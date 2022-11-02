2023 KTM 690 ENDURO R ANNOUNCED

KTM has announced the 2023 690 Enduro R along with its Supermoto counterpart, the 690 SMC. The official press release from KTM follows:

The KTM 690 ENDURO R and KTM 690 SMC R have been the class-toppers in their respective disciplines for over a decade. For 2023, that trend continues in typical KTM fashion, fueled by a true READY TO RACE package and KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to announce details on the dynamic duo.

At the heart of both the KTM 690 ENDURO R and KTM 690 SMC R, lies the most powerful production single-cylinder engine available. With over 30 years of consistent development, the KTM LC4 has steadily morphed from a 553 cc race-spec engine in 1987 to the fully-fledged693 cc machine it is today.

Not only has the LC4 stood the test of time, but it essentially created a segment unto itself. This has proven to be the ideal baseline for the KTM 690 range, paving the way for two of the most dominant motorcycles to leave the Mattighofen factory.

Having been the go-to dual-sport machine for many years, the KTM 690 ENDURO R receives updated aesthetics for 2023, taking its styling cues from the competition-Enduro range. Now an even more astute enduro weapon, the KTM 690 ENDURO R offers no compromises when tackling hard enduro-type terrain and easy fast-flowing trails.

Not to be outdone, the utterly ballistic KTM 690 SMC R brings an all-new blue and orange adornment to the fray, boosting its overall racing appeal. Built to be thrashed around twisty mountain roads and tear around racetracks by adrenaline-hunting canyon carvers and rear-wheel sliders, the KTM 690 SMC R has been the undisputed supermoto king for nearly as long as the wheelies it pulls off.

Both LC4 machines benefit from Cornering ABS, which allows riders to use full braking power even at big lean angles, traction control, and two ride modes. An optional Offroad ABS (just add a dongle) on the KTM 690 ENDURO R reduces ABS intervention on the front wheel and completely disables ABS on the rear, allowing riders to lock up the rear when they need to slide the rear into a tight turn or drag the brake down a technical descent. Supermoto ABS mirrors this feature on the KTM 690 SMC R, which quite literally pulls out all the stops. When activated, ABS is also reduced on the front wheel and completely disabled on the rear, allowing for big drifts into corners and tire-smoking powerslides out of the apex.

In READY TO RACE form, the added availability of dedicated KTM PowerWear and KTM PowerParts have been designed to allow for the highest levels of performance, protection and mobility to get the most out of your LC4 machines.

The latest generation of KTM 690 ENDURO R and KTM 690 SMC R models will be available at authorized KTM dealers from November onward. For more information on KTM’s full model range, visit www.ktm.com.