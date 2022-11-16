2023 KTM 690 ENDURO R DUAL SPORT

In 2023, the 690 Enduro R and SMC are once again fueled by a powerful engine that’s been refined over many years in racing competition—the LC4 has gone from a 553cc race-spec unit to a fully fashioned 693cc machine today.

The LC4 has been a great bike for many years, but it was time for some updates. The updated KTM 690 Enduro R is great at tackling hard terrains and easy-flowing trails – coming in at an even more astute level of competition with its styling cues drawn from their competition Enduro range.

The KTM 690 SMC R is great for Supermoto, with an all-new blue and orange adornment to bring its overall race appeal. It was built for hardcore riders who love going fast around twisty mountain roads or tearing up racetracks at speed through challenging terrains – this bike has been one that any canyon carver would be proud to display in their garage.

KTM 690 ENDURO R DUAL SPORT HIGHLIGHTS

*Highlights from KTM Press Release

New colors adorn the bodywork with styling based on the EXC family for an aggressive look.

Dynamic and smooth LC4 single-cylinder engine featuring electronic fuel injection, Ride-by-Wire technology, dual balancer shafts, PASC slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox.

Agile chassis for optimized rider feel and control with a low seat height (910 mm / 35.8 in).

Adjustable WP XPLOR suspension with separate damping circuits and 250 mm (9.8 in) of travel.

Ultra-light chrome-molybdenum trellis frame delivers exceptional agility and control in technical terrain.

Self-supporting polymer rear fuel tank for improved center of gravity and reduced weight.

High quality Brembo braking system combined with lightweight waved discs.

Disengageable cornering ABS with optional Offroad ABS (to disengage rear ABS -dongle required) for hard braking under all circumstances and the standard Quickshifter+ for smooth clutchless up and down shifting.

Lean-angle sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) and Street and Offroad ride modes that can be switched directly from the handlebars for controlled power delivery.

In addition, both LC4 machines come equipped with Cornering ABS which allows riders full braking power even when taking big lean angles while also enabling traction control so you don’t end up lost without your safety net if things go wrong. There are two ride modes (Auto/Manual) depending upon how confident or familiar someone may feel on the terrain they are on.

Both of the LC4 motorcycles benefit from Cornering ABS, which allows riders to use full braking power on every inch of the traction they’re looking to tackle. An optional Offroad ABS (just add a dongle) on the KTM 690 Enduro R reduces the ABS intervention on the front wheel and completely disables ABS on the rear. This allows riders to lock up the rear when they feel they need to. Whether it be into a tight corner or coming down a steep hill. The Supermoto ABS mirrors this feature on the KTM 690 SMC R. When this feature is activated, is it reduced, but not removed on the front wheel and completely disabled on the rear, allowing the riders to drift into corners like the pros and power slide out of them if you feel the need to burn some rubber.

KTM 690 SMC R HIGHLIGHTS

*Highlights from KTM Press Release

• New graphics in Ready to Race blue and orange.

• Dynamic and smooth LC4 single-cylinder engine featuring electronic fuel injection, Ride-by-Wire technology, dual balancer shafts, PASC slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox.

• Agile chassis with low seat height (890 mm / 35 in) for optimized rider feel and control.

• Adjustable WP APEX suspension with separate damping circuits for aggressive and confident handling on the street or track.

• Ultra-light chrome-molybdenum trellis frame ensures sharp handling on the track or in the twisties.

• Self-supporting polymer rear fuel tank for improved center of gravity and reduced weight.

• High quality Brembo braking system combined with lightweight waved discs.

• Disengageable cornering ABS with optional Supermoto ABS (to disengage rear ABS -dongle required) for hard braking under all circumstances and the standard Quickshifter+ for smooth clutchless up and down shifting.

• Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) and SPORT and STREET ride modes that can be switched directly from the handlebars for controlled power delivery. SPORT mode increases throttle response and allows rear wheel slip and front wheel lifting for committed supermoto performance.

We are excited to get our hands on the latest generation of the 690 Enduro R dural sport and SMC models. The company has announced that these bikes will be available at authorized dealers from November onward, for more information head over here: www.ktm com.