husqvarna FIN 36 33 69
Overall MX2
Pos. Num. Rider Bike Nation R1 R2 Total
1 #5 Tom Vialle KTM FRA 8 2 10
2 #8 Hunter Lawrence Honda AUS 10 5 15
3 #20 Kay de Wolf Husqvarna NED 11 9 20
4 #11 Andrea Adamo KTM ITA 18 4 22
5 #23 Simon Längenfelder GASGAS GER 14 11 25
6 #2 RJ Hampshire Husqvarna USA 16 10 26
7 #53 Camden Mc Lellan Honda RSA 22 13 35
8 #29 Josh Gilbert Honda GBR 21 15 36
9 #56 Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Husqvarna EST 20 18 38
10 #14 Lucas Coenen Husqvarna BEL 19 19 38
11 #119 Jan Pancar KTM SLO 25 14 39
12 #17 Oriol Oliver KTM ESP 24 22 46
13 #26 Arnaud Tonus Yamaha SUI 27 24 51
14 #116 Julius Mikula Yamaha CZE 30 26 56
15 #38 Kevin Horgmo Kawasaki NOR 40 21 61
16 #74 Guilherme Bresolin Yamaha BRA 35 27 62
17 #62 James Scott Yamaha NZL 34 30 64
18 #35 Filip Bengtsson KTM SWE 33 31 64
19 #41 Emil Weckman Honda FIN 28 38 66
20 #32 Janis Martins Reisulis Yamaha LAT 39 28 67
Overall Open
Pos. Num. Rider Bike Nation R1 R2 Total
1 #6 Maxime Renaux Yamaha FRA 1 3 4
2 #15 Liam Everts KTM BEL 3 10 13
3 #12 Andrea Bonacorsi Yamaha ITA 8 11 19
4 #27 Valentin Guillod Honda SUI 6 15 21
5 #9 Dean Ferris KTM AUS 12 16 28
6 #57 Harri Kullas Yamaha EST 20 12 32
7 #18 Ruben Fernandez Honda ESP 7 28 35
8 #3 Christian Craig Husqvarna USA 16 20 36
9 #24 Tom Koch KTM GER 17 25 42
10 #30 Conrad Mewse Honda GBR 25 23 48
11 #63 Hamish Harwood KTM NZL 23 26 49
12 #33 Karlis Alberts Reisulis Yamaha LAT 29 22 51
13 #54 Jesse Wright Yamaha RSA 33 30 63
14 #117 Jakub Teresak Husqvarna CZE 32 35 67
15 #120 Miha Bubnic KTM SLO 35 34 69
16 #75 Fabio Santos Yamaha BRA 37 36 73
17 #39 Hakon Fredriksen Yamaha NOR 34 – 34
18 #42 Jere Haavisto KTM FIN 36 – 36
19 #41 Emil Weckman Honda FIN 28 38 66
20 #32 Janis Martins Reisulis Yamaha LAT 39 28 67
