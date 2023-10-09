2023 MX OF NATIONS, FULL RESULTS

Team France dominated the 2023 MX of Nations in Ernee, France this weekend. The team of Romain Febvre, Maxime Renaux and Tom Vialle earned top scores in both the Open and MX2 classes. It might have been a clean sweep, with Febvre winning the first MXGP moto, but he came up short in moto two, finishing 7th in class. The overall in that class went to Ken Roczen of Germany with a 3-2 score. The second MXGP moto was won by Australia’s Jett Lawrence, who fell in the first race and finished 6th. Team USA’s top score was Aaron Plessinger’s 5th place in MXGP moto one, but the team was plagued by get-offs in the other races, eventually earning 8th in the team competition. Both Christian Craig and RJ Hampshire made admirable efforts coming through the pack.

1. France 14

2. Australia 34

3. Italy 43

4. Germany 47

5. Belgium 55

6. Switzerland 55

7. Spain 59

8. USA 65

9. Slovenia 85

10. Great Britain 89

11. Estonia 91

12. Latvia 109

13. Rep. of South Africa 127

14. New Zealand 137

15. Czech Republic150

16. Norway 157

17. Brazi l159

18. Finland 171

19. The Netherlands 44

20. Sweden 106

21. Portugal 8

22. Slovakia 11

23. Lithuania 25

24. FIM LATAM 27

25. Canada 27

26. Chile 29

27. Ireland 33

28. Guam 38

29. Mexico 41

30. Croatia 47

31. Iceland 58

32. Puerto Rico31

33. Poland7

34. Morocco 9

35. Luxembourg 22

36. Ukraine 23

37. Greece 29

Overall MXGP

Pos. Num. Rider Bike Nation R1 R2 Total

1 #22 Ken Roczen Suzuki GER 3 2 5

2 #16 Jorge Prado GASGAS ESP 2 4 6

3 #7 Jett Lawrence Honda AUS 6 1 7

4 #4 Romain Febvre Kawasaki FRA 1 7 8

5 #25 Jeremy Seewer Yamaha SUI 4 6 10

6 #118 Tim Gajser Honda SLO 7 5 12

7 #10 Alberto Forato KTM ITA 12 8 20

8 #13 Jago Geerts Yamaha BEL 9 14 23

9 #1 Aaron Plessinger KTM USA 5 18 23

10 #19 Calvin Vlaanderen Yamaha NED 15 9 24

11 #28 Ben Watson Beta GBR 17 13 30

12 #31 Pauls Jonass Honda LAT 13 17 30

13 #34 Alvin Östlund Honda SWE 23 19 42

14 #55 Tanel Leok Husqvarna EST 29 21 50

15 #61 Cody Cooper GASGAS NZL 26 32 58

16 #73 Eduardo Lima Husqvarna BRA 32 29 61

17 #37 Cornelius Toendel Honda NOR 38 24 62

18 #52 Cameron Anthony Durow KTM RSA 31 31 62

19 #115 Vaclav Kovar KTM CZE 37 27 64

20 #40 Miro Sihvonen Husqvarna FIN 36 33 69

Overall MX2

Pos. Num. Rider Bike Nation R1 R2 Total

1 #5 Tom Vialle KTM FRA 8 2 10

2 #8 Hunter Lawrence Honda AUS 10 5 15

3 #20 Kay de Wolf Husqvarna NED 11 9 20

4 #11 Andrea Adamo KTM ITA 18 4 22

5 #23 Simon Längenfelder GASGAS GER 14 11 25

6 #2 RJ Hampshire Husqvarna USA 16 10 26

7 #53 Camden Mc Lellan Honda RSA 22 13 35

8 #29 Josh Gilbert Honda GBR 21 15 36

9 #56 Jorgen-Matthias Talviku Husqvarna EST 20 18 38

10 #14 Lucas Coenen Husqvarna BEL 19 19 38

11 #119 Jan Pancar KTM SLO 25 14 39

12 #17 Oriol Oliver KTM ESP 24 22 46

13 #26 Arnaud Tonus Yamaha SUI 27 24 51

14 #116 Julius Mikula Yamaha CZE 30 26 56

15 #38 Kevin Horgmo Kawasaki NOR 40 21 61

16 #74 Guilherme Bresolin Yamaha BRA 35 27 62

17 #62 James Scott Yamaha NZL 34 30 64

18 #35 Filip Bengtsson KTM SWE 33 31 64

19 #41 Emil Weckman Honda FIN 28 38 66

20 #32 Janis Martins Reisulis Yamaha LAT 39 28 67

Overall Open

Pos. Num. Rider Bike Nation R1 R2 Total

1 #6 Maxime Renaux Yamaha FRA 1 3 4

2 #15 Liam Everts KTM BEL 3 10 13

3 #12 Andrea Bonacorsi Yamaha ITA 8 11 19

4 #27 Valentin Guillod Honda SUI 6 15 21

5 #9 Dean Ferris KTM AUS 12 16 28

6 #57 Harri Kullas Yamaha EST 20 12 32

7 #18 Ruben Fernandez Honda ESP 7 28 35

8 #3 Christian Craig Husqvarna USA 16 20 36

9 #24 Tom Koch KTM GER 17 25 42

10 #30 Conrad Mewse Honda GBR 25 23 48

11 #63 Hamish Harwood KTM NZL 23 26 49

12 #33 Karlis Alberts Reisulis Yamaha LAT 29 22 51

13 #54 Jesse Wright Yamaha RSA 33 30 63

14 #117 Jakub Teresak Husqvarna CZE 32 35 67

15 #120 Miha Bubnic KTM SLO 35 34 69

16 #75 Fabio Santos Yamaha BRA 37 36 73

17 #39 Hakon Fredriksen Yamaha NOR 34 – 34

18 #42 Jere Haavisto KTM FIN 36 – 36

