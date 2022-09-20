2023 HUSQVARNA HERITAGE 2-STROKE MODELS: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

Husqvarna has just announced a Heritage line of two-stroke models for 2023 that feature classic styling lines throwing it back to the brands Swedish roots. The Heritage line includes two motocross models, TC125 and TC250 while the off-road offerings include TE-300 and TX300.

2023 Husqvarna TE-300 : MSRP $ 11,299 Plus $ 485 Frieght

Husqvarna has this to say about the 2023 TE-300 Heritage model:

Go where few have gone before on a machine with world championship winning pedigree – the TE 300. Designed with a full focus on performance, and capable of scaling the most technical climbs, this lightweight model is undeniably superior in its natural habitat. Remaining at the forefront of 2-stroke development, the TE 300 continues to utilise proven electronic fuel injection for smooth, controllable power, and impressive torque. New, blue and yellow graphics, inspired by the Swedish heritage of the brand, underline the continued evolution of the TE 300 and create a truly distinctive look.

The TC125 Motocross Model : MSRP: $ 8149 plus $ 485 freight

2023 TC250 : MSRP: $ 9149 plus $ 485 freight

Built upon the technical platform of the 2023 range, Husqvarna mentions the Heritage models are modern, competition-focused machines with a vintage-style livery. The distinctive new look was inspired by the brand’s racing design from 1983, and enhanced further with black anodised EXCEL rims to create an understated and exclusive new appearance. Characterised by the unique look and matching blue seat cover, the Heritage models pay homage to the strong Swedish roots of Husqvarna Motorcycles.

2023 Husqvarna TC125

