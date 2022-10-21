2023 KTM 350XC-F FACTORY EDITION REVEAL: THE WRAP

The 2023 KTM 350XC-F Factory Edition was just announced by KTM. This is a premium model based on the 350XC-F. We heard this was coming and were lucky enough to send Nic Garvin to Crawfordsville, Indiana to ride the bike in the final GNCC of the year. That should be a sweet gig! Look for Nic’s report as soon as he returns. The official KTM press release appears below.

In conjunction with the final round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series this weekend, KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to announce the most technologically advanced cross-country racer on the market – the new generation KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION.

With an impressive eight-year-straight championship run, KTM is no stranger to winning premier cross-country racing titles. For 2023, the all-new KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION brings unmatched technology to the cross-country battlefield in true limited edition fashion.

Using the already potent KTM 350 XC-F as a baseline, the 2023 KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION boasts a number of technological advancements and brings together torquey power and agile handling, with true race-winning credentials and FACTORY RACING treatment.

The all-new frame has not only been engineered for longitudinal rigidity but also repositions rotating mass closer to the center of gravity. This, together with thicker frame walls, improves reliability and flex characteristics while offering unmatched rider feel. An all-new shock mount and shock design, balanced with updated XACT forks, deliver unquestioned cross-country domination.

A reworked rider triangle with improved knee contact – especially when standing on the pegs – provides improved gripping surfaces all around. New plastics wrapped in exclusive FMF KTM FACTORY RACING graphics work to expel mud buildup in wet, muddy conditions, while a new, flatter seat profile and high-grip orange seat cover provide exceptional rider movement and control. A handy grip pocket under the seat, just above the airbox, makes gripping the bike and lifting it much easier.

Living up to its FACTORY EDITION badging, the KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION is adorned with a carefully selected range of top-shelf equipment including Factory orange anodized triple clamps, Factory wheels with black D.I.D Dirtstar rims and CNC-machined orange hubs, and a list of important protection pieces. An FMF KTM FACTORY RACING machine would also not be complete without a state-of-the-art FMF muffler, incorporating the latest in Resonance Chamber Technology to deliver class-leading performance at the lowest possible weight.

MORE MODEL HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE

Orange frame and FMF KTM Factory Racing graphics

FMF titanium slip-on muffler

Factory triple clamps anodized in orange

KTM Factory wheels

Factory holeshot device for fork guards

Composite skid plate

Factory seat with Selle Dalla Valle logo

Semi-floating front disc

Solid rear disc

Front brake carbon disc guard

Orange rear sprocket

Hinson clutch cover

The all-new 2023 KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION is available now at authorized KTM dealers and can be seen in action at the last round of IRONMAN GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

VISIT TO THE GOAT FARM

This week we were invited to Star Yamaha’s headquarters and training facility near Tallahassee, Florida. The property was formerly known as Ricky Carmichael’s Goat Farm–so named because there were goats when he purchased it back in the 2000s, and then because Ricky is rightfully referred to as the Greatest Of All Time. The occasion was the first ride of the 2023 Yamaha YZ450F, which you will be able to read about on Monday (after the official Yamaha embargo lifts).

Back when Ricky owned the land it was pretty spartan. It had a modest house, a shop and an equipment shed. Now, Yamaha and Star Racing have invested heavily in the property with an enormous shop capable of housing two factory tractor trailer rigs and operating the biggest motocross race team in the country. There are at least three supercross tracks and a an outdoor track for the likes of Dylan Ferrandis and Justin Cooper to practice on. There are currently nine 250 riders and three 450 guys on the Star team. They also support several teams in Europe, and prepare bikes for 2021 MX2 World Champion Maxime Renaux.

There are still plenty of reminders of the RC days there. Legend has it that when Big Rick Carmichael needed more space, he would just bury the unneeded clutter on the property. The so-called “clutter” included factory motors, frames and parts. Whenever the Star guy ask about those parts, big Rick keeps his mouth shut. There are still artifacts in the woods; a frame here and some plastic there. But the motherlode is said to be buried under the present supercross track.

Look for a video on the 2023 Yamaha YZ450F to drop Monday at 9:00.

2022 CHAMPIONS

Most of the 2022 off-road champions have been named even though there are a few races left to run.



GNCC XC1: Jordan Ashburn

GNCCXC2: Lyndon Snodgrass



AMA NGPC Pro: Dante Oliveira

AMA NGPC Pro 2: Mateo Oliveira

WORCS Pro: Dante Oliveira

WORCS Pro 250: Mateo Oliveira

AMA National Enduro: Grant Baylor



AMA National Enduro 250: Benjamin Nelko

Full Gas Sprint Enduro: Evan Smith

AMA National Hare & Hound: Dalton Shirey



AMA Hare Scramble West: Giacomo Redondi

Best in the Desert Open Pro: Jeremy Newton

