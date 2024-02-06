Our 200 hour 2023 KTM 300XCW project is coming along nicely thanks to the hard work of Ray Rodden from Kinetic Ride Co. . We already gave you a look at Ray during the tear-down stages now it’s on to the fun part, putting it all back together. Every aspect of this bike needed attention and Ray made sure that it got that attention. Scroll down to see all that he has done and what industry leading companies we are working with on this build.
Trending
- 2024 HUSQVARNA FE350S DUAL-SPORT: VIDEO REVIEW
- 2024 U.S. SPRINT ENDURO ROUND 2: KTM ALMOST SWEEPS PRO DIVISIONS
- 2023 KTM 300XCW 200 HOUR PROJECT UPDATE: 2-STROKE TUESDAY
- 2024 BETA 500RS DUAL-SPORT VIDEO REVIEW: THE RESULTS MAY SURPRISE YOU
- 2024 NGPC ROUND 2 RACE RECAP : TAFT DOES NOT DISAPPOINT
- 2024 125 MX SHOOTOUT FILM DAY : DIRT BIKE VLOG #7
- DIRT BIKE VLOG #6: 2024 KTM NEW BIKE TESTING DAY
- TEAM SOLITAIRE YAMAHA YZ250 PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- WORCS 2024 ROUND 2 : PRO RESULTS GLEN HELEN
- 1995 HONDA CR250R REBUILD PROJECT VIDEO WITH JAY “THE MAD SCIENTIST” CLARK
Comments are closed.