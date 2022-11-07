2023 KTM 300XC-W: OFF-ROAD VIDEO SERIES

The 2023 KTM 300XC-W two-stroke is one of our favorite motorcycles. The big news for 2023 is that it’s unchanged and still has transfer port fuel injection. The more competition-based KTM 300XC, on the other hand, is a completely new motorcycle with throttle body injection and an electronic power valve. Join us as we take a fresh look at the 2023 300XC-W and rediscover that it still does some things better than any motorcycle made.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- TEAM SOLITAIRE YAMAHA YZ125 PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- COLT NICHOLS SIGNS WITH FACTORY HONDA FOR 2023
- DONNIE “HOLESHOT” HANSEN’S HONDA RC250: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- CHRISTIAN CRAIG SIGNS WITH ROCKSTAR HUSQVARNA
- CONNOR PENHALL CUSTOM 2-STROKE SPEEDWAY BIKE: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- HANDSTANDS AT 100mph: 2nd ANNUAL GET TOGTHER
- 2023 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R ANNOUNCED
- AMERICAN HONDA RESPONDS TO KEN ROCZEN ALLEGATIONS : POLITICAL GAMES
- KEN ROCZEN LEAVES HONDA: BUYS HIS OWN BIKE TO RACE WSX
- 1989 SUZUKI RM 125 PROJECT BY MICHAEL FISCHER: 2-STROKE TUESDAY
Prev Post
Next Post
Comments are closed.