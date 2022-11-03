2023 MOTOCROSS BIKE BUYER’S GUIDE

This year’s field of motocross bikes is deep with new models, redesigns and updates. Almost all of the 2023 models from KTM and Husqvarna are new, with significant updates on certain Yamaha, Honda and Kawasaki models as well. This is a collection of the year’s most important models with photos, descriptions and prices. The figures shown are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices, and do not reflect destination charges, taxes or additional dealer mark ups.



GASGAS MC450F: $10,199

For 2023, GasGas is an island of familiarity in the turbulent sea of change that has beset the other makes in the Pierer Mobility Group. While KTM’s and Husqvarna’s MX bikes have undergone complete makeovers, the GasGas MC450F is unchanged. It still has the same steel frame that was developed for the 2018 KTM 450SX-F, which has been popular from the outset. GasGas models carry a lower MSRP than their KTM and Husky counterparts.



HONDA CRF450RWE: $12,399

This is the flagship of the Honda motocross line. The CRF450RWE (WE for “Works Edition”) is a premium edition of the 2023 standard model, which already has numerous updates for 2023. The WE gets a full Yoshimura exhaust system, a ported cylinder head, a Hinson clutch basket and cover, Kashima and titanium oxide suspension coatings, D.I.D. DirtStar LT-X rims, and a long list of cosmetic upgrades.



HONDA CRF450R: $9599

Honda made extreme changes to the 2021 Honda CRF450R that were met with mixed reviews. For 2023, the engineers have responded to each and every issue. The frame and suspension have numerous changes. The intake, cam profile and throttle body have been changed as well, with the goal of a friendlier power delivery. For the 50th anniversary of Honda’s involvement with U.S. motocross, there’s a special edition with different cosmetics for $9899. For a Dirt Bike Magazine video production of the 2023 Honda CRF450R, click here.



HONDA CRF450R-S: $8799

Two years ago the CRF450R-S was introduced at a lower price than the standard CRF450R. It was, basically, a 2020 CRF450R with a slashed price. For 2023, the concept continues, but the R-S moves forward. It is now based on the 2022 Honda CRF450R, so it has a newer chassis, a hydraulic clutch, a central-port exhaust, a single exhaust canister, and all the other changes that were introduced in the big redesign of 2021.



HUSQVARNA FC450: $10,999

All of Husqvarna’s competition models were redesigned with a new chassis for 2023. The new FC450 got a more rigid frame, as well as new bodywork and rear suspension. Even the motor has extensive changes, and the electronics package now includes Quickshift. Several of Husqvarna’s signature features are back, including a seat height that is shorter than in comparable models, a composite polyamide subframe/airbox and a Pro Taper handlebar. For a Dirt Bike Magazine video production of the 2023 Husqvarna FC450, click here.



KAWASAKI KX450SR: $12,399

Kawasaki got into the special-edition business last year with the KX450SR. This is a pro-level race model that has upgraded Showa suspension, Xtrig triple clamps, a Pro Circuit Ti-6 exhaust system, a ported head, a Hinson clutch cover and a long list of cosmetics. The core of the SR is unchanged with its hydraulically actuated, coned-disc-spring clutch. Maps are still selected through interchangeable electronic couplers.



KAWASAKI KX450: $9599

Kawasaki’s big KX is a serial winner in Dirt Bike’s annual “450 Shootout,” where it has been undefeated since the current version was introduced in 2019. It has Showa suspension, a Nissin hydraulic clutch and a double-overhead-cam motor with valves that are operated through finger-followers. Kawasaki features customizable ergos with four different handlebar positions and two different footpeg heights.



KTM 450SX-F: $10,899

KTM’s 2023 450SX-F is the prototype for a whole new generation of competition bikes from both KTM and Husqvarna. The frame that was developed for this bike is now used on 12 different models in the combined Austrian fleets. That frame is noticeably more robust and brings new bodywork and redesigned rear suspension. The front suspension is still the WP Xact air fork with minor changes. For a Dirt Bike Magazine video production of the 2023 KTM 450SX-F, click here.



SUZUKI RM-Z450: $8799

Suzuki’s RMZ450 comes into the new year without any changes for the fifth consecutive season. That’s a lightning rod for superficial criticism, especially considering that the RM-Z still lacks electric start. But, the Suzuki faithful point out that the bike is still competitive in stock form and offers the reliability of a kickstarter and simplicity of doing away with a battery. The price is also thousands less than most other 450s.



TM MX450Fi: $11,695

You don’t see TM motorcycles on every street corner. That’s because they are made in limited quantities in Pesaro, Italy, to works-bike standards. The TM MX450Fi has a hand-welded aluminum frame, a fuel tank located under the seat and an airbox up front. The fork is a KYB, and the rear shock is manufactured in-house at TM. The brakes are Nissin, and all the components are top quality



YAMAHA YZ450F MONSTER ENERGY EDITION: $10,099

After Eli Tomac’s success in the 2022 Supercross and outdoor motocross seasons, it’s only natural that there’s a groundswell of Eli-mania. Yamaha is offering a chance to climb on board the Eli wagon with the YZ450F Monster Energy Edition. Ironically, this bike is nothing like the bike he raced in 2022; it’s lighter, narrower and completely redesigned. It does, however, have the look and the vibe of the bikes raced by the Star Yamaha team.



YAMAHA YZ450F: $9899

Yamaha went a little crazy with changes for the 2023 YZ450F. It got an all-new chassis and a mostly new motor. The result is said to be narrower, lighter and easier to ride. It still uses the same KYB suspension components, and it still features Yamaha’s Wi-Fi-based Power Tuner system, which allows you to change the power delivery with your smartphone. That system is said to be updated and more user-friendly for 2023. For a Dirt Bike Magazine video production of the 2023 Yamaha YZ450F, click here.



GASGAS MC350F: $9899

The majority stockholder in GasGas is the parent company of KTM, so naturally there are shared resources between the two companies. That usually includes the frames and motors, but not in this case. The 2023 GasGas MC350F is based on the previous version of the KTM 350SX-F. Many riders think that’s a good thing, because that means the MC350F has a more compliant frame and a proven motor. It also has a price that is $800 less.



HUSQVARNA FC350: $10,799

For 2023, the Husqvarna FC350 gets the same new frame and bodywork as the FC450. It also has redesigned rear suspension. Just like the other competition bikes in the Husqvarna line, the FC350 has a seat height that is about 15mm lower than comparable models in the KTM and GasGas lines. This was accomplished through reduced suspension travel and changes in the WP Xact fork, WP shock and linkage. For a Dirt Bike Magazine video production of the 2023 Husqvarna FC350, click here.



KTM 350SX-F: $10,699

It’s interesting that KTM doesn’t feel the need to promote the 350SX-F with pro riders and big-rig race teams. It seems to sell on its own merits to those who understand that most riders can’t use the power of a full-sized 450. The 350 is still competitive with 450s on the amateur level and offers a little more fun along the way. For 2023, the 350SX-F is completely redesigned, with a new chassis, a new motor, new bodywork and new rear suspension.



BETA 300RX (TWO-STROKE): $9399

Beta’s effort on the MXGP stage with Jeremy van Horebeek has attracted a lot of attention, but it’s the production 300RX two-stroke that has most U.S. riders excited. It’s an electric-start 300 with a Keihin carburetor, a KYB closed-cartridge fork and a Sachs shock. The basic motor and frame are from the 300RR off-road bike, but there’s no oil injection, and it’s in a more aggressive state of tune. For a Dirt Bike Magazine video production of the Beta 300RX, click here.



KTM 300SX/250SX (TWO-STROKE): $9199/$8949

This year the 300SX is a new model for the U.S. And, even though a 250SX motocross bike was offered last year, this one is completely different. The two bikes are almost identical aside from bore and stroke. They now have throttle-body fuel-injection (not TPI) and electric start. Both get a new motocross-oriented chassis with a WP Xplor air fork and linkage rear suspension. Brakes and clutch are by Brembo.



TM MX300ES/MX250ES (TWO-STROKE): $10,395/$10,295

For years TM has been the only company in the U.S. offering a 300cc two-stroke motocross bike in addition to a 250. Now, they have inspired a whole class of competitors, but the TM will still stand out. It features an electronic power valve, an aluminum frame and a KYB fork. TM makes its own rear shock. The standard model will have a Keihin carburetors.



GASGAS MC250 (TWO-STROKE): $8349

The GasGas MC250 is unchanged for 2023, which means it’s the only 250cc motocross bike in the combined GasGas/Husqvarna/KTM lineup with a carb and a kick-starter. No fuel injection, no electric start, no map switch. As a result, the MC250 is light, simple and inexpensive. It’s also very fast. The front suspension is a WP Xact air fork. The brakes are Brembo, and the rims are silver, just like they were in the old days.



GASGAS MC250F: $9199

The GasGas MC250F is considerably less expensive than its blood relatives from KTM and Husqvarna. This is because GasGas uses different suppliers for many of its components, such as tires, triple clamps and handlebars. The MC250F also lacks a map switch as standard equipment. For 2023, the GasGas MC250F is unchanged, meaning it doesn’t get the new frame and motor used on the KTM and Husqvarna models.



HONDA CRF250R: $8199

The 2023 Honda CRF250R is unchanged, but that’s after a flurry of changes to the previous model year. It got a whole new chassis and lost weight, and now it is lighter than any of the Japanese 250 four-strokes. The dual-exhaust system is gone, and Honda also traded away a little peak power to gain low-end torque. Unlike the Honda CRF450R, the 250 has a cable clutch and Pirelli Scorpion tires.



HUSQVARNA TC250 (TWO-STROKE): $9049

Husqvarna changed everything on the TC250 for 2023. Everything was redesigned: the motor, the frame, the bodywork and the electronics package. Along the way, it got electric start and throttle-body fuel injection. It’s very similar to the new KTM 250SX, but will have a slightly lower seat height and shorter suspension travel. It also differs in airbox design, handlebar make, rims and bodywork. The brakes are Brembo. The fork is a WP Xact, and the hydraulic clutch is Brembo.



HUSQVARNA FC250: $10,099

Husqvarna’s 2023 FC250 has a new chassis, rear suspension and motor for 2023. The frame is more rigid, and the motor is positioned to create less rear-suspension squat on acceleration. The motor gained a little more peak power, but the overall package is slightly heavier. All of Husky’s competition bikes have slightly less suspension travel than their KTM counterparts in order to reduce seat height. For a Dirt Bike Magazine video production on the 2023 Husqvarna FC250, click here.



KAWASAKI KX250: $8499

Even though the new Kawasaki KX250 looks unchanged, there are several motor updates that aren’t apparent at a glance. The intake boot has been reshaped, and the upstream injector is relocated. There are changes to the valves, the head, the piston and the flywheel rotor, as well as taller ratios for first and second gears. The KX still uses KYB suspension components and coupler-based mapping alternatives. For a Dirt Bike Magazine video production on the 2023 Kawasaki KX250, click here.



KTM 250SX-F: $9999

Everything except the fork is new on the 2023 KTM 250SX-F. That includes the frame, the swingarm, the bodywork and pretty much the entire motor. Even though the front suspension is still a WP Xact air fork, it has new valving, so consider this a new bike and the start of a new era for the KTM. For 2023, KTM has introduced a feature called Quickshift, which allows smoother full-throttle upshifts. For a Dirt Bike Magazine video production on the 2023 KTM 250SX-F click here.



SUZUKI RM-Z250: $7899

Suzuki’s RM-Z250 has gone unchanged since 2019, and even then it was considered behind the times. It is a kickstart-only motocross bike and has considerably less peak power than most of the other bikes in its class. On the other side of the ledger, it has no battery and sells for thousands less than those others. As we have seen in the pro motocross world, a good engine tuner can bring the Suzuki’s power up to par without sacrificing reliability.



TM MX250Fi: $11,995

TM is still a family-owned company independent of large investment groups and multi-brand conglomerates. The 250 four-stroke is the most recently redesigned bike in the entire company and earned moto wins in the MX2 class in the pre-COVID era. It features an unusual valve train and a head with two separate exhaust ports leading to two separate pipes. The fuel-tank is under the seat. There is also a 300cc version available for the same price.



YAMAHA YZ250 MONSTER ENERGY EDITION (TWO-STROKE): $8099

Yamaha wowed us with extensive change for the YZ250 two-stroke in 2022. The 2023 version is understandably unchanged, but it is available in the latest Monster Energy graphics as a special edition. The YZ250 ME Edition gets black plastic and graphics similar to those of the Star Yamaha team. Otherwise, the bike is the same as the standard version.



YAMAHA YZ250 (TWO-STROKE): $7899

After giving the 2022 YZ250 two-stroke new bodywork and suspension updates for 2022, the 2023 version is unchanged, as it probably will be for some time. The YZ250 still uses a Keihin carburetor with a Power Jet and a throttle position sensor. The front suspension is very similar to that of the current YZ250F motocross bike but with smaller axle carriers to accommodate smaller axles. The bodywork is a hit and makes the bike seem like a product of modern times.



YAMAHA YZ250F MONSTER ENERGY EDITION: $8799

There’s no question that the Star Racing YZ250F race bikes are the most powerful bikes in the 250 class in American pro racing. The 2023 YZ250F Monster Energy Edition is a tribute to that legacy. It has graphics that are similar to the ones that appear on the bikes of Justin Cooper, Nate Thrasher, Haiden Deegan and the other Yamaha factory riders. Mechanically, the Monster Energy Edition is the same as the standard YZ250F.



YAMAHA YZ250F: $8599

Yamaha was the winner of the 2022 Dirt Bike “250 Motocross Shootout,” and the 2023 model is back without significant changes. It still features a high-boy airbox, easy tuning via the smartphone-based Yamaha Power Tuner, and KYB suspension that is considered the standard of the class. In 2024, we expect this bike to receive an extensive makeover, just like the YZ450F got in 2023.



TM MX144/MX125 (TWO-STROKE): $9495/$9195

Small-bore two-strokes are a defining part of TM’s identity, extending beyond motorcycle circles and into the karting world. The MX144 and MX125 have different bore-and-stroke configurations but are otherwise identical. The power valve is electronic, but starting is accomplished through an old-school kick-starter. The frame is hand-welded aluminum. The fork is KYB, and the shock is made in-house by TM.



GASGAS MC125 (TWO-STROKE): $7349

The GasGas MC125 is now completely different from the other 125s in the combined Pierer Mobility motorcycle group. By going unchanged for 2023, the MC125 has become the old-school alternative for the motocross purist. The other bikes are now fuel-injected and electric start, whereas the GasGas is kickstart and has a Mikuni carburetor. Additionally, GasGas managed to keep the price down by using non-brand-name components.



HUSQVARNA TC125 (TWO-STROKE): $8049

The Husky TC125 is another of the bikes in the Pierer Mobility Group that got a complete redesign for 2023. The TC125 motor is identical to that of the KTM 125SX, which means it lost its kick-starter and gained throttle-body fuel injection. Husqvarna’s chassis has a number of differences from KTM, including different bodywork, an integrated airbox/subframe, and a ProTaper handlebar. Husqvarna does not offer a 144cc version of the TC125 yet.



KTM 125SX (TWO-STROKE): $7949

KTM is taking a bit of a risk with the 2023 125SX. The kick-starter and the carburetor are gone for good. In their place is an electric starter and throttle-body fuel injection. That’s only the beginning. The frame and bodywork are new, akin to what is currently being used by the Red Bull KTM Pro motocross team. For now, there is no 150 in the lineup, but one will probably follow soon.



YAMAHA YZ125 MONSTER ENERGY EDITION (TWO-STROKE): $7199

Even though the Star Yamaha racing team doesn’t officially race the YZ125 in pro competition, you can bet that they have a small fleet of them in their Florida headquarters for fun. The Monster Energy Edition has graphics that are a tribute to that team and the success they’ve enjoyed in both the Monster Energy Supercross series and the Lucas Oil Pro motocross series. Under the Monster graphics and black plastic, it’s the same as the standard edition.



YAMAHA YZ125 (TWO-STROKE): $6999

The Yamaha YZ125 can lay claim to having the longest production run of any bike sold in the U.S. Last year the bike saw one of the most extensive redesigns in its 49-year history. It got a new motor, new bodywork and updated suspension. Only the aluminum central-backbone frame itself was carried over from the previous model. For 2023, Yamaha let its engineers take a break and is offering the bike unchanged aside from cosmetics.



HONDA CRF150R: $5299

The Honda CRF150R remains the only four-stroke in the amateur mini racing scene. It has gone unchanged since its introduction in 2007. Most racing organizations allow it to go head to head with 85cc two-strokes, although it’s still considered a Supermini by some. The kick-starter is a little difficult for smaller riders, but the power delivery is friendly and the suspension is well regarded.



KAWASAKI KX112 (TWO-STROKE): $5399

Last year was the debut of the Kawasaki KX112. As its displacement indicates, it’s a candidate for the Supermini class. The KX112 uses a 16-inch rear wheel with a 19-incher in front and is equipped with Dunlop MX33 tires. Now, Kawasaki is a legitimate contender against the Austrian bikes that dominate the class. In its first year, the bike has already landed on the podium at the Loretta Lynn Amateur Nationals, which is the hotbed of mini racing in America.



TM MX100/MX85 (TWO-STROKE): $6945/$6845

In the world of amateur racing, TM minis are among the most highly prized motorcycles. The small Italian company has made a big investment in little two-stroke motors. The basic platform is the aluminum-framed MX85 with its 14/17-inch wheel combo. Then there’s the big-wheel MX100 with a 16-incher in the rear and a 19 up front. Finally, there’s the elite MX112 Supermini, which sells for $7545.



GASGAS MC85 (TWO-STROKE): $6249

Considering that GasGas offered no minis until 2020, it’s amazing how common their bikes have become in the amateur racing world. The GasGas MC65 is very similar to the KTM 85SX and Husqvarna TC85, aside from a few components. The engine is still a case-reed, power-valve six-speed. It has a WP air fork in front and a WP shock connected directly to the swingarm sans linkage. A big-wheel version is available for $6449.



HUSQVARNA TC85 (TWO-STROKE): $6749

Husqvarna’s TC85 shares much with its KTM and GasGas brothers but carries a slightly higher price and is seen as the elite brand of the three. It still uses a case-reed, power-valve, 6-speed motor. Most of the components are the same as those of the KTM, including Excel rims, WP suspension, Formula brakes and ODI grips. A version with 19/16-inch wheels is $6949.



KTM 85SX (TWO-STROKE): $6549

It seems like the KTM 85SX has become a rite of passage. Most young riders have some seat time on the little KTM before graduating to the big-bike ranks. It’s still considered the most advanced bike in the 85 class. The power-valve, case-reed motor and 6-speed gearbox are mated to WP suspension (air in the front, PDS in the rear). A big-wheel model sells for $6849.



KAWASAKI KX85 (TWO-STROKE): $4699

Kawasaki can easily go 10 years between updates to its minis, so don’t expect a major change any time soon. That came last year when the KX85 got a new look, as well as changes to the gearbox, cooling system and tires. The Kawasaki still has a lower seat height than many other bikes in the 85 class and is excellent for younger, smaller riders.



SUZUKI RM85 (TWO-STROKE): $4499

Some people in the motocross world are highly critical of Suzuki for leaving its bikes unchanged for so long. But, there’s still a place for an 85 with a good price, a low seat height and an easy-to-use powerband. That’s the RM85, and any change will compromise that formula in one way or another. The power-valve motor still has excellent low-end power, and if left alone, it’s unbreakable and can be passed from sibling to sibling.



COBRA CX65 (TWO-STROKE): $5719

Cobra redesigned the CX65 yet again last year and has made minor updates for 2023. It’s a mystery how a small American motorcycle manufacturer like this can muster the resources to stay on top in the mini world, year after year. The CX65 has an electronic power valve that is more sophisticated than anything in the mini world. It still has a manual clutch and six-speed gearbox powered by a case-reed motor with a Mikuni carburetor.



YAMAHA YZ85 (TWO-STROKE): $4899

Yamaha is rightfully proud of the fact that it has a bike for every age to get a young rider all the way to adulthood. Yamaha has also made an effort to keep those bikes up to date. In 2019 the YZ85 received a massive motor update, and in 2022 it got a completely new look, as well as more updates to the frame, brakes and swingarm. The 2023 model is unchanged. There’s also a version with a 17-inch rear wheel and a 19-inch front wheel called the “LW” for $5099.



GASGAS MC65 (TWO-STROKE): $5299

The GasGas MC65 has become a weight-bearing component of the mini racing world in just three years. For 2023, it has no changes but still sells for less than the KTM or Husky because of a few components that are different. The MC65 has a 6-speed gearbox, an air fork and a no-linkage rear shock. The engine, frame and suspension are the same as those of the KTM and Husky.



KAWASAKI KX65 (TWO-STROKE): $3999

The world doesn’t revolve around racing, especially when it comes to kids. Kawasaki makes the KX65 for young riders who want to learn the world of two-wheeled adventure but don’t really care about competition. The KX65 is an inexpensive stepping stone that can teach young riders to use a manual clutch and gearbox. In the racing world, the KX65 is too dated to compete against the 65s from Austria.



HUSQVARNA TC65 (TWO-STROKE): $5599

There’s a whole generation of riders who relate to the Husqvarna brand in their own way, and it has nothing to do with Steve McQueen or Malcolm Smith. Today’s kids think of the mini ranks where the Husqvarna TC65 is an elite machine. The TC65 has the same engine, frame, suspension, brakes and wheels as the KTM 65SX. Only the bodywork, frame color and graphics are different. Both have 6-speed gearboxes, air forks and Formula hydraulic brakes. Still, the Husky commands a higher price.



KTM 65SX (TWO-STROKE): $5499

KTM hasn’t changed the 65SX for several years now. There’s no reason for that. The bike dominates the 65 class in amateur racing across the country, and with Husky and GasGas joining the party, the mini world is mostly made up of little Austrian bikes. The KTM has a manual hydraulic clutch, a 6-speed gearbox and disc brakes. The front suspension is a WP Xact air fork, and the rear is a WP PDS shock.



COBRA CX50 (TWO-STROKE): $4815

One reason the Cobra CX50 has earned over 300 championships is because the bike is built like a scaled-down factory motocross bike. It has twin radiators, forged triple clamps and would look perfectly at home at Anaheim One if it were just bigger. The standard CX50 already has a long list of high-end parts, but there’s also an upscale Factory Works Edition for the most elite young riders. It sells for $5719.



YAMAHA YZ65 (TWO-STROKE): $4799

The most amazing aspect of the Yamaha YZ65 is its price. In 2019, the bike was introduced as a new model, but Yamaha engineers used existing YZ85 technology to keep the price reasonable. As a result, the Yamaha is competitive with the KTM, Husky and GasGas 65s for hundreds less. In the expensive world of mini racing, those hundreds can go a long way towards getting to the races.



COBRA CX50 JR (TWO-STROKE): $4599

The Cobra CX50 JR is for younger and/or smaller riders who might or might not want to go racing. The JR is made to the same quality standards as its larger, faster stablemate, but is very adjustable to allow the rider to develop at his own pace. It has 10-inch cast wheels with Dunlop Geomax MX33 tires. Every detail is thought out for kids, including the micro-sized handlebar for smaller hands.



HUSQVARNA TC50 (TWO-STROKE): $4799

Husqvarna’s TC50 has a new look this year with a gray ghost theme and its own bodywork. It’s still essentially the same bike as the KTM 50SX. It has an auto clutch, a case-reed motor, WP suspension and an AER 35 air fork up front with a PDS shock in the rear. Both brakes are hydraulic, and the alloy handlebar is tapered. The seat height is 26 inches, and the whole package weighs about 91 pounds without fuel.



GASGAS MC50 (TWO-STROKE): $4599

In keeping with the overall philosophy for the brands under the Pierer Mobility roof, the GasGas MC50 is less expensive than its siblings from KTM and Husqvarna. It offers the same frame, suspension and motor as the TC50 and the 50SX but has its own bodywork. It features an automatic transmission and 50cc, case-reed motor. The front suspension is a WP AER 35 air fork. Plus, it’s red. What kid doesn’t like that?



KTM 50SX (TWO-STROKE): $4699

Even though GasGas and Husqvarna have made inroads into the mini ranks, it’s still a KTM show at most amateur races. The KTM 50SX has an adjustable automatic clutch and a torque converter that requires no shifting. The front suspension is a WP Xact air fork, and the rear shock has no linkage. There’s also a Factory Edition that has upgraded components, including an FMF exhaust system, a billet clutch cover and special graphics. It sells for $5599.



KTM 50 SX MINI (TWO-STROKE): $4199

The 50SX Mini has the lowest price in the entire KTM family of motorcycles. The guys at KTM want riders to identify with orange early, so it’s the most beginner-friendly bike in the fleet. It is downsized in every way. The suspension travel for the fork is 100mm. The rear travel is 147mm, and the seat height is 558mm. That makes it a good 4 inches shorter than the regular 50SX. It still has hydraulic disc brakes, mini-specific tapered bars and an adjustable clutch.