2023 HUSQVARNA FC250: 2023 VIDEO SERIES

The Dirt Bike Magazine staff got a chance to tests the 2023 Husqvarna FC250 at Fox Raceway for the very first time. This machine is very similar to FC250 Rockstar Edition launch six months ago from Husqvarna. Although very much alike the production 2023 model does not include all the aftermarket item that the Rockstar model featured. The 2023 model like the 2022 standard model features 10mm lowered suspension front and rear. A handful of our test riders have said in the past that the lowered suspension feels more planted to the ground and stable at higher speeds. Will the new frame, air box, sub-frame, suspension changes, new body work, new swing-arm, new map suite, and more add to a shootout winner? Only time will tell. Take 8 minutes of your day and follow along as we dive in deep with the 2023 Husqvarna FC250 in Southern California.