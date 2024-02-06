2023 KTM 300XCW 200 HOUR PROJECT UPDATE: 2-STROKE TUESDAY

Our 200 hour 2023 KTM 300XCW project is coming along nicely thanks to the hard work of Ray Rodden from Kinetic Ride Co. . We already gave you a look at Ray during the tear-down stages now it’s on to the fun part, putting it all back together. Every aspect of this bike needed attention and Ray made sure that it got that attention. Scroll down to see all that he has done and what industry leading companies we are working with on this build.