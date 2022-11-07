2023 KTM 300XC-W: OFF-ROAD VIDEO SERIES

The 2023 KTM 300XC-W two-stroke is one of our favorite motorcycles. The big news for 2023 is that it’s unchanged and still has transfer port fuel injection. The more competition-based KTM 300XC, on the other hand, is a completely new motorcycle with throttle body injection and an electronic power valve. Join us as we take a fresh look at the 2023 300XC-W and rediscover that it still does some things better than any motorcycle made.