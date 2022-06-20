2023 KTM 350XC-F: OFF-ROAD VIDEO SERIES

Just like the KTM motocross bikes for 2023, the competition off-road 350XC-F is a new bike. It has the same frame aas the motocross bikes, but there are a number of differenced tailored to off-road riding. First, there’s a six-speed gearbox. It also has softer suspension,a larger fuel tank, a kickstand and an 18-inch rear wheel. Join us as we explore the new version of the bike that has been the most successful off-road racer in the U.S. for years.