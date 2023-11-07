2023 ISDE DAY 1: USA IN FRONT!

The U.S. Trophy Team team of Taylor Robert, Johnny Girroir, Dante Oliveira and Cole Martinez leads the 97th ISDE in Argentina after day one. All four team members turned respectable times in the six special tests. Dante Oliveira leads the team and finds himself in third overall behind Spain’s Josep Garcia and Italy’s Andrea Verona. Cole Martinez is fourth overall, Taylor Robert is fifth and Johnny Girroir is eighth. Both Spain and Italy lost time with mechanical issues, but are still very much in contention. America’s Junior World team of Mateo Oliveira, Kai Aiello and Grant Davis is in fourth. Mateo fell twice in special tests, but is still in excellent position, 21st overall. In the Women’s Trophy class, Australia leads the U.S. by less than 3 seconds. USA’s Brandy Richards is the top individual, winning five of the six tests.

America’s club teams are also in spectacular form after day 1. Six of the top seven club riders are from the U.S. Josh Toth is on top of them all, with Preston Campbell, Axel Pearson, Austin Serpa and Thorn Devlin in the next four positions. Seventh is Jaden Dahners. Accordingly, four of the top five club teams are from the U.S., led by XC Gear, which has Toth, Serpa and Ryan Surratt.

1. TEAM UNITED STATES 3: 09′ 18. 25

ROBERT Taylor

GIRROIR Johnny

OLIVEIRA Dante

MARTINEZ Cole

2. TEAM GREAT BRITAIN -1′ 55. 20

MCCANNEY Jamie

ETCHELLS Jed

WATSON Nathan

SNOW Alex

3. TEAM FRANCE -2′ 42. 94

ESPINASSE Theophile

LE QUERE Leo

LARRIEU Loic

ROUSSALY Julien

4. TEAM SPAIN -5′ 26. 21

NAVARRO Sergio

BETRIU Jaume

NAVARRO Alejandro

GARCIA Josep

5. TEAM ITALY -7′ 05. 15

VERONA Andrea

CRISTINO Kevin

LESIARDO Morgan

BERNARDINI Samuele

Brandy Richards: “It was great. It kind of shaped up how I thought it would with the silt, the rocks, all of the tests – I love the tests, they are really fun. They are not super, super rough now, but tomorrow might be a different story. The transfers were rough, we didn’t really have anywhere to take a break, so it’s a little hard on the body, and I know some women were kind of struggling. All round a good day, I feel great on the bike, just real comfortable in the tests, and am happy so far.”

Johnny Girroir: “It was good, had some good tests and some bad tests, plus some bad luck. I had three decent tests and am looking forward to tomorrow. It was warm today, for sure. The dust was horrible out on the tests, other than one test, but I am looking forward to trying to climb my way back up there tomorrow. I don’t think the results showed how I was riding, so looking forward to the rest of the week.”

Dante Oliveira: “The tests are good, but the transfers, they are brutal. It’s very demanding, you can’t sit down, they are just so rocky and can catch you at any moment. Other than that, it was a good day, had some fun on the tests, the bike is good, my body is good and ready for day two.”

Taylor Robert: “First day was definitely hot, my feet are burning up right now. I think we did really good, all four of our guys were in the top 10. Had one issue, I think it was test five, where a guy broke his bike and he pulled right out in front of Johnny, so he lost a little bit there. Other than that, I think everybody rode pretty solid. We weren’t the fastest guys out there, but I think that we were the most consistent. I felt pretty good, I was a little bit tight at the beginning of the day. Day one and two, the tests are definitely not my favorite tests, but we just want to get through them safely, then really fire it up for days three, four, and five.”

JUNIOR TROPHY STANDINGS

TEAM SWEDEN 2: 24′ 29. 25

NORRBIN Albin

SEMB Axel

AHLIN Max TEAM ITALY -2′ 28. 36

CORSI Valentino

MORETTINI Manolo

RINALDI Enrico TEAM FRANCE -2′ 49. 11

GIRAUDON Thibaut

ALIX Antoine

JOYON Leo TEAM UNITED STATES -3′ 05. 86

OLIVEIRA Mateo

AIELLO Kai

DAVIS Grant TEAM GREAT BRITAIN -8′ 28. 36

CHATER Charlie

INGHAM Max

EDMONDSON Harry

OVERALL INDIVIDUALS

GARCIA Josep “45′ 47. 63 VERONA Andrea”46′ 00. 59 OLIVEIRA Dante “47′ 00. 47 MARTINEZ Cole “47′ 14. 86″ ROBERT Talyor “47′ 18. 156 10 MCCANNEY Jamie “47′ 31. 34 WATSON Nathan “47′ 31. 51 GIRROIR Johnny “47′ 42. 20 ETCHELLS Jed “47′ 42. 67 ESPINASSE Theophile “47′ 46. 5

OLIVEIRA Mateo “48′ 27. 32 AIELLO Kai “49′ 20. 56 DAVIS Grant “49′ 47. 29

WWTT STANDINGS

1. TEAM AUSTRALIA 2: 44′ 46. 51

GARDINER Jessica

JONES Tayla

MCDONALD Danielle

2. TEAM UNITED STATES -2. 57

RICHARDS Brandy

STEEDE Korie

GUTISH Rachel

3. TEAM FRANCE -12′ 11. 68

MARTEL Justine

CHAPLOT Elodie

BRISEBARD Mauricette

4. TEAM FIM LA -34′ 10. 63

NEVES Barbara

GONZALES Tania

RODRIGUEZ Valeria

5. TEAM ARGENTINA -2: 18′ 41. 97

SCAGLIONI Carla

JEREZ Julieta

BRETILLOT Melina